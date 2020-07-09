Selling puts against the stock provides income on top of any value it has if put to you, plus a dividend.

Thesis

Look! Up there in the sky! It’s a bird! It’s a Gulfstream jet!

It’s an... all-new G600 aircraft that travels a range of 6,500 nautical miles at a cruise speed of Mach 0.85 and a max operating speed of Mach 0.925! Welcome to the world of aerospace and defense!

There’s nothing like the machinery created by human ingenuity in this sector, as far as we are concerned. The sheer complexity of every element of these sectors, in terms of actually building stuff that works and has no margin of error for failure, is impossible to conceive for us mere mortals.

All of the things that go into making a plane fly, a missile soar, and spaceships launch are truly miracles of human ingenuity that remain unparalleled achievements in human history. Engineering, physics, mathematics, construction, metallurgy, logistics... it's impossible to name all the disciplines and expertise that create these strange objects that transport people and wage war.

Which is why this sector is effectively an oligopoly, although it has a few more players than most oligopolies. That also means there is an extraordinarily high barrier to entry.

It's also far too late for new players to enter the game in any large way. Only small firms with expertise in a niche can get in.

Defense and aerospace are an essential part of every developed nation. In America, national security eats up a huge part of the federal budget even in peacetime and even with dovish administrations. Simply put, America does not exist without these sectors.

We've learned that while it stinks not to be able to go to restaurants, we don't need them. But we will always need aerospace and defense.

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) is a 68-year-old company that specializes in security and defense. Remember a few paragraphs ago where we described, in general, the complexity of this business.

Read this description of everything GD does and be awed:

“The Company offers a portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; information technology (IT) services and C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) solutions, and shipbuilding and ship repair. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Systems and Technology, and Marine Systems. Its Aerospace group offers aircraft design; cockpit and cabin systems, and product service and support. Its Combat Systems group offers combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions. The Information Systems and Technology group provides technologies, products and services in support of various programs. The Marine Systems group is a designer and builder of nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants and auxiliary and combat-logistics ships.”

Nuclear-powered submarines! You knew somebody somewhere had to build these things. Now you know who.

Now sit back and just think about how mind-numbingly brilliant all of GD's employees must be to make all this... stuff.

Then think about the fact that it all works. You'll understand why GD has generated over $170 billion in revenues over just the past five years, and some $15.5 billion in profit.

So, when it comes to owning a sector, aerospace and defense is the one to own.

Over the past 14 years, including the financial crisis and the recent crash, the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA) has increased four-fold. GD stock had tripled prior to the recent market crash.

GD also produces a lot of free cash flow - about $2.9 billion in FY19. Unlike Boeing (BA), with its self-inflicted wounds, GD is not in a liquidity crunch.

While it has $13 billion in long-term debt, the interest expense is about $462 million annually, or under 4%. It also has $5.3 billion of cash on hand.

Valuation

Normally, we consider a stock a value play if it has a PEG ratio of less than 1.0.

However, when it comes to oligopolies, members of that esteemed class tend to trade at much higher premiums for the very fact that competition is limited. Thus, we consider an oligopoly stock to be a value play if it has a PEG ratio of 2.0 or less on next year's earnings growth.

With TTM earnings of $12 per share and Tuesday's closing price of $145, GD's P/E ratio is 12.

Analysts show 9% growth in earnings next year. GD fits the profile with a PEG ratio of 1.33.

Risks

As we've seen with Boeing, even what appears to be a minor flaw in design and engineering can snowball into a massive problem.

It is always possible that one of GD's systems has a flaw that results in catastrophe or a complete overhaul of expensive equipment. We've seen what that can do to faith in a company.

65% of GD's revenue comes from the US government. GD points out two major problems with this arrangement:

"There are two primary risks associated with the U.S. government budget cycle. First, the annual process may be delayed or disrupted. If the annual budget is not approved by the beginning of the government fiscal year, portions of the U.S. government can shut down or operate under a continuing resolution that maintains spending at prior-year levels, which can impact funding for our programs and timing of new awards. Second, the Congress typically appropriates funds on a fiscal-year basis, even though contract performance may extend over many years. Future revenue under existing multi-year contracts is conditioned on the continuing availability of congressional appropriations. Changes in appropriations in subsequent years may impact the funding available for these programs. Delays or changes in funding can impact the timing of available funds or lead to changes in program content.”

This also means that, should a dovish administration take over the federal government, GD’s revenues could be hurt for an extended period of time.

There are also risks with foreign customers, because their laws differ from ours. Changes in US foreign policy and the ever-shifting sands of political and global alliances could severely damage the company's contracts both with the US and with other countries.

The company depends on tremendous amounts of raw material, meaning the supply chain must stay intact and commodity prices can affect the many products they create. That is to say, metal prices are subject to extreme volatility.

Actionable Conclusion

The August $140 puts are selling for right about $5 per contract. That means you can collect about 3.6% in about 6 weeks. It's not an incredibly generous premium considering the length of time involved, but you are trading that off for the 3% buffer zone between the current price and the strike price.

If GD shares are put to you, you will be buying the stock at the equivalent of $135 per share, which is about a 7% discount from even this low price. You also own the stock and pick up a 3% yield going forward.

For those who want to wait a little bit longer to see how the election environment shakes out, the November $135 puts are going for about $8. If put to you, you will be buying GD stock at the equivalent of $127 per share, a discount of more than 13% from this already cheap price point, and you'll own GD stock at a PEG ratio of 1.16.

Finally, for the most conservative choice, the January 2022 $115 puts sell for about $11 each. You first earn a solid 10% on your money, and in the process, you'd be hedging your GD stock bet all the way down to $104 per share. That is just about at the low of the March crash (where it hit $100.55).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.