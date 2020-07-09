5 Safe, High-Yield Blue-Chips I'm Buying For My Retirement Portfolio

Within a well-diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio, including appropriate bond/cash allocation for your needs, these 5 high-yield blue-chips can form a bunker Sleep Well At NIGHT (SWAN) retirement portfolio.

In the coming weeks, I'll likely be buying BTI, PBA, PM, BNS and BMO. All are potentially A or A+ excellent/exceptional decisions right now as determined by the DK Investment Decision Tool.

Each day I buy the Dividend Kings Daily Blue-Chip deal stock, purchasing a small amount of a great company, offering attractive yield, valuation, growth, and return potential.

But just because the market is acting irrationally doesn't mean that there isn't incredible value available to prudent investors who use a methodical, evidenced-based and disciplined approach.

The stock market continues to defy gravity, the highest valuations in 19 years, and economic/pandemic risks that are not going away for several years.

(Source: imgflip)

We live in troubled times with the stock market partying like it's 1999, while the economy looks more like 1929.

S&P 500 Valuation Profile

Year EPS Consensus YOY Growth Forward PE Blended PE Overvaluation (Forward PE) Overvaluation (Blended PE) 2020 $124.81 -23% 25.2 22.0 54% 29% 2021 $163.32 30% 19.3 22.2 18% 31% 2022 $187.06 13% 16.8 18.0 3% 6%

(Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research, Brian Gilmartin, Reuters/Refinitiv/IBES/Lipper Financial)

S&P 500 Total Return Potential Profile

Year Upside Potential By End of That Year Consensus CAGR Return Potential By End of That Year Probability-Weighted Return (CAGR) 2020 -31.7% -54.4% -41.2% 2021 -9.8% -6.7% -5.1% 2022 5.7% 2.2% 1.7% 2025 34.0% 5.5% 4.2%

(Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research, Brian Gilmartin, Reuters/Refinitiv/IBES/Lipper Financial)

We're now experiencing the highest valuations in 19 years, with broader market likely returns of about 4% CAGR over the next five years.

That's about half the historical rate for stocks, because of these excessive, and some would argue bubble-like valuations. Yes, the economy is starting to recover off the cataclysm lows of April. But most economists don't expect a V-shaped recovery.

Yet the fact remains that the US, and the world, will get through this pandemic.

(Source: NYT COVID-19 Tracker)

We have over 155 vaccines in development, with more possible ones being announced every few weeks.

And while unemployment will likely take until 2023 or 2024 to return to full employment levels of 4%, according to the blue-chip economist consensus and the Fed, America's labor force and the economy will survive this disaster as it has so many over the decades.

In the meantime, we all have to invest in the world, and the stock market as it currently exists, not as we'd hope for in a perfect world.

That means trusting prudent asset allocation, rock-solid risk-management, and a focus on high-quality companies bought at reasonable to attractive valuations, to see us through any and all future downturns.

When will stocks correct? I don't know, no one does.

Eventually, stocks will return to historical, market-determined fair value.

(Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

There is an 80% probability that this valuation will be the modern era 16.5 to 17.5 blended PE range.

What will cause the next pullback or correction? Most likely something to do with the pandemic and economy. But we can't know ahead of time what concern de jour will flip the market's animal spirits from "risk-on" to "risk-off."

(Source: Michael Batnick)

What is almost certain, barring a true apocalypse that permanently smashes the global economy (in which case we'll likely be too dead to care about portfolio values) is that quality companies, run by trustworthy and competent management, will survive and thrive once this pandemic is over.

That's expected to be sometime in 2022.

So what is my retirement portfolio plan?

My personal Phoenix portfolio bucket is 25% in cash/bonds while my entire retirement portfolio is about 10% cash/bonds.

Each day I follow along with Dividend Kings' Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos, buying what our Phoenix portfolio buys.

The size of those buys ($500) is based on my monthly savings rate. My cash + bond pile remains stable or even grows a bit each month.

All while I keep putting savings to work in a methodical, disciplined but most importantly, reasonable and prudent manner.

One that's focused like a laser on just five simple and easily quantifiable goals.

