What is Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)?

In short? A semiconductor play on iPhone 12 that could potentially knock your SOXX off.

Cirrus Logic: A Leading Provider of Amplifier Semiconductor Chips

Cirrus Logic, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company that provides sound and audio technologies to some of the largest smartphone and smart home OEMs in the world.

Fabless manufacturing is the design and sale of hardware devices and semiconductor chips and outsourcing their fabrication (or "fab") to a specialized manufacturer called a semiconductor foundry. Foundries are typically, but not exclusively, located in China and Taiwan. Fabless companies can benefit from lower capital costs while concentrating their research and development resources on the end market.

Cirrus' and Apple’s Relationship

Cirrus Logic and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) have a strategic business relationship reliant on one of Apple’s core beliefs: making products with unmatched sound quality. Since 2012, Apple has been using Cirrus Logic’s amplifiers in numerous product lines, with the iPhone generating the bulk of the revenues. Between Cirrus’ entrance in 2012 and 2019, an estimated 1.31 billion iPhones have been sold, with Apple possessing 45% of the US smartphone market. We consider the prospects of Apple producing amplifiers in-house as a highly improbable threat. We also consider other semiconductor OEMs to pose a minimal threat of competition due to Cirrus’s robust portfolio of over 3,400 patents. This creates a strong moat for Cirrus’s future revenues and a high barrier of entry for emerging competition.

Yes, it is true that Cirrus is highly dependent upon unit sales of Apple products. In fact, CRUS' and AAPL’s stock performances have been positively correlated 66% of the time since 2010.

Prior to this year, there have only been two opportunities during the Apple/Cirrus partnership where the two companies diverged in their stocks' performance, offering what we found to have been a gift from the market. We considered these events to have been pricing anomalies during these brief periods of divergence. Since April 29th of this year, a third divergence between the two companies has occurred, yet again presenting the prospects of another strong buying opportunity for Cirrus Logic.

The graph above is a 10-year comparison between Apple's and Cirrus’s stock performances, with the shaded areas representing periods of negative correlation (approximately 34% of the time). These unique periods of pricing disparity are sometimes referred to as “gator mouths.”

An alligator opens its mouth when it's “cooling off”- But beware, its mouth doesn't stay open very long.

This is a chart depicting a “gator mouth” from April 29th of this year until present. While Apple has been soaring and carrying the markets higher, Cirrus has done quite the opposite, moving down 19.77%.

The chart above illustrates each company’s stock performance during and after a gator mouth chart. At the end of these periods of negative correlation, you’ll find (above) that Cirrus stock went on to narrow the gap, with an average of 140% in upside recapture.

Forecasted Stock Price

After an evaluation of CRUS and its competitors, we came up with a target price of $84.46 per share. We were able to calculate a future value from its TTM revenues of $1.28B, compounded by the company’s 10-year historical CAGR of 19%. Over a 1-year outlook, we arrived at a future value of $1.5232B in revenue. We then used Cirrus’s net margins of 12.45% to arrive at a future estimated net income of $189.64M.

From its forecasted net income, we then multiplied our earnings estimate by the historical PE multiple of the industry, 26X, resulting in a forecasted market cap of $6.960B, or a price of $84.46/share ~ a 34% increase from its current price.

Financials

When looking at relative liquidity and debt strengths, Cirrus has over 2X more total cash than total debt. Cirrus is poised to remain strong from a liquidity standpoint if there were to be a second wave of COVID-19. Currently, CRUS has $598 million in cash with forecasted gross margins over 50%. Along with TTM revenues over $1.2 billion, this would mean that Cirrus would have to lose nearly 50% of revenues before the company would have to burn any cash. With a 10-year CAGR of 19%, this company will continue to grow immensely while maintaining little to no debt.

