The pandemic will likely create more headwinds. At over 16x LTM EBITDA, such headwinds may not be priced in. Sell DRQ.

Source: Offshore Energy Today

I have been bearish cyclical names like Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) for several years. My thesis was that the stimulus-driven economy would eventually falter, taking down oil services companies in the process. In my opinion, the coronavirus exposed a weakness in the economy that was already there. Thanks to supply cuts from Russia and Saudi Arabia, Brent oil is now above $40. This still may be too low to spur deepwater E&P.

In Q1 2020, Dril-Quip reported revenue of $95.99 million, down 11% Q/Q. Its outlook could be dismal with oil prices this low. The pandemic is not helping matters. The shutdown of the economy has hurt the demand for oil and the retail space. Q2 GDP could fall by over 50%, implying more pain ahead for cyclical names like Dril-Quip. The company is known for subsea technology, but its subsea equipment sales of $68 million fell 14% Q/Q. It represented about 54% of total sales, down from 58% in Q4.

Over the past few years, the subsea sector has lagged North America land drilling. With oil prices below $70, attracting sustainable E&P into the sector could be difficult. Supply cuts have helped buoy oil prices, yet a weak economy could stymie demand for oil. Services and Leasing revenue was a combined $28 million, down 4% Q/Q.

The above chart illustrates Dril-Quip's Q1 2020 revenue mix. Over 50% was derived from subsea technology and another 3% from offshore rig equipment. The company is highly dependent upon E&P in sectors that may not be economical at current oil prices.

EBITDA Margins Fell

It is paramount that Dril-Quip control costs while its top line faces headwinds. The company's management has proven the ability to cut costs when oil prices falter. In Q1, its gross margin was 26%, down from 30% in Q4 2019. The company experienced lower productivity in certain regions due to additional freight costs and quarantine of employees. Gross profit on a dollar basis was $24.5 million, down 25% Q/Q. SG&A and engineering/product development costs were a combined $26.9 million, up about 3% Q/Q. This represents a sizable pool of expenses management could cut into if oil prices remain depressed.

The fallout was that EBITDA of $6.5 million fell 57% Q/Q. EBITDA margin was 7%, down from 14% in Q4. I expect management to cut into SG&A expenses, yet margins could continue to erode. The company's backlog may have peaked as well. The backlog was around $322 million in Q2 2019 and fell to $273 million by year-end 2019. It finished at $261 million in Q1 2020, down 14% Y/Y. Quarterly revenue exceeded new bookings of $84.6 million during the quarter. If the trend continues, then the backlog will likely erode further.

The Valuation Appears Too Robust

DRQ has an enterprise value of $656 million and trades at over 16x last 12 months ("LTM") EBITDA. The company has $343 million in cash and no debt. Its rock-solid balance sheet is a competitive advantage. However, its valuation likely does not reflect headwinds faced by the company. Financial markets have benefited from stimulus provided by the Federal Reserve. Future stimulus efforts could spur more flows into stocks, yet that still does not justify DRQ's robust trading multiple.

Conclusion

DRQ's valuation appears untenable. Sell the stock.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.