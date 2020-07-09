Duluth is an attractive retail play due to (1) heavy insider ownership, (2) a strong brand in an attractive niche, (3) a successful omnichannel strategy and (4) lots of white space to conquer.

While a rerating amidst the recent results and COVID-19 turbulences makes sense, I believe the market has overreacted and is neglecting the strengths of Duluth.

The company has been crushed by the market over the past 1.5 years with the stock now trading around $7, down from a high of $33 in September 2018.

Duluth has grown sales 22% annually over the past 5 years, somewhat at the expense of profitability. The growth story is for now on the backseat.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Kiril Kapital as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

Investment Thesis

Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) has been crushed by the market over the past 1.5 years (-80%) and offers significant value. The market values Duluth as a conventional retailer and thereby neglects the company's resiliency and long-term earnings potential.

Company description

The business is as simple as it gets: Duluth sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. Duluth has 62 stores and sells exclusively through its own channels (c. 43% retail, 57% direct, which comprises online and catalog sales).

The company describes its brand as a:

Modern, Self-Reliant American Lifestyle brand. Our brand has a heritage in workwear that transcends tradesmen and appeals to a broad demographic of men and women for everyday and on-the-job use.

Source: Duluth Investor Presentation First Quarter 2020

Facts and figures

In FY2019 (fiscal year-end was February 2, 2020), Duluth generated revenue of $616m with an EBITDA of $52m.

Duluth has grown sales 22% annually over the past 5 years. The top-line growth came at the expense of profitability, with EBITDA margins shrinking from 11.2% in FY15 to 8.4% in FY19. EPS remained constant between $0.66 and $0.72 (FY15-FY18), dropping to $0.58 in FY19.

The strong top-line growth has been driven by aggressive store openings. Over the past 5 years, Duluth has grown the number of stores from 9 to 62 and increased the square footage by over 9x. Total CapEx (net of leasing proceeds) amounted to $160m, of which c. 60% has been financed with operating cash generation and c. 40% with debt. Net debt excluding leases has grown from net cash in FY15 to $67m in FY19.

What I like about the business

Duluth has managed to establish a unique brand with its quirky marketing approach. I recommend that you convince yourself: Browse the Duluth web store and watch its commercials (e.g. Duluth Trading TV Commercial: Free Swinging' Flannel).

The company is serving a niche with a low fashion risk (the risk of offering out-of-favor products), as workwear focuses more on functionality than fashion.

Omnichannel presence. The strong direct distribution presence (online & catalog business) is being leveraged by building a targeted store network.

Heavy insider ownership. Stephen Schlecht (Founder and interim CEO) holds 37% of the shares outstanding (10% directly, 27% via a trust).

Sufficient white space to grow with an average payback of 2 years for new stores. See further info on the growth story below.

What I don’t like about the business

Former CEO Stephanie Pugliese has left Duluth to join Under Armour (NYSE:UA). While Stephen Schlecht is certainly a great interim solution, this leaves a question mark around future leadership of the company. No update has been provided at the recent Q1 earnings call.

Duluth has forced growth too much, which led to a subpar choice of retail locations.

Seasonality. Over 40% of sales are generated in fiscal Q4.

COVID-19 exposure/long-term implications. Although sales (but not bottom-line, see reason below) have held up very well in Q1.

Low profitability of direct channel due to pressure on delivery fees/costs.

Capital allocation

Duluth has fully reinvested operating cash flows in the business to drive the retail expansion and improve the company’s systems and infrastructure. Going forward, Duluth is looking to moderate the retail store expansion, which has implications on its capital allocation. While not mentioning it explicitly, I expect Duluth will repay debt with any remaining FCF over the coming years. Quoting from the recent 10-K:

We expect that the pace of capital outlays will moderate in 2020 as we rebalance our business model to focus driving greater long-term returns on the capital invested and growing our operating earnings and positive free cash flow. We plan to continue opening stores in new markets, but will plan for expanding square footage by 30% to 40% less than we have over the last 3 years.

Capital structure and liquidity

Duluth's leverage has increased over the past two years, driven by the retail store expansion. Taking capital leases into account, net debt/EBITDA amounts to 3.0x, which is not worrying but something to keep an eye on.

The company's liquidity position should allow Duluth to weather the worst. As of May 4, Duluth had $7m of cash on its balance sheet, $65m remaining capacity under its $150m credit facility, and negotiated an additional $20.5m incremental delayed draw term loan. To protect liquidity, the company has cut its Capex for 2020 in half to $15m (Capex in 2019: $30.8m).

Valuation

Duluth has historically been seen as a high-growth specialty apparel retailer and has been valued as such. Accordingly, Duluth has traded at trailing PE multiples in the lofty 30x–40x range, averaging 30x over the last 5 years:

Source: S&P Capital IQ, monthly P/E multiples since IPO in November 2015

With the disappointing results on margins and same-store sales growth, the stock has re-rated to the high-teens at the end of 2019. Following the COVID-19 related stock market meltdown in February, Duluth has been trading in the 6x-8x range but has recovered already from the March lows.

Base case:

I believe that Duluth will be able to sustainably achieve EPS over $0.75. Using a 13x-16x multiple, this leads to a target price of roughly $10-12, implying upside of c. 40% to 70%. My thoughts:

EPS: Duluth was able to achieve EPS between $0.65–0.75 over the FY 2016–2019 period, while simultaneously driving top-line growth. I believe that Duluth will slow down its store growth and focus on driving profitability, making EPS of $0.75 seem realistic.

Duluth was able to achieve EPS between $0.65–0.75 over the FY 2016–2019 period, while simultaneously driving top-line growth. I believe that Duluth will slow down its store growth and focus on driving profitability, making EPS of $0.75 seem realistic. Multiple: The historical PE multiple for cyclical retailers has oscillated mainly between 15x–20x (source: GuruFocus). Discounting for Duluth’s small size and ignoring the growth trajectory, I deem a multiple of 13x-16x as reasonably conservative.

Frankly, I am not promising heaven on earth. Still, I believe this to be a nice value play. If the investment case materializes over a 3-5-year holding period, this would result in an IRR over 10%.

Upside case:

For the >3x-seekers out there - Duluth has a significant amount of white space to conquer:

Source: Duluth Investor Presentation First Quarter 2020

Duluth’s long-term targets (reiterated in December 2019) are net sales of $1 billion with EBITDA margins in the low double-digits. COVID-19 related stress factors and the previous difficulties of profitably scaling the platform have put the growth story on the backseat. However, given that Duluth managed to build up a unique brand in an attractive niche, I believe that there is a probability of this growth story to play out successfully. The Q1 2020 earnings presentation that is available on its investor relations homepage gives a quick and dirty overview of its growth strategy if you would like to dig deeper.

Conclusion

Everything that is associated with brick-and-mortar retail comes with associated risks. Given the (1) depressed valuation, (2) the solid capitalization of the business, (3) the sufficient liquidity, and (4) the still intact growth story, I deem Duluth as one of the more interesting retail plays these days.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DLTH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.