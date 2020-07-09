Ocular Therapeutix already has one marketed product and several promising pipeline therapies using its novel implant technology for the treatment of eye diseases.

Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) is a small biopharma focused on developing eye disease therapies utilizing its proprietary platform of bioresorbable implants. Ocular got on my radar after I saw this article from Jonathan Faison, and I wanted to add my take after thoroughly researching the company. I believe Ocular provides a lot of value to long-term investors at current price levels.

Ocular’s Platform Technology Is Targeting Several Huge Indications

Ocular is developing six different ophthalmology products, including several different extended-release products, utilizing its proprietary implant technology.

Figure 1: Market Opportunities for Ocular’s Pipeline

(Source: Corporate presentation)

Wet AMD is the largest market opportunity for Ocular’s implant technologies. The current anti-VEGF injections have to be given every 4-8 weeks. This is problematic in that it’s not ideal for patients to have to visit their doctor so frequently, but it’s also a big deal that patients run the risk of side effects associated with these injections each time they are administered. The side effects for Eylea, a multi-blockbuster wet AMD treatment, include burst blood vessels, eye pain, cataracts, floaters, blurred vision, etc.

Another competitor, Kodiak Sciences (KOD), is developing a potential therapy that likely would only have to be dosed every 3 months. While this is certainly better than the current standard-of-care therapies, OTX-TKI should be able to achieve longer - hopefully 4.5-6 months. It will be key to watch as OTX-TKI’s development continues whether it is able to show this increased duration of efficacy. Any data suggesting that OTX-TKI wouldn’t be effective longer than Kodiak’s treatment would be devastating to Ocular.

Wet AMD is a huge market opportunity. One estimate I’ve seen for the wet AMD market was $6.9 billion in 2018 and that the market is projected to grow at a 7.1% compounded rate for the next few years, resulting in a market of around $10.4 billion by 2024. Regeneron’s (REGN) wet AMD blockbuster, Eylea, had $4.644 billion in sales in 2019 alone. Ocular has suggested it is already a $13 billion market opportunity. Regardless of the exact amount, it’s clear that success for OTX-TKI would mean tremendous upside in a stock that currently has a market cap just under $500 million.

Ocular is currently conducting a Phase 1 trial for OTX-TKI. In April, the company released some data from the second cohort of patients showing efficacy out to 4.5 months, but there will still be more data to come later from this second cohort. Ocular also said it now intends to enroll an additional cohort at 600 µg, which is 200 µg higher than the second cohort that is already showing 4.5-month efficacy.

Figure 2: OTX-TKI Facts

(Source: Corporate presentation)

Glaucoma is also a market in need of such a therapy. Most patients now have to take daily or even twice daily eye drops to try to lower their intraocular pressure. High pressures lead to loss of vision, and poor adherence to the drop therapy can cause such pressure increases. Despite these severe consequences, some data has suggested that up to 80% of glaucoma patients are not fully compliant with their therapy regimen.

There are micro-shunts on the market that can provide a sustained decrease in intraocular pressure, but for now, all of these such devices of which I’m aware are either only used in conjunction with cataract surgery or in patients with very severe refractory disease. Ocular’s implant technology, by contrast, should be a viable option for patients at all levels of disease progression and will be less invasive.

Although certainly not as large as the wet AMD market, the glaucoma market also presents a good opportunity for Ocular. One third-party estimate I saw was that the glaucoma market would be about $3.8 billion by 2026 and is growing at a roughly 4.1% compounded rate. The company itself estimates the market to be about a $4.8 billion opportunity.

Ocular is still trying to get its Phase 1 trial for OTX-TIC fully enrolled, and the COVID-19 pandemic has definitely slowed those efforts. The early data has been promising though, suggesting efficacy out to at least 6 months in most patients and up to 18 months in at least 1 so far.

Ocular also has 3 research programs currently targeted at various types of dry eye disease.

Figure 3: Dry Eye Disease Facts

(Source: Corporate presentation)

Dry eye disease affects more people than one would expect - 16 million total in the US, with 9 million being moderate to severe. Ocular estimates this as a $5.1 billion market opportunity, and third-party estimates I’ve seen are as high as 7.73 billion in the coming years.

Ocular’s leading candidate for dry eye is OTX-CSI, another product utilizing its hydrogel implant technology. OTX-CSI is a biodegradable insert that’s intended to release cyclosporine - a common eye drop therapy for dry eye - for up to 12 weeks. The company announced in May that the first patient had been dosed in the Phase 1 trial for OTX-CSI. The protocol is to follow patients for 4 months, so hopefully we will get some initial data later this year or early next year.

Dextenza is also being developed for additional eye surface issues. The leading one of these indications is for allergic conjunctivitis. Ocular has a Phase 3 trial in progress and has said it intends to file an sNDA before the end of this year for the indication.

Ocular has Already Demonstrated Substantial Clinical Validation of its Technology

It’s an important mitigator of downside risk to me that a biopharma already has managed to get at least one product to market. This provides helpful cash flow, but most importantly early on at least, this provides some evidence of clinical validation of the company’s technology.