A safe yield on cost of 2.5% to 3.5% (3.0% currently) From blue-chip quality companies (10/11 SWAN quality on average vs. 9.6 avg dividend aristocrat) Run by skilled management I can trust to adapt to all challenges, now and in the future That grows at 8% to 12% CAGR over time (about 4 to 6X the rate of inflation) - Morningstar estimating 11.4% CAGR currently Never knowingly overpay for a company (Morningstar estimates my portfolio is 8% undervalued at the moment)

So with that introduction to my evidence-based, methodical, and disciplined approach out of the way, here are the five safe high-yield blue-chips that I look forward to buying in the coming days.

5 Safe, High-Yielding Blue-Chips I Might Be Buying Soon

Each day I sort the DK Phoenix list (blue-chips most likely to rise from the ashes of this recession to soar to new heights) by PEG and yield.

I select the lowest PEG and highest yielding company that we don't have a full position in.

In the Daily Blue-Chip Deal Video, I run them through the Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool to see how prudent each potential investment is.

The highest score is the next day's Phoenix buy, and I buy a position twice as large (because I believe in eating my own cooking).

In the coming days, barring significant price changes in the Phoenix watchlist companies (which can happen in this volatile market) here are the five high-yield blue-chips that I look forward to buying along with some of our members.

Why these high-yield blue-chips?

To answer that let's look at their Investment Decision Tool scores, which combine valuation with the three priorities of prudent long-term income investing.

The DK Investment Decision Tool is designed to methodically estimate how reasonable and prudent any potential investment (even non-dividend payers) is relative to the S&P 500.

I never buy any company without first running it through this new tool.

Valuation Scoring System

Points Meaning Color Code In Valuation Tool/Research Terminal 4 Potential Good Buy or better (based on quality and risk profile) Green 3 Potential reasonable buy (based on quality and risk profile) Blue 2 Hold (overvalued) Yellow 1 Potential Sell/Trim (33+% overvalued) Red

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

Preservation of Capital Scoring System

Points Meaning Credit Rating 30-Year Bankruptcy Risk 1 Terrible CC or lower-rated 70+% 2 Very Poor CCC-rated company 52% to 65% 3 Poor B-rated company 25% to 45% 4 Below-Average BB-rated company 14% to 21% 5 Average BBB- or BBB rated company 11% to 7.5% 6 Above-Average BBB+ rated company 5% 7 Excellent A-rated company or better 2.5% or less

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

Dividend/Total Return Potential Scoring System

Points Meaning 5-Year Dividend Return Potential 5-Year Expected Total Return 1 Terrible less than 0.2X S&P dividend return over 5-years Probability-Weighted Return (PWR) is less than 0.2X S&P 500 PWR 2 Very Poor 0.2 to 0.4X 0.2 to 0.4X 3 Poor 0.41 to 0.6X 0.41 to 0.6X 4 Below-Average 0.61 to 0.8X S&P 0.61 to 0.8X 5 Average 0.81 to 1X S&P 0.81 to 1X 6 Above-Average 1.01 to 1.25X 1.01 to 1.25X 7 Good 1.26 to 1.5X 1.26 to 1.5X 8 Very Good 1.51 to 1.75X 1.51 to 1.75X 9 Excellent 1.76 to 2X 1.76 to 2X 10 Exceptional over 2X over 2X

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

Getting these scores is simple, easy, and quick because I literally only have to fill in a few color-coded boxes in the tool, and everything is calculated automatically.

Here is how these five high-yield blue-chips score, relative to the lower-yielding and highly overvalued S&P 500.

PBA Decision Matrix

Goal PBA Why Score Valuation Potentially Very Strong Buy 34% undervalued 4.00 Preservation Of Capital Average BBB stable credit rating, 7.5% long-term bankruptcy risk 5.00 Return Of Capital Exceptional 42.6% of capital returned over the next 5 year via dividends vs. 11.2% S&P 500 10.00 Return On Capital Exceptional 11.3% PWR vs. 4.2% S&P 500 10.00 Relative Investment Score 94% Letter Grade A (excellent) S&P 73% = C (market-average)

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

BTI Decision Matrix

Goal BTI Why Score Valuation Potentially Very Strong Buy 39% undervalued 4/4 Preservation Of Capital Above-average BBB+ stable credit rating, 5% long-term bankruptcy risk 6/7 Return Of Capital Exceptional 40.9% of capital returned over the next 5 years via dividends vs. 11.2% S&P 500 10/10 Return On Capital Exceptional 14.7% PWR vs. 4.2% S&P 500 10/10 Relative Investment Score 97% Letter Grade A (excellent) S&P 73% = C (market-average)