Potential reasons why this pricing disparity currently exists:

Recent Barclays (BCS) analyst downgrade of CRUS

Recent sector downgrade from Goldman Sachs (GS)

Weak corporate guidance into this quarter

Softening iPhone 12 sales forecast related to COVID-19

Recent insider sales from CRUS executives

Potential reasons why the company’s stock price should recover:

Possibility of a second stimulus check

Potential parallel timing of projected stimulus release date with iPhone 12 release

Continued strong growth rate of smart home devices

Better-than-expected forecasted demand with Broadcom (AVGO) and Micron (MU) chips

Expectation of holiday-season peak during Q4 (Sept-Dec) which has historically been consistent

Recent quarterly revenue guidance, ranging from $200-250 million, was 10-28% lower than its prior quarterly revenue. While a decrease in revenues from quarter to quarter is typically bad, Cirrus and Apple often experience “seasonal slowdowns” in the summertime as demand for smartphones generally declines. While this weaker guidance was expected going into its Q4, the price of CRUS responded lower than analysts’ consensus expectation.

Corollary to the previous, Cirrus stock is also down YTD due to Apple pushing back the release of the 5G iPhone because of COVID-19 supply chain complications. According to the Wall Street Journal, Apple will be delaying the four new models of the iPhone by “about a month.” One of the top Wall Street analysts covering Apple, Toni Sacconaghi, said that investors should not worry about this delay unless “Apple fails to ship the iPhone before the 2020 holiday season.”

Other Than the Charts, Why Cirrus?

Although there seems to be a high dependency on Apple, Cirrus Logic and Apple have a mutualistic relationship in reality. Both parties are undeniably co-dependent, and Apple is just as dependent on Cirrus in a vice-versa manner. An analyst we interviewed stated that he visited the Cirrus Logic test lab in Texas back in 2014 and noted that he saw Apple engineers at the lab. There is a collaborative R&D effort that exists between the two companies, and Apple prefers Cirrus to its competitors because of its chip’s lower battery usage, better ergonomics and lower latency for its 5G products. Many of Cirrus’ patents, IPs, and products are used to produce the most notable Apple devices and accessories. It should also be noted that the products sold to Apple (as well as its competitors) are patented and protected, as Cirrus has a robust portfolio of over 3,400 patents.

Cirrus has offered a menu of semiconductor chips that serve various purposes. As shown below, Cirrus has implemented a footprint in multiple industries.

*Source: Euphoric Investment

Products Within the Cirrus Logic, Inc. Menu

*Source: Euphoric Investment

Before digging into the specifics of Cirrus, it is imperative that investors understand the revenue generated from Apple products. Since Apple contributes to roughly 75% of Cirrus revenues, the chart above explains how Cirrus makes money from each Apple product as well as future growth in revenues by increased technological demands.

The chart above provides a conservative outlook of revenue estimates in conjunction with Apple unit sales. All average sales prices (ASPs) were adjusted to a conservative price within the estimated range, and the number of unit sales has been reduced due to the current status of the global economy during COVID-19. Further, recent Cirrus earnings calls have provided clues as it relates to a release of a new “closed-loop controller,” a product that is expected to be released in the iPhone 12. This new technology has led us to believe that the future ASP within the iPhone will increase to near $4.50, a 28.5% increase from its current iPhone ASP of $3.50. From these conservative conclusions, we have arrived at an increase between ~$700-850 million in revenues that Cirrus will contract from Apple products.

Yet, a key component that this chart does not account for is the possibility of an increase in unit sales for all Apple products. As an example, research group IDC estimates that the “worldwide wearables market” will grow to 279 million units by 2023. While the “wearable market” is composed of a number of products, IDC estimates that smart watches will obtain 47.1% of this market in 2023, with the Apple Watch “undoubtedly lead[ing] the way.” Simply put, 30 million estimated Apple Watches sold in 2020 is ultra-conservative.

Here are the remaining six reasons we believe that Cirrus Logic has the ability to reach our target price in 12 months' time.

