When To Eat A Loss

We bought CMO-E just before the pandemic started. In May, we pulled the trigger on swapping it for ANH-A. The gains on ANH-A offset the decline experienced in CMO-E.

We swapped out of MAC in favor of NYMTN during the pandemic. That trade protected us from further decline and gave us a nice return.

If your thesis implodes, it's time to change stocks. If your thesis implodes frequently, you're buying garbage.

Eating losses is never fun, but investors need to continue evaluating their existing positions.

Few authors want to talk about their losing calls. We're going to highlight one of ours today. While we've won on the vast majority of our trades, we are not completely immune to losses. Sometimes a bullish thesis is simply shattered and investors need to reevaluate their options. We're going to walk investors through the process we followed.

We think it is important for investors to be able to see the process we went through in real-time, rather than just playing Monday Morning Quarterback.

The Alert

We sent the trade alert to subscribers on 3/12/2020:

We made the difficult decision to closing one of our losing positions so we could make a better investment. Regret is no reason for keeping a position.

We wrote (text and images as of 3/12/2020):

Closing out MAC and Opening NYMTN Macerich (MAC) has been a dreadful performer for us. No doubt about it. It’s been our worst performing call if we simply measure the percentage decline. However, it didn’t perform that much worse than some of the other investments we track. NYMTN (NYMTN) is also down well over 30% during that time period. If we knew there would be massive plague (current popular view of COVID-19) coming and could pick between a mall REIT and a preferred share from a mortgage REIT, we would’ve taken the preferred share every time. So seeing a similar decline means we can still sell our 197 shares of MAC and acquire 154 shares of NYMTN. That’s not quite as good as the ratio 3 weeks ago, but it’s pretty close. Consequently, we dropped MAC in favor of NYMTN: Source: Schwab I’m far more confident in NYMTN bouncing back then in MAC. That doesn’t mean MAC “won’t” back bounce, but the odds look very high for NYMTN in my view. Given the macroeconomic risks to mall REITs, we don’t feel comfortable endorsing the sector. We do feel quite comfortable with the mortgage REIT preferred shares. Source: The REIT Forum

Eating that loss didn't feel great, but we knew we would rather have 154 shares of NYMTN than 197 shares of MAC.

The market agrees with us on that today:

Shares of MAC trade at $8.38 today, so 197 shares are worth $1,650.86.

Shares of NYMTN trade at $18.65, so 154 shares are worth $2,872.10.

We don't have those shares of NYMTN any longer though. We sold them on June 9th, 2020 at $21.15. That was before the ex-dividend date, so we didn't collect any dividend on the position. However, it was a solid 24% return. That didn't offset the entire decline we experienced while we were in MAC, but it was still a great choice. We ended a bad investment and started fresh with a new choice.

Swapping Preferred Shares

Often investors may find a better opportunity by swapping between two shares that are correlated. We found ourselves in that position recently.

We bought shares of CMO-E (CMO.PE) on 2/24/2020. As you might guess, a purchase date in February wasn't great. We ended up with a total return of negative 10.47% on that investment. However, the second half turned out quite nicely. We gave up our shares on 5/18/2020 at $22.27 so we could reinvest the money in ANH-A (ANH.PA) at $20.13 per share:

That turned out much better, as we found ourselves taking gains in less than two weeks:

When those positions are viewed together, the results look like this:

So, how did we decide to enter ANH-A? What did we spot that the market hadn't seen?

When we published the article, we wrote:

The chart below demonstrates the change in our position: Source: The REIT Forum Several things to like here: Total Call Value up 10.64%

Upside to Call Value up 97.32%

Income up 27.23% Shares of ANH-A historically were usually trading above $25.00 because the fixed-rate coupon (a massive 8.625%) is so attractive. With shares trading just over $20.00, the yield is around 11%.

Note: Today, CMO-E still trades in a similar range, at $22.31. It's gone ex-dividend once, but missing out on a 2% dividend to catch a 13.45% total return is perfectly acceptable.

Risk

The risks for the preferred shares are driven by the underlying portfolio (held by the mortgage REIT) and the leverage.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) has a portfolio of ARMs (adjustable-rate mortgages). Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. (ANH) has a combination of agency mortgages and non-agency mortgages, but ANH has been moving towards a larger focus on agency.

When we consider the ratio of common market cap to the preferred equity, it looks like CMO wins by a healthy margin. However, if we consider estimated common equity using book value (rather than market cap), it gives ANH a better coverage ratio.

The reason those metrics are different is that ANH’s common stock trades at a much larger discount to book value.

Logically, we would expect that the preferred shares will generally have higher yields when they come from a mortgage REIT which trades at a larger discount to book value. A discount on the price-to-book ratio and a discount on the preferred shares both reflect the market having less confidence in the stock. However, we were comfortable with the risk/reward profile.

Conclusion

We don't long to trade every day. Our goal isn't to be highly active. We simply want to keep our eyes open as we evaluate the market. If we see an opportunity where there is a materially better choice than our current position, we are ready to take that opportunity. In some cases, that means eating a significant loss. We don't like to eat losses, but we don't cling to positions either. That willingness to be ruthless in evaluating our portfolio enabled The REIT Forum to outperform during the pandemic.

Ratings: Neutral rating on MAC.

