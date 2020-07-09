Introduction

One of the major lagging sectors has been the Self-Storage sub-sector of Real Estate. The sector has not recovered as swiftly as others based on the belief that consumers are stashing cash at alarming rates, trying to mitigate needless expenses in fear of losing their jobs. However, the sector as a whole has proven time and time again that it is among the most resilient due to the stickiness of their customers and favorable leasing economics which drive top-line and FFO growth, even through economic rough patches. In turn, this created one of the lowest volatile sectors, not just in Real Estate, but in the overall market. As evidenced below, just looking at the 5 yr. and Unlevered Betas, you can see just how volatile these stocks trade. [Yes, I manually unlevered the Betas]

Company 5yr. Levered Beta Unlevered Beta Public Storage (PSA) 0.38 0.34 Extra Space Storage (EXR) 0.42 0.32 Life Storage (LSI) 0.40 0.30 CubeSmart (CUBE) 0.41 0.33 National Storage Affiliates (NSA) 0.48 0.27 Global Self Storage (SELF) 0.16 0.11

Within the sector, I would like to shine light on one of the companies above: CubeSmart.

CubeSmart is a strong company that, like peers, has been beaten down by the COVID-19 pandemic, but while other sectors have made strong returns, CUBE has been a laggard. The market has overlooked the company's resilient cash flows generated by sticky tenants and their strong balance sheet. At current levels, the company is undervalued, with a juicy 4.73% yield, when accounting for management's history of excellent execution of turning around underperforming assets, which has driven shareholder value, as well as possible improving sector fundamentals. Using all that information and constructing a DCF model, using a proprietary Discount FFO model, we come to understand the short-sidedness of the market and the opportunity being presented to us investors.

Company Background

CubeSmart is a self-managed REIT focused on the development, acquisition, and management of self-storage facilities. CUBE's portfolio consists of a total 524 properties totaling 36.74 million square feet, of which 477 stores (33.2 million square feet) are considered "same store." This self-storage REIT also boasts the second largest third-party management platform of their peers, totaling 707 stores totaling 47 million square feet.

CUBE's portfolio is relatively top-heavy with the top states being, on a percent of GLA basis: Florida [17.6%], Texas [13.5%], New York [8.9%], California [8.9%], and Illinois [7.6%]. From another perspective, ~34% of their 371k units reside in the Northeast.

Historical Financials

Before diving into the company's valuation, let's first understand the company's historical financials to give us better insight into their operations, financial health, and drivers which we then can use to forecast and value the company.

Income Statement

Starting with CUBE's Income Statement, since FY'10, this self-storage company has notched consistent top-line gains, as shown below, with a CAGR of 11.6% between FY'10 to FY'19. Such consistent growth has been the result of their Third-Party management platform, acquisitions, and software implementation.

Data per CUBE SEC filings, graph per author

Consisting of <4% of total revenue, CUBE's third-party management platform has been a star for CUBE. As seen below, there is really only one major player in this arena, besides CUBE, Extra Space Storage. One would expect this segment to be a profit driver for the company, but on the contrary. According to Bloomberg, CUBE and EXR receive a management fee of 6% of revenues and is only a small portion of revenue. Rather the focus surrounding growing one's managed store is an indirect way of lurking for properties to potentially acquire. And as you will see later, scale for CUBE has offered additional positives for the company.

The third-party management system is an instrument for CubeSmart to expand their brand awareness, especially in an industry that is still heavily "Mom & Pop" owned [~25%] as well as owned by non-REITs [~45%], according to a recent presentation by Extra Space Storage. By leveraging their brand through this platform, CUBE is essentially padding their potential acquisition pipeline, and licking their chops afterwards. Additionally, by managing properties, CUBE is able to "test drive" a facility to gauge and understand that market prior to making any offers. Thus, over the long term, adding properties via acquisition is much more accretive than just retaining essentially a 6% royalty. Now, as luck would have it, smaller owners are feeling pressure due to the pandemic, potentially offering more attractive offers and risk-adjusted returns for companies like CubeSmart. Therefore, the company would be able to purchase assets at higher cap-rates. At the very least, this segment has offered the company some diversity as well as growth opportunities.

Source: Bloomberg

Source: Bloomberg

Next, based on company occupancy data and cross-referencing it with revenue growth, it becomes quite apparent that CUBE has a knack for purchasing underperforming assets and turning them around. As you can see below in the two graphics, the company has consistently delivered on strengthening occupancy levels, which is the result of a couple actions. First, the company will renovate a property, updating its aesthetic appeal while also retrofitting stronger security measures among other things to provide a better experience for customers. Furthermore, the company implements technology, like their new all online leasing platform and revenue management system, which utilizes dynamic pricing to maximize revenue on a per square foot basis. As of the end of Q1'20, CUBE boasted same-store occupancy of 91.8%. Given their large exposure to states like New York, California, Illinois, and Texas where there are large populations and larger COVID effects, it is assumed that Q2 occupancy data will dip a little as people are not moving as much or building new homes due to job loss and economic uncertainty.