1. A Top 5G Play

The market is incredibly anxious as Apple’s new 5G iPhone 12 models are scheduled to be released later this year. While many investors have hinted at weakening demand for smartphones in general due to the high prices and the deep economic impacts of COVID-19, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives argues that Apple is “on the verge of entering a super-cycle due to 5G.” In addition, Wedbush estimates that “350 million of Apple’s current 950 million iPhones are in an upgrade window, and lower price tags on some models could catalyze upgrades.” These signals of pent-up demand for new technology provide massive tailwinds for Cirrus. On the transcript of the FY20 Q4 earnings call, CEO Jason Rhode closed in saying “As we move into FY '21, we are optimistic about our ability to gain content with new and existing customers across a range of end devices.” This can be interpreted in many different ways, yet it is quite apparent that Cirrus stands to benefit due to new technologies created for Apple’s new iPhone 12 fleet.

2. Amplifier Growth

The demand for products to deliver exceptional sound quality and delivery has skyrocketed, and COVID-19 has done nothing but provide a tailwind for this growth. More phone calls from home and more video conferences that our new work-from-home environment demands only increase consumers' demand for sound quality, and Cirrus Logic’s customers have recognized this. Currently, new models of the iPhone have two amplifiers and the new iPad Pro has four amplifiers with expectations that the number of amplifiers will continue to increase. Each amplifier equates to an ASP of roughly $0.45 to $0.75 for Cirrus, and this demand for sound quality and perfection will continue to catapult revenues.

3. Closed Loop Technology (Haptics)

As the iPhone home button begins to disappear along with buttons in general, we are seeing more tablets, smartphones and wearables follow suit with this trend. In Cirrus terminology, out with the buttons means that Cirrus Logic’s haptic technology can enter. Haptic drivers perform mixed-signal processing by receiving signals from the real world and converting them into the digital environment. Haptics rely exclusively on the user being able to touch the screen, and this trend towards buttonless products is a prominent tailwind for Cirrus to grow revenues.

Specifically, Cirrus Logic has numerous haptic input and output patents and innovations that are currently being sold and sampled. The company has produced a family of haptic drivers catered for the automotive, PC, mobile, portable, and gaming industry. Cirrus Logic has engineered closed-loop algorithms to enhance haptic performance by limiting negative effects such as excessive ringing or buzzing. It has created numerous haptic drivers that have specialized in fast response for a ‘crisp’ sensation.

In addition, Cirrus has designed a product with two operational modes: a PWM (pulse-width modulation) mode as well as an analog mode. While the PWM mode circulates around battery control as well as the operation of the fans inside the device, the analog mode requires a much higher power usage. These two modes act as a barbell in terms of battery control, and analyst research shows that this device has a scan time under 5 ms, perhaps even closer to 1 ms.

A closed loop controller, synonymous with haptic technologies, appears to be behind the amplifier market in terms of growth. Yet, estimated ASP ranges that we have found in our research vary between $1.00-1.25. With CEO Jason Rhode hinting at a release in the back half of 2020, one could infer that this controller is made specifically for Apple as this release date matches up with the 5G iPhone release. With another estimated $1.00-1.25 added into these iPhones, Cirrus continues to add notable ASP growth that will juice revenues in the coming quarters.

4. SoundClear and Always-On

SoundClear is the software behind ‘Always-On’ technology. The software allows users to state a specific trigger word that turns a smart device on. Through years of R&D, Cirrus Logic has created advanced algorithms on voice recognition to enhance customer interaction. With the invention of SoundClear, user experience has progressed as noise suppression and echo cancellation have improved.

One of the most notable customers of Cirrus Logic’s SoundClear system is Amazon Voice Service (AMZN). SoundClear allows Amazon’s Alexa (the robot embedded in every Echo speaker) to interact with users and give high-fidelity audio playback.

In relation, the developer team at Cirrus Logic has devoted their attention to advancing smart codecs by patenting innovations such as “clock clean-up” which reduces system clock jitter, a common time-synchronization issue between fast-moving components. By doing so, Cirrus has designed the ability to make Amazon Alexa respond in high-fidelity audio.

