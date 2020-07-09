After a strong move up in the stock price recently, this article looks at where Pan American's next stage of growth will potentially come from.

Pan American Silver has strong financial metrics that should bode well for the future.

Pan American Silver (PAAS) has been on a tear ever since the stock market drawdown in March. Not only has it performed well very recently, but it has also performed well over various longer-term time frames. This was evident in a recent article where I compared different silver miners' historical performances over different time frames. Pan American Silver was one of the standout companies among the group.

Pan American Silver Overview

Pan American Silver derives its revenue mostly from gold at the moment; however, PAAS recently made an acquisition that closed in February of last year (2019). This acquisition made it the owner of a very large silver mine located in Guatemala. That mine is currently on care and maintenance (not producing); but if it were to begin producing, it would likely swing the balance of Pan American's revenues toward silver. You can see that its reserves, according to its most recent presentation, are weighted towards silver.

In the chart below, the decline in revenues experienced in Q1 was primarily due to COVID-19 restrictions but also due to some operational issues at the La Colorada mine, which we will discuss later. However, YoY, the company had a good improvement in revenues.

Source: Pan American Silver July Presentation

Revenue Sources

Pan American currently has mines located in Argentina, Bolivia, Canada, Peru, and Mexico. The revenues that come from each country are split out according to the chart below.

Source: Created by the author using Pan American Financial Statements

Cash Costs and AISC

Pan American has good AISC from almost all of their producing mines. In 2019, the average silver mine AISC was $10.46 per silver ounce sold. The average gold mine AISC was $948 per gold ounce sold.

Here are the 2019 cash costs and AISC broken out by mine.

Source: Created by the author using Pan American Silver financial statements

The Manantial Espejo mine in Argentina had a high cash cost and AISC per ounce in 2019. However, during the first quarter of 2020, the AISC decreased to $14.85 per ounce, which was caused by higher production and better ore grades.

The Dolores mine in Mexico also had a high AISC in 2019. This didn't improve in Q1 of 2020. Its AISC was $23.29 per ounce, which was primarily due to continued capital spending at the mine. Cash costs, however, were lower per ounce in Q1 2020 than in 2019.

Leadership

Pan American Silver has a great leadership team. Similar to Equinox Gold (EQX), Pan American Silver's Chairman of the Board is Ross Beaty. He has an extensive resume and also has a strong track record at Pan American Silver, where he was the original founder. This chart demonstrates Pan American Silver's performance relative to other silver miners over a 5-year time frame.

Source: Silver Mining Companies Historical Performance 2020

Here's an excerpt from the article I recently wrote about Equinox Gold and its leadership. I have a feeling Mr. Beaty approaches the management of Pan American Silver with the same attitude.

I've spoken with specific individuals inside the company firsthand, and they are very complimentary of Mr. Beaty's leadership. They talk of his high level of integrity relative to their experience in other companies as well as his consistent drive. They also have shared that Mr. Beaty believes in running a very lean operation where salaries are kept low compared to the rest of the industry but are made up of incentive-based compensation. And if strict goals are not met, then incentives are not paid. This pay structure should be welcomed by shareholders in an industry where compensation hasn't always been "above-board."

Pan American's other primary leader is Michael Steinmann. Michael is the CEO and has been since 2016. Mr. Steinmann has been with Pan American since 2004 and most recently served as the President before becoming CEO. Since taking over the company in 2016, one of his most significant achievements was the acquisition of Tahoe Resources in February of 2019. The timing for that acquisition could not have been more advantageous for Pan American shareholders. I believe the timing of that deal, as well as Michael Steinmann's leadership, is reflected in the 5-year historical performance chart that I already referred to above as well as this chart that compares annualized returns from each CEO at various silver companies.

Source: Silver Mining Companies Historical Performance 2020

Tahoe Acquisition - Escobal Mine - Future Share Dilution

The Tahoe Acquisition was closed on February 22, 2019. Part of that acquisition brought Pan American ownership of the Escobal Mine in Guatemala. However, at the time of the acquisition, the Escobal Mine had been on care and maintenance since 2017 when its mining license was suspended due to legal matters brought forth by an NGO (non-governmental organization) in Guatemala. It alleged that Guatemala's Ministry of Energy and Mines violated the Xinka people's "right of consultation."

On September 3, 2018, the Constitutional Court of Guatemala determined that the Escobal mining license would remain suspended until "Guatemala MEM completes an ILO 169 consultation." This process is underway; however, the timing of completion is uncertain.

In addition to legal roadblocks, actual roadblocks have been put in place by protestors on various routes leading to and coming from the Escobal mine. Pan American is hopeful that this all resolves itself and is taking necessary steps to do so, but "there is no guarantee a positive conclusion will be reached," according to Pan American financial statements.