Source: CUBE FY'15 10-K

Source: CUBE FY'19 10-K

Turning to FFO, CubeSmart's FFO growth has been driven by top-line growth underpinned by drivers mentioned above, and turbocharged (not supercharged as effects were over longer term) by net margin expansion. As the company grew, it saw outsized effects on its net margin, as operational synergies were formed with G&A and effects associated with marketing spending, signifying benefits of economies of scale. In the self-storage sector, brand awareness is key and is what marketing dollars are geared towards. Thus, having scale maximizes the effects that those dollars can have. It is expected that, given the pandemic, the company must shave off some spend to preserve cash to fund their generous dividend.

To add on and circle back to the less volatile nature of self-storage REITs, one must account for the nature of profits and cash flows. The sector is among the most steady due to low price points to store items which then generate consistent cash flows. The consistency is created by a sort of "stickiness" from customers that is typically quite resilient to macroeconomic conditions. From another perspective, if you really need something to be stored, it is most likely because you cherish the item[s] and do not have the room for it at your home. Most people don't appreciate having a home filled with excess stuff, I know I don't. Thus, this needs to have a secure location to store other cherished goods creates a customer that will consistently pay to store the item without much thought. Even when economic conditions become so dismal that people cut off such discretionary spending, self-storage facilities will more likely than not still profit. For example, it is estimated that self-storage break-even occupancy points can be as low as 40-45%, according to The Appraisal's Journal, leaving significant room to the downside before hitting the red. Break-even occupancy points can be this low due to the low overhead and operating expenses associated with running the facilities. These rates compare favorably to estimated 60% break-even occupancy rates for apartments. This consistency has led to strong returns for the asset class compared to other sectors.

Data per CUBE SEC filings, graph per author

In all, via boosting profit margins, CUBE is preparing themselves to realize substantial gains in FFO. The effects of this expanded profit margin are clearly evidenced in CubeSmart's FFO Margin, which stood at just under 50% as of the latest quarter.

In the latest quarter, CUBE reported revenue growth of 7.1% on a YoY basis, which featured same-store sales growth of 1.7%. Net Operating Income (NOI) was up 0.8%, to $99.627 million, driven by same-store sales growth. FFO per share came in at $0.41 a share, up $0.01 YoY. In the face of the pandemic, the company slashed CAPEX as evidenced by their acquisition of only one property for $9 million. However, the company added to their list of JVs by entering into a new JV with a 10% stake in which they purchased 14 properties for $135.5 million.

Balance Sheet

Shifting to CubeSmart's balance sheet, the company boasts a balance sheet that is typical of most REITs... large debt balances and little cash. But then, again, the point of real estate investing is to use leverage to build scale. Currently, the company has a Net Debt-to-EBITDA in the ballpark of 4.5x, which is a smidge lower than peer Extra Space Storage, but much higher than the market leader, Public Storage. When speaking about leverage of 4.5x EBITDA generally in real estate, that number is not overly troublesome. The key question is how efficiently are they using that debt?

Data by YCharts

Source: Data per SEC filings, graph per author

In response to the above question, in the graph above, it can be seen that CUBE has utilized capital (debt) wisely through building out a network of properties surrounded by growing populations and higher incomes, creating more resilient cash flows. The success of the strategy can be seen in the company's Return on Debt, which I calculated as (Delta in yearly FFO)/(Delta in yearly Debt). With returns peaking around 85%, FFO growth, on both an absolute and relative basis, has been amplified by management's ability to turn around underperforming assets helping to boost returns when occupancy rises. In turn, increased occupancy drives top-line growth and trickles down to Net Income and FFO at even higher rates as we have demonstrated due to scale.

Having discussed returns on debt and their financial health, let's turn to their current outstanding debt. As of the latest quarter, the debt stood at $1.836 billion, which consisted of unsecured notes with coupons ranging from 3.0% to 4.8% and varying maturities. The most recent maturity, as evidenced below, is in July 2022, which amounts to $250 million. In the mid-2020s, the company has a sequence of debt due which could hamper expansion opportunities, which could stifle top-line and FFO growth, and in turn hurt dividend growth. However, it is quite possible the company either refinances their debt or issues new debt at lower rates and uses the proceeds to settle coming payments. Refinancing could be an attractive option due to the new Quantitative Easing [QE'ing] measures recently undertaken by the Federal Reserve, slashing rates to near zero. Financially, it could prove to be prudent if the company capitalized on the low interest rate environment and may be offered convertible debt, which would provide low-cost of capital as their yields would be lower due to their convertible nature. However, that move could eventually dilute shareholder value.

Source: S&P Capital IQ

With $1.8B of debt on the books, one has to wonder "How well is the company covering their interest payments?" And I would say, "That is a very logical question." The answer would be that CUBE has an interest coverage ratio of around 2.96x, according to data from the WSJ. This is much lower than the 3.17x of EXR and whopping 29x by PSA. Due to the current interest rate environment, I am led to believe that CUBE could refinance some of their higher interest date and elongate the maturities to help ease interest rate payments and boost their coverage ratio. Nonetheless, at nearly 3x and the stickiness of self-storage customers, the company will continue to generate the operating profit necessary to service their debt balance.