The global speech/voice recognition market is estimated to reach $32 billion by 2025, and Cirrus has the potential to lead the industry with SoundClear. In addition, Amazon’s Echo is destined to stay as the leading smart speaker as 70% of total U.S smart speaker customers use an Amazon Echo device. With the popularity of Echo products and Cirrus’ patents, Cirrus Logic only benefits from the growth of smart codecs.

5. SAM Expansion

As microchip development progresses, Cirrus’ innovations and implementations will lead the semiconductor industry. Over the past two years, Cirrus Logic has focused its research efforts into SAM. SAM is an acronym for Scanning Acoustic Microscope and the device has the power to shift the semiconductor industry. In simpler words, SAM is a form of testing that is responsible for the overall quality of a semiconductor chip. The process conducts failure analysis, limits delamination, and essentially verifies the physical build of a chip. While this technology seems very miniscule, SAM will supplement the rise of the 5G network by reducing chip malfunctions. In relation, Cirrus’ SAM research will create low-power chips with top speed functions. From a ‘big picture’ standpoint, this process has the ability to strengthen voice biometrics, advance user experiences (haptic functions), and enable low-power signal processing. By advancing SAM through its own patented ideas, Cirrus has the potential to enhance the quality of semiconductor chips as technology expands.

6. Corporate Leadership

When researching Cirrus and collaborating with individuals who have followed the company for decades, one common motif was the positivity around the company’s management team. Jason Rhode, Cirrus Logic’s CEO, has been with the company since 1995 and is an engineer by trade. The vision Rhode has as far as creating more meaningful and applicable technologies is essential to look at when investing in CRUS, and analysts recognize the value in having Rhode at the top. In the semiconductor industry, it is imperative that the leader of the company has engineering expertise, and Rhode headlines all CEOs with “19 U.S. patents issued in the area of mixed-signal technologies.”

In accordance with Rhode, a recent promotion in January 2020 of John Forsyth from chief strategy officer to president has been getting positive sentiment from analysts. Previously from Wolfson, Forsyth started with Cirrus in 2014 after the company bought out Wolfson. With 20+ years of experience in embedded technology, many have viewed this move as Rhode’s succession plan with Forsyth taking over in the future. Both Rhode and Forsyth share a unique vision for Cirrus as the company’s technology is constantly evolving and tailored to the specs of its clients. With more efforts surrounding concepts such as haptics, voice biometrics and increased amplifier performance, the management team is well equipped to lead and navigate Cirrus Logic, Inc. to newfound highs.

What is Next for Cirrus?

A potential upside that Cirrus possesses is the future of haptics and voice recognition. There is undoubtedly a great deal of pent-up demand for consumers using their voice in order to send a text, lock a car door or turn a light off. Yet, with 5G network technology entering the market, what other possible avenues can Cirrus explore? Imagine being able to Venmo someone by using voice biometric technology. Imagine being able to have your voice as a password for your phone rather than facial recognition. Imagine being able to unlock and start your car with just a simple voice command. These applications are all quite possible and quite achievable with Cirrus Logic technology.

Potential Risks to Consider

Much of our investment thesis stated throughout this article is predicated on a technical look of Cirrus Logic, Inc. The technicals or the charts pertaining to Cirrus Logic are a look at its recent pricing volatility, and even more so, its pricing volatility compared to its largest customer Apple. When considering a technical analysis, one must acknowledge that there is no exact science with reading the charts. And more importantly, past performance represented within the charts does not guarantee future returns. There are many risks associated with Cirrus Logic, primarily being that its business relies heavily on selling parts to other electronic OEMs. Though this sector of the market is cyclical, we remain cautiously optimistic with Cirrus Logic's ability to outperform in the coming quarters.

Conclusion

We firmly believe that the market has mispriced CRUS as this company is arguably among the cheaper growth names within the semiconductor sector. The market is a forward-looking mechanism, and now represents an excellent opportunity to buy Cirrus stock before the release of iPhone 12 and before we see its price reflate to fair market value.

