Amongst British housebuilders, Persimmon (PSMMF, PSMMY) is attractive for its strong operating results and liquidity. Its shares are not cheap given possible property market challenges ahead and likely reduced dividend yield for now. But if the share price falls, it could be a good entry point into a long-term success story.

Persimmon: Housebuilder at the Lower End of the British Mass Market

Persimmon was founded in the 1970s and builds single-family homes across the British mainland. It operates under a number of brands and also offers an Internet service.

One of the distinctive features about the company is that its average selling price is at the lower end of the range of large British homebuilders.

Source: PBC Today

This has advantages in terms of affordability. However, as SA author Patrick Kroneman outlined in his overview of the business last autumn, "Building Beyond Brexit With Persimmon," it has also manifested itself in a reputation for lower quality which has attached to the company’s homes.

Persimmon Has A Proven Business Model

Persimmon’s “pile ‘em high, sell ‘em cheap” approach to homebuilding has been honed over decades, and from a business perspective, has been a successful strategy in shifting units, if not building its reputation.

Whatever you may think about the quality of Persimmon’s homes, the numbers are impressive. While growth is inconsistent (except in average selling price), the company has posted an impressive run with excellent margins.

Source: Company 2019 annual report

The financials aren’t impressive only because of the profitability. Persimmon’s balance sheet is also strong. It had £623.7 million in cash and cash equivalents at year-end 2019, and by April 24, even with the challenges of lockdown, it still had a cash position of £600 million. The company had no debt at the end of 2019 and has access to a £300 million revolving credit facility until 2025.

COVID-19 and Beyond Pose a Threat But Not a Mortal One

Persimmon went into the lockdown with a strong balance sheet, which goes a long way. The company also reported that its average private sales rate per site was c. 10% ahead versus last year in the first 11 weeks of the period - a strong start to the year. Its current forward sales position, at £2.4 billion, is down on this point last year (£2.7 billion), but not too much given the past several months of lockdown. This suggests that the company had adapted well to an environment in which viewings and sales have, to some extent, moved online. To this end, it has launched a customer portal, which it plans to extend in the second half of this year.

Persimmon has also been expanding its offsite prefab component production. While that may not be good for the U.K.’s architectural localism, it is good for the company, as it makes it easier to operate socially distanced sites.

The company often emphasises that it recognises that it operates in a cyclical industry and plans accordingly. I do think that its strong balance sheet supports this contention. Additionally, if the U.K. property market does suffer from an economic downturn, the lower end is probably a good place to be. Although there may be tighter rules on mortgages and would-be homebuyers may be affected by an economic downturn, there remains a housing shortage in the U.K., and arguably, the cheaper end of the spectrum is a better place to be than more discretionary, higher-priced purchases.

The U.K. government looks set to try to help the housing market further; for example, by reducing stamp duty. There is also increasing pressure for it to extend its “Help to Buy” programme, which aids less financially flush buyers in getting onto the property market. Any such moves as these would be a positive development for Persimmon.

The Shares are Fully Priced

Although the company is in good shape, its shares have run up strongly in recent years even with a flat dividend.

Source: Google Finance

It now trades at a P/E of 9 (based on 2019 earnings). This year’s earnings will likely be markedly lower, so more likely the forward P/E is in the mid-teens.

Persimmon has cancelled its interim dividend and postponed its final dividend, committing to reassessing it later in the year. Given that, although the company rather unusually projects its future dividends, they also cannot be taken as given. In any case, the company’s projected 2021 dividend - 235p total - is, if it is even paid, the same as in the past few years. That said, at a 9.7% yield on today’s share price, it is a chunky payout. As the table further up this article indicated, in recent years the dividend has been covered, albeit fairly thinly in some cases. Given that 2020 earnings will be reduced and cash conservation is currently king, I expect the 2020 payout will not amount to 235p, and 2021 is also liable to be smaller if earnings fall markedly.

Source: Company website

There has been no director buying in the past year, but the company CEO made several seven figure sales as recently as last month. Although tax- and award-related, it is still hard to take this as anything other than a negative sign. Both sales were a little above the current share price.

Conclusion: Attractive Company, But Wait for a Dip

Persimmon has a simple, uncomplicated business and a solid balance sheet. It will do well in the long term. The company may do better than peers in any housing downturn, thanks to its lower-priced housing. However, it will still likely experience some turbulence. The current price is not cheap, so I suggest waiting for a dip before considering taking a position. In the coming eighteen months, the shares could fall precipitously on property market news even if the company itself does well. If Persimmon retraces March lows below 1,500p, it is a buy for me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.