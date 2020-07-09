Shares rightfully sold off, as management has managed this very well, certainly not in combination with the dividend news.

The strategic move makes sense on that merit, yet the financial impact is less favorable given declining earnings, as relative debt will not come down.

Dominion is selling gas assets to Berkshire at less than 10% of its valuation, while earnings will take a 20% cut.

Dominion Energy (D) announced a sizable sale with the oracle of Omaha, as investors fear that Warren Buffett has gotten the better end of the deal. While the strategic rationale of the deal can be understood, the financial numbers tell a different story, as it seems that Dominion has sold on the cheap, which, in combination with a bigger dividend cut and more bad news, triggered a well-deserved and fierce sell-off.

An Overview Of The Business

To judge the impact of a deal, it is good to first understand the business. Dominion is a large regulated utility and regulated "like" utility with significant infrastructure, serving nearly 7 million customers across 18 states through its asset base of around a hundred billion.

In 2019, the company served about 3.4 million electrical customers and nearly a similar number of gas customers (the combined customer tally has now surpassed the 7 million mark), with significant transmission and distribution footprint.

Little over two and a half years ago, I looked at Dominion in January 2018 as the company acquired, or better said, bailed out peer Scana in a $16 billion deal. The timing of the deal, including limitation of liability, seemed to make sense after Scana ran into troubles while its new projects ran into serious financial troubles.

Shares of Dominion traded in the mid-$70s at the time, pretty much the same level as they do today, as net debt ballooned to $43 billion on a pro forma basis in early 2018. I concluded that I do not like the regulated and protective model, as decentralization of energy production and consumption might undercut this position over time. While the long-term track record of the business was great, I noted that despite a midpoint of $3.65 per share in adjusted earnings, shares traded at a market multiple, as high payout ratios, interest rate risk and large other liabilities pose risks at times for these businesses as well.

Fast forwarding in time, the company has grown to report operating earnings of $4.24 per share in 2019 as it surpassed the 7 million customer account, so it has done a good job. The Scana deal drove much of the growth, although the gap between GAAP earnings has been large, driven by impairment charges, among others, as net debt of $37.5 billion was a large sum by all means, but down a bit since 2018. With the company guiding for adjusted earnings of $4.25-4.60 per share for 2020, investors were comforted despite merely $7.3 billion EBITDA, for essentially a 5 times leverage ratio in combination with quite a high payout ratio in terms of the dividend, of course.

Results were comforting, as shares even nearly hit the $90 mark, yet that was before the outbreak of COVID-19, of course. Shares dropped to the high $50s in March, yet recovered to the mid-$80s in June, as the company did see an impact based on the results, yet had many mitigating factors in place and actually affirmed the 2020 guidance, which is actually a comforting sign.

Oracle Of Omaha

Perhaps somewhat surprising was the significant M&A news announced early July, as the company sold its gas transmission and storage assets to Berkshire Hathaway Energy in an effort to transform into a pure-play regulated and focused utility operation.

The company has sold these assets at a combined deal tag of $9.7 billion, as the board rationalized this by focusing on the regulated model with more predictability and more focus on renewable energy sources. Most of the deal tag is in the form of debt assumption, as Dominion will receive $4 billion in cash, with an expected tax bill of around a billion.

Included in the deal is 7,700 miles of natural gas storage and transmission lines and 900 billion cubic feet of storage, yet not all assets which were classified under this category. The company furthermore cut the 2020 earnings guidance to a midpoint of $3.50 per share, close to a dollar cut from the original and recently confirmed guidance. The dividend was cut by around a third to $2.50 per share, reflecting not just lower earnings but also a lower payout ratio.

While the exact pro forma implications are not easily understood, it is shocking to see a 20% cut in earnings per share in a deal which only brings in $9.7 billion in gross proceeds and about a billion less on a net after-tax basis.

Ahead of the deal, shares traded at $82, supporting a nearly $70 billion equity valuation, as net debt included meant that the business at large was valued at a little over $100 billion. To have gross proceeds of a deal at less than 10% of this number and net proceeds being even lower, in exchange for a 20% cut in earnings per share, seems like a deal in which investors come out on the wrong way. This is especially when dealing with a sophisticated buyer, despite the strategic benefits.

Besides the sale and the dividend cut, the company furthermore announced cancellation of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline project. These events make it hard to disentangle the market reaction, yet that did not lie. With Duke Energy (DUK) partnering with Dominion on this, the 2% drop in the share price makes it evident that most of the disappointment of investors with Dominion relates to the sale and dividend news - and that is despite taking a roughly $3 billion charge on the Atlantic project.

Shares dropped 10% overnight, essentially implying a roughly $7 billion cut in the equity valuation, being a very strong testament that the market is not happy with the news.

Not Considering

I understand the strategic rationale of the sale, that of becoming less dependent on fossil generation and more predictable in terms of earnings, yet price is important, as the transaction price is low, as evident by the market reaction and simple math. With earnings per share seen down about a fifth, even a roughly $6 billion earmarked for debt reduction seems better than it is. While debt will come down on an absolute basis, of course, the debt reduction in relation to existing net debt is less than 20%, so on a relative basis, debt is flat at best.

Furthermore, the move to cut the payout ratio significantly to 65%, while arguing that dividends will grow quicker than initially guided for, is plain wrong. Reality will probably learn that if earnings growth cannot keep up with promised dividend growth, the payout simply has room to grow from this lower base, and this comes from an investor who is not necessary really focused on dividends.

Hence, I see no reason to go bottom fishing again, just like was the case in 2018, as shares have not moved over the past two and a half years, as current expectations imply an earnings valuation at a premium to the market in combination with perhaps questionable asset allocation skills, although I like the strategic rationale of the transaction.

Disappointments on this front mean that management has something to prove, as we still have to see the implication of the deal in a more precise manner in the coming quarters.