Figure 4: Ocular’s Pipeline

(Source: Corporate presentation)

Ocular has done exactly that by getting Dextenza approved in the post-surgical indication. Rather than having to get repeated drops, post-surgical patients can get this small dexamethasone implant to help with the pain and inflammation of surgery. This is exactly the shift in therapy that Ocular is hoping to accomplish in multiple other indications and is a useful proof of concept.

From a validation of technology standpoint, I also really like to see the vote of confidence that Ocular has from Regeneron. Regeneron makes the hugely successful wet AMD treatment, Eylea, and now Regeneron thinks highly enough of Ocular’s technology that it is partnering with the company on an extended-release version of Eylea. This again, hopefully, will provide meaningful cash in the form of milestone payments and, eventually, royalties, but it already speaks volumes as to the potential of Ocular’s technology platform.

Figure 5: Summary of OTX-TKI Clinical Data to Date

(Source: Corporate presentation)

As discussed in more detail above, OTX-TKI and OTX-TIC are both already showing some preliminary validation in the clinic as well. The longer-term duration of the therapy seems the most important for Ocular to distinguish these products from current standard-of-care therapies, and early Phase 1 data is suggestive of exactly that.

Management Incentives Seem to be Aligned with those of Investors

When I’m looking at initiating a long-term position, I want to make sure there are no red flags that management is out for themselves and not for the good of the company and investors. One thing that can be a good indicator of that is whether management is incentivized as co-owners of the company rather than just running a company.

In Ocular’s case, the recent spate of insider buys with no recent sales gives me confidence that management is incentivized to maximize long-term value. Since December 2018, officers and board members of the company have made 10 separate purchases of Ocular stock, often in sizable amounts. Notably, the CEO has about 100k shares, the CMO has 25k, and the chairman now owns over 1 million shares. Short-term thinking will hurt these insiders’ pocket books far more than it would mine at this point, and these types of buys certainly also suggest confidence in Ocular’s technology.

Ocular Already has One Approved Product that will Start Offsetting Cash Burn

Ocular had $48.2 million in cash at the end of Q1 and has since raised an additional $1.7 million through its sales agreement with Jeffries LLC entered into in 2019. Ocular has about $50 million in long-term debt, and the company’s loss from operations was $16.6 million in Q1. The company has said this should get it through Q1 2021, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see another cash raise later this year, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to continue to weigh on Dextenza sales.

As discussed above, Dextenza has already been approved as a post-surgical therapy for cataract procedures. I’ve seen peak sales estimates for Dextenza ranging all the way from $150 million to $750 million, with the higher end-number based on Dextenza garnering 25% of the cataract surgical market. Either way, the sales ramp-up is still in the early stages and won’t meaningfully offset cash burn for a while.

Ocular’s partnership with Regeneron could generate cash for the company as well. Under the ongoing agreement, Regeneron provides funding for various aspects of OTX-IVT, including formulation, personnel, and material costs, while the therapy is still pre-clinical. In addition, Ocular stands to receive up to $305 million in milestone payments and then royalties in the high single digit to mid-teens range if the product makes it to market.

Regardless, it seems very possible that the company will have to raise a substantial amount of additional cash before it can get more products to market and become cash flow positive. Investors in Ocular and all clinical-stage biotechs need to be aware that, if the company has significant pipeline delays or failures, it could end up having to raise a level of funding that would be highly dilutive to current shareholders.

Ocular’s Valuation Looks Cheap if Its Technology Platform is Successful

In assessing the attractiveness of Ocular’s valuation, I looked to analyst estimates of future sales and earnings.

Figure 6: Future Sales and Earnings Estimates for Ocular

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Given the company’s roughly $475 million market cap, estimates of sales as high as $400 million suggests there is value to be had. I also tend to think that a peak revenue estimate of $400 million is likely a low-ball estimate given that OTX-TKI alone is shooting to be an improvement upon a wet AMD therapy that had $4.644 billion in sales in 2019 alone. I also discounted these sales and earnings estimates by 10% per year to see how the valuation is affected.

Figure 7: Ocular Present Value Estimate

(Source: Sales and earnings estimates from Seeking Alpha and my calculations based on it)

As you can see from Figure 7, even discounted, these sales and earnings estimates suggest a present value more than double where Ocular is currently trading if you assume that it would eventually trade around the common averages of a 5 P/S ratio and 15 P/E.

Conclusion

I think Ocular brings a lot to the table for a long-term investor, and the valuation looks attractive from a risk/reward standpoint at present. Downside is somewhat limited in the stock given its low market cap and already having a marketed product, which provides further rationale for establishing a position. I recently bought about a half position in Ocular and hope to scale up to a full position over the next few months on any pullbacks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OCUL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I’m not a registered investment advisor. Despite that I strive to provide the most accurate information, I neither guarantee the accuracy nor the timeliness. Past performance does NOT guarantee future results. I reserve the right to make any investment decision for myself without notification. The thesis that I presented may change anytime due to the changing nature of information itself. Investment in stocks and options can result in a loss of capital. The information presented should NOT be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell any form of security. My articles are best utilized as educational and informational materials to assist investors in your own due diligence process. You are expected to perform your own due diligence and take responsibility for your actions. You should also consult with your own financial advisor for specific guidance as financial circumstances are individualized.