What is CUBE worth?

To determine what a fair value for CubeSmart is worth, I employed my proprietary Discount FFO model that I created for my university's student-run hedge fund, the D'Artagnan Capital Fund. It functions similarly to a Free Cash Flow to the Firm model, and instead of the WACC being the discount rate, we use the Cost of Equity [CoE].

To find the CoE for CUBE, I began with a Bottom-Up Beta approach to determine the Beta for the CAPM calculation. A "Bottom-Up" Beta is a method whereby one uses comparable companies and the company in question to determine a beta through the unlevering of their stated betas and re-levering it to account for financial leverage, taking an [weighted] average and then re-levering the figure by the Debt-to-Equity of the company in question. When a beta is re-levered, it accounts for a company's financial leverage via Debt-to-Equity ratio. Their overall beta was 0.34, which is quite low but is typical of self-storage companies. I plugged that figure into the CAPM along with the 30 yr. rate, and a Market Risk Premium of 6.91%. CUBE's CoE came to be 3.82%. I would also like to mention that, using Bloomberg's CURVE Function [Yield Curve Finder], CUBE has a Cost of Debt of ~2.486%, which was found by taking their credit rating [BBB], and weighted average of their outstanding debt and remaining durations.

For the sake of time, I won't explain every assumption of the model in detail as that is a paper in and of itself. However, my entire CubeSmart spreadsheet is attached to the article to provide transparency and the ability to play around with assumptions for yourselves. The numbers in blue are ones to alter. Cells in black are calculated cells.

Data per SEC filings, Analysis per author

In regards to the model, for the current fiscal year, I made a bearish assumption with expected revenue growth to go negative due to the extended effects COVID-19 is having in areas where CUBE is more concentrated like New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago, among others. It is worth noting that the company recently announced, on June 3, that they collected more than 90% of may rents, which is definitely a positive, given that Q2'20 is going to be worse financially for most companies than Q1'20. In the note, management claimed that their new online leasing process, SmartRental, consists or 20% of all rentals. Additionally, in the model, I also dropped their profit margin for the year due to marketing costs and interest expenses taking a slight toll on margins. In Q1'20, the net margin dropped to ~23.5%.

Overall, I do think that, over the medium term, profit margins will remain under pressure due to the sector's continuous oversupply, which will drive up marketing expenses to attract customers, in combination with lower occupancy that should eventually return to prior COVID-19 levels. As a whole, the sector has endured an oversupply since 2014 as investors sought this asset class seeking stable returns. However, absorption always trailed. A recent report by Marcus & Millichap notes that the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to increase average vacancy from 9.5% in FY'19 to between 9.8% and 11.0% this year, while also asserting downward pressure on asking rent rates. On the contrary, the pandemic has taken a toll on the industry's future projects. The note cites how 2018 was a massive year for deliveries and is still trying to balance out. Then, in 2020, an approximate 55 million square feet of space was scheduled to be completed, which is down 10 million square feet year over year. However, due to the pandemic, interruptions in supply chains and halts on construction have created headwinds for deliveries for the current year. Thus, 2020 deliveries are expected to be between 42 million and 52 million square feet.

Therefore, the slowing of development, even slightly, could prove to be a long-term win for the sector's fundamentals as cited in the same report.

To end the model, a terminal value was calculated using an FFO multiple of 19x, which is justified based on the fact that the industry is still suffering from the effects of COVID-19 with the impacts ranging from occupancy uncertainties to supply/demand uncertainties. With a possible round numero dos on the horizon, well who knows what is in store??? Therefore, the question marks around the sector do create a not-too-dark cloud overhead. Nevertheless, CUBE has weathered the storm relatively well and should come out even stronger with due to technological rollouts like their new online leasing process platform and possibly stronger sector fundamentals, among other tailwinds. The multiple is a notable contraction from their multiple of ~23x prior to the pandemic, but one must also account for the low volatility of the sector and how investors treat such volatility, as well the volatility of underlying cash flows. Therefore, one must not ding the exit multiple too hard. In the end, when accounting for debt, preferred stock, minority interests, and cash, I arrive at a per share value of $40.01 or ~43% upside.

The Play

CubeSmart, at current prices, offers investors a compelling yield of 4.73%, which is safe, that has been driven upwards by a market overreaction of the pandemic on historically low-volatile companies and sectors with consistent cash flows underpinned by sticky customers. Thus, diving deep into the company and sector fundamentals, we realize the level of overreaction in correlation to the company's underlying financials and outlook, thus providing investors an opportunity to capitalize on a misvaluation and to reap large capital gains while attaining a resilient income stream. While the market is banking on worsening occupancy, hurting their top-line and FFO, data thus far suggests the company is holding strong. As investors, we cannot lose sight that volatility in the markets can create overreactions and misvaluations whereby one is able to fulfill Warren Buffett's philosophy of being able to buy "great companies at good prices," and occasionally at great prices.

