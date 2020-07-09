Rosehill will still have close to $200 million in estimated credit facility debt and is expected to add a significant amount of new hedges at low-$40s oil.

Rosehill Resources (ROSE) is planning on filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after entering into a restructuring support agreement with creditors. Rosehill's second-lien noteholders will end up with the majority of its new equity. Preferred shareholders will end up with a small percentage of the new equity, while common shareholders will see no recovery.

Rosehill appears to still have some potential challenges post-restructuring. It looks like it will likely end up with a higher than ideal amount of credit facility debt after exiting Chapter 11. As well, it is being asked to hedge the majority of its production over the next couple years, which will lock in low-$40s oil unless there is significant movement in strip prices very soon.

Restructuring Support Agreement

The restructuring support agreement calls for the following splits of new equity.

DIP principal converted into 24.15% of Rosehill's new equity.

Backstop fee of 1.69% of Rosehill's new equity.

Second-lien notes converted into 68.6% of Rosehill's new equity

Tema (holder of Tax Receivable Agreement claims) getting 4.08% of Rosehill's new equity.

Preferred stockholders getting 1.48% of Rosehill's new equity.

Common stock being cancelled with no recovery.

This is also subjected to dilution from the management incentive plan. Rosehill's credit facility debt will be paid down with the proceeds from the monetization of Rosehill's existing hedges.

Credit Facility Debt

Rosehill reported having $314 million in credit facility debt at the end of June. Its remaining hedges also appear to be worth approximately $87 million. Rosehill's new credit facility borrowing base is being set at $235 million (compared to $340 million with its old credit facility borrowing base). It is uncertain at this point how much debt Rosehill will have when it exits restructuring (affected by restructuring costs and operating cash flow). It seems capable of reducing its credit facility debt below $200 million with the monetization of its hedges and the halt in drilling activities though.

Post-Restructuring Valuation

Rosehill appears capable of generating around $115 million EBITDAX at $45 WTI oil. This assumes that it has no hedges and production at approximately 15,000 BOEPD. This is the estimated year-end production level for Rosehill now that it has halted development activity. A $5 change in oil prices would affect Rosehill's EBITDAX by around $18 million.

If Rosehill's remaining credit facility debt is approximately $190 million, that would leave $155 million in value for its new equity, based on a 3.0x EBITDAX multiple and $45 WTI oil.

Rosehill's main weakness going forward is that it will still retain a significant amount of credit facility debt. If its credit facility debt is $190 million upon emergence, that would be 1.65x EBITDAX at $45 WTI oil and would only leave it with $45 million in room under its $235 million borrowing base.

As well, Rosehill is required to hedge at least 70% of its anticipated production over the next two years. This will essentially lock it getting a low $40s realized price for the majority of its oil production over the next two years if it hedges via swaps.

Source: Rosehill Resources

Conclusion

Rosehill Resources expects to file for bankruptcy soon, with its second-lien notes being converted into the majority of the new equity. Rosehill's preferred shares will end up with a small amount of new equity, while its common shares will be cancelled.

This is another case that shows that being higher up in the capital structure (and holding debt rather than equity) results in a much better outcome in restructuring. Rosehill's $100 million in second-lien notes are getting 68.6% of its new equity, while the more than $260 million in preferred shares will only receive 1.48% of the new equity.

Rosehill will need to manage things carefully after emerging from restructuring. It is being asked to add new hedges covering the majority of its production for the next two years, and the current strip for oil is in the low-$40s. It also retains a significant amount of credit facility debt. Thus its production may fall further below 15,000 BOEPD as it attempts to pay down its credit facility further.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historical research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.