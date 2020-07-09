The latest court ruling on the Dakota Access Pipeline was unexpected and it could be at least partially reversed upon appeal.

Income investors often like the enticing high yields of an entity like Energy Transfer (ET).

The problem with this high yield (shown above) is that the market has long been signaling trouble ahead. Therefore investors need to investigate what is behind that market attitude to determine if they really are able to withstand what may happen in the future.

Risk Evaluation

High yields do not come without some risk. Yet I have heard time and again expressions of disappointment as high yields were cut during the current time of uncertainty. Generally high yield companies are the first to be unable to withstand the current uncertainty. High yield investors need to ascertain the characteristics of high yield investments before they decide to invest. Once that is done, then the investor needs to decide if the higher risk investment is suitable for his needs with the idea that good markets do not last forever. Sooner or later investment storm clouds appear.

I had done an article (for example) suggesting that Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) would probably be a safer way to ride out the current storm than Energy Transfer (ET). Yet the most common reply that I heard or received was that over several weeks, at the time, Energy Transfer had outperformed Enterprise Products Partners, therefore there was no problem. That logic was backed up by the higher yield of Energy Transfer certainly meant that the investment would yield greater returns. Besides, who sells at a loss?

Yet a previous article noted that there was already some signs of weakness in USA Compression Partners (USAC), and Sunoco (SUN). Energy Transfer was far more leveraged even before the preferred was taken into account and therefore less likely to withstand an unfavorable event. Yet so many investors replied that the superior yield meant that Energy Transfer was the better investment despite the recent disappointment of the common units. Taking a loss back then would not have resulted in a better investment.

But the investment world often does not reveal all the challenges to an individual investor at one time. Therefore at least part of that yield had to be due to a market perceived higher risk. The higher debt ratios and preferred stock should have signaled in inability (in relative terms) to handle any future bad news even if the investor did not know what that bad news was.

Today came a spectacular ruling that the Dakota access pipeline needed to be shut down. The appeals are still likely to at least partially reverse this. But the risk of a ruling like this obviously was known to management ahead of time.

Management Doubles Down Then Backs Off

An initial management reaction was interpreted by the press as a refusal to shut the pipeline down. Management should have immediately maintained better control on any communications with anyone. Any reaction that mitigates respect for the law or a court decision marks this investment as only for speculators and maybe not even for them.

Management seemed to realize the communication error and later clarified that they would pursue legal means to undo the ruling. Management noted that they never intended to defy a court order.

Paperwork Potential Issues

What has not made the headlines for many is that this administration in Washington D.C. has long felt it can issue permits and rush paperwork because the current administrators are in charge. That attitude comes straight from the top. But as a former accountant and later an analyst, I can definitely tell you that faulty paperwork is grounds for costly litigation and sometimes far worse. Good solid conservative managements know not to be associated with faulty paperwork in any form no matter who gives you that paperwork.

One of management's jobs is to stay out of court and away from controversies. The idea is anything associated with either of those venues is likely to cost money and add to uncertainty. Investing to "back up" a political opinion is very different from investing for capital gains or income.

In the case of Energy Transfer, just in case the financial leverage was not a clue, an investor now knows this management is not risk averse on at least two fronts (financial leverage and the permitting process). Not being risk averse has its costs. Right now the very least of these costs is a lot of court time and a period of potentially lost income for a leveraged company that cannot afford that loss.

Other Issues Piling Up

Chesapeake Energy (OTCPK:CHKAQ) has now asked the bankruptcy court to release it from the obligations of a pipeline contract with Energy Transfer. The bulls will tell you that Chesapeake has no place else to go. But this is the bankruptcy court. Now if that production serviced by the pipeline is losing money, then the company can either shut down or sell that production. A shut down in particular would be not good for Energy Transfer.

Combined with the previous article there are now four relatively small economic hits to a large company like Energy Transfer. The size of the economic hits is not as significant as the possible conclusion about the management. It is possible though that the court case has the potential to provide a bigger hit than originally imagined.

Income investors, even high yield income investors, like to minimize risk. But clearly Energy Transfer management is not risk averse at the very least. In fact, the management may be down right careless in some cases or at least overconfident. The court decision in the Dakota Pipeline case focused on the major deficiencies of the permit given to the company. As a paperwork person, I can definitely state that we are supposed to examine such things and sound the alarm internally. There are many different kinds of analysts and specialists in a company like Energy Transfer. The odds are excellent someone had to know about this possibility.

Most companies have corporate lawyers to help in a situation like this. Therefore given the emphasis of the court on those permit deficiencies, it is very likely that management banked upon the already operating pipeline to protect them from a shutdown. The hope was an operating pipeline would overrule a permit deficiency because it was "too late".

Management Has Choices

As noted it is management choice as to whether to accept rushed, sloppy, or incomplete work. It is also a risk factor for investors. But one that is extremely hard to discern until it actually becomes apparent publicly. In this case the signs of risk taking were apparent from the USA Compression and Sunoco subsidiaries as well as the financial leverage. All that happened now was risk taking appeared on a "new front".

So a decision to go with a permit issued "quickly" as a "favor" is understandable in context of what is already apparent to the market. Investors should note that more conservative companies often would choose not to go that route. This is not to pass judgment on the decision so much as to point out that it involves the risk of delays, court time, and sometimes income lost.

But the current administration under President Trump is extraordinary in many respects no matter your party affiliation. Probably the most noticeable lately has been his lack of respect for procedures, past practices, and longstanding traditions. When a company such as Energy Transfer associates with such a president, as was clearly the case here, then you have additional investor risk that was somehow apparent to Mr. Market but really was not brought to the attention of the small investor until recently.

Therefore, the comparison to a company like Energy Products Partners is somewhat flawed until all the risks become apparent to the investor. Unfortunately the news may be coming too late to save small investors from a significant investment loss. Not all market perceived risks are the same. Clearly the returns from the strategy taken by Entergy Transfer are now becoming apparent to individual investors. That return is likely to involve negative capital appreciation going forward combined with a lower common unit payout if there is a payout.

Energy Transfer could emerge from all this relatively unscathed. But the more these little problems "pile up" or appear, the greater the risk of long term loss or an extended recovery.

This is why the evaluation of management is so important. Many investors bulldoze into an investment without evaluating the management behind it. They then act surprised when something like the current events at Energy Transfer happens. Management is often the most important asset or liability not on the balance sheet. For the near future, Energy Transfer management appears to have been a shareholder liability. The long term jury is still out on the asset value of this management.