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

BNS Decision Matrix

Goal BNS Why Score Valuation Potentially Strong Buy 33% undervalued 4/4 Preservation Of Capital Excellent A+ stable credit rating, 0.6% long-term bankruptcy risk 7/7 Return Of Capital Exceptional 37.5% of capital returned over the next 5 year via dividends vs. 11.2% S&P 500 10/10 Return On Capital Exceptional 11.3% PWR vs. 4.2% S&P 500 10/10 Relative Investment Score 100% Letter Grade A+ (Exceptional) S&P 73% = C (market-average)

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

PM Decision Matrix

Goal PM Why Score Valuation Potentially Strong Buy 24% undervalued 4.00 Preservation Of Capital Excellent A stable credit rating, 0.7% long-term bankruptcy risk 7.00 Return Of Capital Exceptional 37.7% of capital returned over the next 5 year via dividends vs. 11.2% S&P 500 10.00 Return On Capital Exceptional 8.8% PWR vs. 4.2% S&P 500 10.00 Relative Investment Score 100% Letter Grade A+(exceptional) S&P 73% = C (market-average)

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

BMO Decision Matrix

Goal BMO Why Score Valuation Potentially Strong Buy 28% undervalued 4/4 Preservation Of Capital Excellent A+ stable credit rating, 0.6% long-term bankruptcy risk 7/7 Return Of Capital Exceptional 33.2% of capital returned over the next 5 years via dividends vs. 11.2% S&P 500 10/10 Return On Capital Exceptional 11.3% PWR vs. 4.2% S&P 500 10/10 Relative Investment Score 100% Letter Grade A+ (exceptional) S&P 73% = C (market-average)

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

I can't actually guarantee that I'll be buying these five names since it's possible that the low PEG companies might beat them in daily head to head matchups.

But since every single one of these high-yield blue-chips is a potential A (excellent) decision or better, it's highly probable that I will be buying these companies in the coming weeks.

How To Safely Buy These High-Yield Blue-Chips

Remember that every recommendation I make is meant to be owned in a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio based on your individual needs.

These are the reasonable and prudent risk-management guidelines that run all the Dividend Kings portfolios and my retirement portfolio as well.

If you put 100% of your money into just these five companies then you would be 100% exposed to energy, finance, and tobacco.

These 5 High-Yield Blue-Chips Since January 2000 (Annual Rebalancing)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

2000 starting yield: 5.0%

2019 yield on cost: 61.5%

If you had invested 100% of your money into these companies 20 years ago you'd be swimming in safe and rising dividends and have crushed the market.

But at the cost of 26% higher annual volatility that would have made it hard to hold on through the periodic and large downturns, and thus achieve these historic returns.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

So here's how to convert these five names into a prudently risk-managed portfolio that follows the DK guidelines.

Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, recommends a 75/25 stock/bond portfolio for most people.

We believe that the old 60/40 model just won’t be able to cut it anymore,” Siegel, who is also a senior investment strategy advisor at WisdomTree, said Monday on CNBC’s “ETF Edge.” “This environment of low-interest rates is not going to change,” Siegel said, noting that the dividend yield on the S&P 500 is higher than the U.S. 10-year Treasury’s 1.5% yield. “How is [that] ... going to give you enough income?.. “That’s why we recommend 75/25 as the equity/fixed-income allocation,” he said, adding that it “would be the best way for those approaching retirement to establish their assets to get enough income and gains so they can maintain spending through retirement.” - CNBC

So let's start from there, and see what kind of bunker SWAN retirement portfolio we can build.

12.5% in BIL (T-bill cash equivalent ETF)

12.5% in SPTL (long-duration US treasury bond ETF)

Now let's weight the 75% stock allocation 35% into these 5 companies and diversifying with 40% in VIG (100% blue-chip dividend growth portfolio, nothing but 10+ dividend growth streak companies).

Why 40% into VIG? Because 40% of these companies are financials and in order to get the sector concentration down to the 20% guideline sector cap we need to put 37.5% of our money into VIG. However, that would leave us with 7.5% invested in each of these blue-chips and 7% is the recommended max risk cap guideline.