If the Escobal Mine issues are resolved, there was a clause in the Tahoe Acquisition agreement that granted "contingent value rights (CVRs)." The CVRs can be exchanged for Pan American shares upon the "first commercial shipment of concentrate" from the Escobal Mine. This equates to a possible 15.6 million of additional shares that will be issued in the event everything gets resolved positively. There's no doubt that this would be preferable as the Escobal Mine is a very high producing silver mine; however, it is good to beware that this will result in share dilution in the amount of 15.6 million shares.

Financials

Pan American's balance sheet is strong. It has equity as of the end of Q1 2020 of $2.383 billion, which with 210 million shares outstanding, equates to just above $11 per share of book value. Pan American's debt-to-equity is 41%, and debt-to-assets is 29 percent. These are strong numbers in most environments, but especially so in a rising precious metals environment.

Its current ratio is just below three, so it is well-capitalized to meet short-term obligations.

The company generated $282 million in operating cash flow and free cash flow of $74 million during the full year 2019. During the first quarter of 2020, it generated $114 million in operating cash flow and free cash flow of $58 million which, if it is replicated across the three remaining quarters, will be strong growth relative to 2019.

Other Assets

Pan American Silver owns 19.9% of Maverix Metals (MMX), which is a royalty streaming company.

Pan American also owns a 10% stake in New Pacific Metals Corporation (OTCQX:NUPMF). Pan American has an interest in the outcome of its Silver Sands project in Bolivia.

Growth Catalysts

According to Pan American's July 2020 presentation, its significant three growth catalysts are:

Escobal Mine, Guatemala La Colorada Mine, Mexico Navidad Mine, Argentina

Escobal Mine - Guatemala

The Escobal Mine is a fully functional silver mine located in Santa Rosa, Guatemala. There has been over $500 million invested so far, and as of March 31, 2020, Pan American has $271 million worth of net assets on its balance sheet for the Escobal mine.

If the mine comes back online, it has a 4,500 tpd processing capacity, and its reserves equal 264 million ounces of silver.

Just to give you an idea of the kind of revenues and income from mining operations that this mine has the potential to produce, here's a chart that shares my projections. This is based on data provided by Pan American's website, financial reports, and presentations. The chart shows a sensitivity analysis of revenue at various silver prices.

In today's price environment, the Escobal Mine could produce somewhere in the range of $400 to $500 million of additional revenue. This would increase Pan American's total revenue by over a third from its current amount.

Source: Created by the author using data from Pan American financial statements and assumptions below.

Assumptions

This chart was created assuming full capacity at 4,500 tpd processing at the Escobal mine. It is split out into three different variations based on different days per year operating capacities. Since Pan American's full-year 2019 AISC average was around $10 per ounce, I started at $10 per ounce and increased it $1 for every $5 increase in the silver price.

I used Pan American's reserve records as of June 2019 to determine how much silver the company expects to find per ton processed. This analysis only considered revenues from silver. If gold revenues were also estimated, it may add an additional $30 to $50 million of revenues per year, depending on the gold price.

La Colorada Mine - Mexico

During Q1 2020, the La Colorada mine experienced a failure of its underground ventilation system, which cut off access to the high-grade ore located at the mine. During Q1, there were decreases in revenue, which was in large part due to the La Colorada mine. Due to the decreased volume and lower grade material being processed at La Colorada, the mine's AISC and cash costs were elevated relative to Q1 of last year.

For example, in Q1 of this year, the average grade was 312 g/t, while last year's Q1 had a grade of 362 g/t.

Pan American plans to have an interim ventilation solution in place by Q3 of 2020, while the permanent system will be in place sometime in the first half of 2021.

Besides that, Pan American discovered 102 million additional ounces of silver and a large amount of base metals in 2018 near its already existing La Colorada Mine.

Navidad Mine - Argentina

The Navidad project is located in south-central Argentina and contains 632 million ounces of measured and indicated silver resources. For the Navidad mine to be developed further, the province of Chubut will need to change a mining law that would allow open-pit mining. If the laws were able to be changed, then this would be just an incredible resource.

Conclusion

Hopefully, this gave you a good overview of Pan American Silver. With rising silver prices, it's a good company to focus on among others. It has grown aggressively lately with many different mine locations, especially with its recent acquisition of Tahoe Resources.

Pan American is one of my favored silver mining companies simply based on its historical performance that comes from strong leadership. Ross Beaty, Chairman of the Board at Pan American as well as Equinox Gold, was one of the reasons I liked Equinox Gold as well.

The company has various jurisdictions which can present a risk, but with each of them located in the Americas, it does offer some comfort. The company primarily derives most of its revenues from Peru and Mexico currently. However, its largest potential projects are found in Argentina and Guatemala.

Since Pan American is a large company and there's a lot to write about, I didn't have time to look at valuations. But the next time I write about them, I will take a closer look at where the valuation currently is and potentially could be.

For now, I'm long Pan American Silver based on leadership, historical performance relative to peers, and a strong macro-environment for the silver price.

