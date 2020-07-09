The Greatest Threat To Your Portfolio

The mainstream view is that central banks can rescue their economies now without destabilizing prices in the future. Bonds, the assets most vulnerable to inflation, have surged and the breakeven rate, which gauges market expectations for future price rises, languishes below central bank targets across developed markets. In the euro area, inflation isn’t expected to reach the European Central Bank’s close to 2% target for 30 years. “The largest investment risk is if investors get it wrong and we are heading for deflation,” Rieger said. “We could be entering a financial crisis like we’ve never seen before.”

A financial crisis like we have never seen before, that is the real threat to most investors' portfolios and they are doing nothing to protect against it. The quote above came from a great piece on Bloomberg recently concerning the rise in inflationary expectations by many on Wall Street, concerned with the amount of “printing” being done by the central bank. While this view that inflation is going to tick up is gaining steam, it has no basis in reality. The structure of the Treasury market is such that short-term rates tend to move in lockstep with Federal Reserve policy. But long-term rates move based on the expectations for inflationary pressure going forward. Currently, short rates remain anchored near the zero-bound set by the Federal Reserve, but long rates remain at around 1.41% for the 30-year.

This is a frightening realization for policymakers that the bond market is telling them that inflationary expectations will likely not hit their target of 2% inflation even out to 30 years. Markets around the world seem to be pricing in a cataclysmic date with destiny; a financial crisis and economic depression more severe than anything we have ever seen before in human history. 30-year German Bunds are trading in negative territory, UK Gilts are trading at anemic levels, and Swiss 30 years are at -0.294%. Austria recently released an additional issuance of its century bond. Its first offering appreciated nearly 100% since its release. Who says you can't make money in bonds?

What is all this telling you? After all, stock markets have remained elevated and indeed marched swiftly from their March 2008 lows to hit new high after new high. It is clear that markets can remain irrational, longer than bears can remain solvent, so I am not saying stock markets will fall in the short run, though it is clear they likely should, based on the overstretched valuation levels.

Central banks and governments around the world are intent on continuing to inflate this bubble for as far as the eye can see. But this does bring about some serious concerns for the future of the dollar, and the debate between those who say rampant inflation is here, and those who say a deflationary storm is on the horizon. I think the answer lies in the velocity of money, and the increase in the money supply. We have seen a steady increase in M2 money supply, which has correlated nicely with the rise in equity markets. Likewise, we have seen a steady decline in the velocity of money, as rates have fallen, not to say the two are perfectly correlated, but are a secondary effect, demonstrating the drop in inflationary expectations. We know from Fisher's equation of exchange that GDP=M*V, we also know that a rise in velocity on M2 is correlated with a rise in the inflation rate. Therefore, we would expect to see a decline in long bond yields, as velocity falls, and inflationary expectations fall with it.

The United States is currently running blow-out deficits that show no indication of getting any better anytime soon, while also holding an alarmingly high debt load that is rapidly approaching 100% of GDP on the public side, and has breached 375% in the aggregate. As I have laid out for my readers in the past, debt has a negative effect on GDP growth. This downward pressure on GDP growth will further depress rates at the long end, and create more of a need for liquidity from the central bank to continue to prop up asset values. Furthermore, central banks and fiscal policymakers will then be pressured to keep rates low even after the crisis, as a result of the debt binge.

The BIS said that the crisis-fighting measures don’t constitute monetary financing -- the direct financing of governments by central banks -- and the combined efforts were the right thing to do. But it warned that as the situation evolves, it’s critical that central banks operate independently so they can “resist any possible pressures not to increase interest rates.” That’s because with the global debt-to-GDP ratio forecast to top 100% this year for the first time, some governments may favor lower interest rates for longer.

The real challenge for investors is the deflationary debt storm they currently do not see coming. Many have written off this scenario as implausible with the global central bank coordination and massive action. I demur. The central bank's involvement is having little to no effect in spurring inflationary pressure as rates continue to collapse towards zero.

The coronavirus pandemic has put further downward pressure on prices, as consumers are hoarding cash, and not spending. A trend I believe will continue, as the deflationary spending trap emerges. This is where consumers hoard cash, businesses then lower their prices to incentivize consumer spending, which then leaves consumers in a position of waiting for constantly falling prices, which keeps them in a state of hoarding cash. I think, to the extent we see further pressure in the labor market, this will only serve to exacerbate these conditions.

If people emerge from the pandemic less willing to spend, either because they’re unemployed or simply thriftier now that they’ve figured out how to cut their own hair, cook at home and exercise in the backyard, prices for goods and services could fall. That can drag wages lower in a self-reinforcing spiral that leads to depression, as it did in the 1930s.

Looking at the dynamics of the global bond market, we see that in developed market bonds, the majority of issues are currently below the US yield. Ultimately, I think this benefits holders of long-dated government paper, particularly in the US where we are seeing much higher yields than in the eurozone, or certainly Japan.

The bond market continues to tell investors that rates will not be rising for a long period of time, and inflation is not a concern for investors in the short run. I expect long-term Treasury bonds to collapse towards zero, in a worsening economic crisis likely to take the better part of a decade to come back from.

I am currently long 30-year US Treasury Zeroes, and believe investors would do well to hold a portion of their portfolio in long-term US Treasury securities as a hedge to both market risks and deflationary outcomes.

Disclosure: I am/we are long US TREASURY BONDS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