40% VIG and 35% in these companies in the equity portion of the portfolio get us to 35% exposure or 7% in each of these companies. It also ensures no sector makes up more than 20% of the portfolio.

Unless you want to use non-equal weightings which is a perfectly valid strategy.

In this article, I show precisely how to weight a blue-chip portfolio to achieve the maximum safe yield without taking on excess risk, to build a 6% yielding portfolio with 5-year probability-weighted expected returns of 11.4%.

Note that if I were building a portfolio today I would use SCHD instead of VIG, GBIL instead of BIL, and EDV instead of SPTL.

I'm using these ETFs because that allows us to backtest to January 2008, the start of the second worst market crash in the US history.

To show you the power of diversification and risk management, I want to test this model portfolio in the most severe conditions possible, which was the wealth destroying inferno of the Financial Crisis.

Balanced 5 High-Yield Blue-Chip Portfolio Since January 2008 (Annual Rebalancing)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

2000 starting yield: 2.6%

2019 yield on cost: 5.8%

Despite these 5 blue-chips being more volatile than the broader market, by using prudent weighting and diversification we managed to achieve just 8% higher annual volatility even with Siegel's 75/25 stock/bond allocation recommendation.

Remember we're comparing this to a standard 60/40 stock/bond balanced portfolio, so we're 15% more weighted into higher volatility equities.

Bonds are the lowest volatility assets on earth, just 3% annual volatility since 2005. So I'm actually pleased with how low volatility this balanced 75/25 portfolio proved to be during a period of intense market volatility.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

While this portfolio was slightly more volatile during the March crash, it still fell just 13%.

And notice that following the Great Recession, this 75/25 stock/bond portfolio recovered to record highs 10 months earlier than a 60/40 balanced portfolio.

That's despite being 15% more allocated to stocks. Those 10 months might have made the difference between being able to avoid selling undervalued blue-chips to fund retirement expenses and becoming a forced seller.

This 75/25 stock/bond portfolio that I created in just a few minutes, using reasonable and prudent advice from one of the most respected names in finance, has not suffered a non-recessionary correction in the last 12 years.

This is what I mean by "well-diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio."

"Safe dividend stocks" have nothing to do with volatility but only the soundness of the balance sheet, quality of the management and safety of the dividends.

Volatility is not a measure of risk.... Risk comes from the nature of certain kinds of businesses. It can be risky to be in some businesses just by the simple economics of the type of business you’re in, and it comes from not knowing what you’re doing. And if you understand the economics of the business in which you are engaged, and you know the people with whom you’re doing business, and you know the price you pay is sensible, you don’t run any real risk." - Warren Buffett (emphasis added)

Bottom Line: Even In A Market Bubble Great Blue-Chips Are Always On Sale

Readers keep asking me why I'm buying any stocks at all if the market is so overvalued.

The answer is simple and comes from my fellow Dividend King co-founder, Chuck Carnevale.

(Source: imgflip)

There remains incredible value in today's market, including dozens of potential A-rated blue-chip decisions to be found. You just have to know where to look.

BTI, PBA, BNS, PM, and BMO are five names that represent some of Dividend Kings' highest conviction ideas right now.

So rather than obsess over when the market correction will happen (it will eventually), how long it will last, or how bad it will be I rather just

put monthly savings to work now

while holding 25% worth of buying power in reserve in cash/bonds

(Source: imgflip)

While speculators and gamblers are praying for luck from the fickle market gods, I and Dividend Kings members don't have to hope.

(Source: AZ quotes)

We make our own luck through

sound long-term strategy

rock solid risk-management

prudent asset allocation for our personal needs

a firm commitment to quality blue-chips with safe and dependable dividends

eternal dedication to reasonable or attractive valuations

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Valuation Tool, Research Terminal, Phoenix Watchlist, and Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos. Membership also includes Access to our five model portfolios

Daily Phoenix Portfolio Buys

50 exclusive articles per month

Our weekly podcast

20% discount to F.A.S.T. Graphs

real-time chatroom support

exclusive daily updates to all my retirement portfolio trades

Our "Learn How To Invest Better" Library

numerous powerful investing tools Click here for a two-week free trial so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PM, BNS, BMO, PBA, BTI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns PM, BNS, BMO, PBA, and BTI in our portfolios.