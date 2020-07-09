Thesis Summary

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) is a company with outstanding growth and profitability. However, the company is now more richly valued than ever before. So what can we expect moving forward? My take is that, while we may see a pullback in Adobe and overall tech stocks, the company will remain a great investment over the next 10 years.

Company Overview

Adobe is a software company operating in three main segments; Digital Media, Creative Cloud, and Digital Experience. Adobe has enjoyed double-digit growth over the last decade and has benefitted in recent years with the transition to the cloud. Since the market bottomed in March, the stock has rallied well past its pre-COVID price and is now trading at an all-time high of around $450.

While the valuation certainly seems rich, there are many things to like about the company. To begin with, let’s have a look at the income statement from the latest quarterly results:

There’s not much to say about the last six months at Adobe other than “well done.” Revenue has grown by over 16% and EPS increased by 58%. Not only did the company continue its strong growth trajectory, but it also increased its profitability. As we can see, most of the expenses come from R&D and Sales and Marketing, which increased proportionally less than revenues. Let’s move on to the balance sheet:

As a software company with not many operating costs, Adobe’s balance sheet could be said to be lean. Goodwill represents around 50% of the company’s total assets. While total liabilities are a similar size to last year, it is worth noting that the company has accrued over $3 billion in long-term debt. This was done to carry out the acquisitions of Marketo and Allegorithmic.

With the stock trading at an all-time high, it is still a good time to buy Adobe? Below I discuss the good, the bad, and my take on the company as an investment.

The Good

In the section below, we will go through the strengths and opportunities that the company has.

Growth

It doesn’t take much to find good things to say about Adobe. The company has been growing at double-digits for the last decade. Over the last 10 years, the company has achieved a CAGR of 13.97%. Most impressive, however, is the fact that over the last 3 and 5 years, revenue has grown at over 22%. But with a company like Adobe, investors often focus on deferred revenue.

As we can see, since around 2015, deferred revenue has surpassed revenue, which could be seen as a good thing, since this shows future strength. However, in the last few months, this difference seems to be getting smaller. While deferred revenues may have been a bit weaker in the last few quarters, fellow SA contributor ALT Perspective pointed out that this was also the result of a change in Adobe’s accounting, therefore “debunking” the issue.

But what can we expect moving forward? Adobe continues to thrive in areas that still have plenty of room to grow. Digital marketing will continue to grow as we continue to move into the cloud and e-commerce begins to take off. This segment grew by 16%. On top of that, according to Adobe, Creative Cloud’s addressable market could grow to up to $13 billion by 2022.

Lastly, and to some extent controversially, Adobe has gone on an acquisition spree and I’d like to mention its latest purchases; Allegorithmic. The company is responsible for Substance, which is considered a reference in 3D texture and materials. Adobe’s acquisition is a result of the natural evolution of this industry. In the future, real and virtual reality will become increasingly mixed, and the company is bridging this gap leveraging its already existing technology with cutting-edge innovations like Substance.

Profitability

Of course, the other great thing that Adobe has going for it is profitability. There are very few companies that can achieve a 30% income margin and equally good levered FCF margin. As a value investor, this cash-generating ability combined with the reliability of predictable revenues makes the stock very appealing. Furthermore, Adobe’s profitability has been improving over time.

Since 2014, management has managed to significantly increase the EBITDA margin thanks to lower spending on SGA and marketing. This shows the ability of the company to grow organically and continue to generate cash well into the future.

The Bad

In the section below, we will go through the weaknesses and threats for Adobe.

Competition

The first and most obvious problem Adobe faces is competition, which can come in two forms. Adobe is an established giant in the space and the only companies that can take Adobe on are the other tech giants. In this regard, Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Microsoft (MSFT) could be the best set to do so. Of course, Adobe has more direct competition such as salesforce.com (CRM) and ServiceNow (NOW), but the company is protected by the stickiness of its revenue and superior offerings. However, a company like Google could easily leverage its technology and, through an acquisition or two, give Adobe a run for its money.

But this is far from Adobe’s biggest problem. The issue Adobe faces is not competition from businesses, but rather from people. In today’s information age, it is becoming increasingly easy to find incredibly powerful and useful applications for free. The reality is that more than ever people are not only capable of creating and finding these apps, they have come to expect them. With the plethora of free apps on Google Play, Adobe may be forced to change the way it does business. Not because of its generally great products, but because of changes in demand and people’s expectations.

Rich Valuation

Adobe’s valuation has always been high, but even by its historical standards, Adobe is overvalued:

No matter which way you look at it, Adobe is at its most expensive. Above we can see the P/S and Price/Cash flow history for both the S&P and Adobe. What’s most concerning is not how much higher valuation is for Adobe than the general market, but the fact that cash flow is now over 3x as expensive as it was back in 2010. Of course, all tech companies now seem overvalued, and perhaps there is a reason for this. Easy credit, changes in the way we live, and continued advances in technology make these companies seem ever more attractive. But many of us still have painful memories of 1999.

Given Adobe's track record, I have used Finbox to arrive at a target price based on projected growth and profitability measures.

I have projected Adobe to maintain a 10-year revenue CAGR of around 16%, which is on the low side of my expectations. I have also factored in an improvement of profitability, whereby EBITDA margin increases to up to 50% of revenues. This results in an unlevered FCF 10-year CAGR of 22% and a target price of $509, assuming a 9.5% discount rate. This means an implied upside potential of around 11% for Adobe.

In conclusion, although Adobe is already richly valued, there is still significant upside potential simply by viewing the stock purely in terms of cash flow. This valuation is on the low side of the spectrum as it doesn't even account for the expansion of multiples and the effect of future expectations on the stock price.

Takeaway

The bottom line is, Adobe is a fantastic company that, in my opinion, combines the growth of technology with the stability and cash-making ability of an income/value stock. Even though Adobe will have to work hard to stay fresh, it will take a long time before we can consider Adobe’s market leader position under any real threat.

