Merk Research: U.S. Business Cycle Report July 2020

by: Axel Merk
Axel Merk
Mutual fund manager, currencies, macro
Summary

Incoming data continues to suggest the U.S. economy has bottomed and is coming out of recession.

The biggest risk to the outlook is the virus and reopening rollbacks.

We are coming out of recession, but the road out will be bumpy.

Original Post

