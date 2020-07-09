Bed Bath & Beyond is too speculative right now.

Investment Thesis

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) reported Q1 2020 results which were largely in line with expectations -- at least on the top line.

Meanwhile, looking ahead there's not much to build a bullish thesis on. Previously investors could look towards its strong capital allocation strategy to bolster shareholder returns, but this has been sided for now.

Presently, despite trading for just $1 billion market cap this investment is simply too difficult to find a strong and compelling upside potential. Investors are arguably better to sidestep this investment for now and wait for clarity.

Bed Bath's Sales Pitch -- Digital Transformation

Bed Bath is in an existential battle, doing everything it can to stay afloat. The story Bed Bath will be telling its shareholders will be to focus on its digital transformation. And this strategy could work. The problem being that competition in the digital world is very difficult -- to put it mildly.

What's more, Bed Bath is very late to the digital battle. And what complicates the strategy further, is that competing online has higher fulfillment costs that translate into lower profit margins.

Source: author's calculations, GAAP gross profit margins

Having been a shareholder here for a prolonged period of time (exiting my position at breakeven after a very aggressive averaging down in 2019), I know that Bed Bath's high margins were of the bullish thesis.

And as you can see above, shelter-in-place weighed down Bed Bath's gross margins significantly by 780 basis points so that Q1 2020 came out with 27% gross profit margins.

On the other hand, I believe that if Bed Bath were able to sustain a high 20s percent gross profit margins, Bed Bath could still be quite an attractive business.

Having said that, Bed Bath's peers Williams-Sonoma (WSM) and RH (RH) are still reporting markedly better gross profit margins with 33.5% and 41.3%, respectively over the same period.

So What Can Be Done?

The first important measure Bed Bath has taken on was to negotiate a new $850 million credit facility to give the company breathing room.

Looking ahead, 200 stores will be closing and a reduction in SG&A is planned which will generate cost savings of $250 and $350 million, excluding related one-time costs

Put another way, Bed Bath was on its back foot and now it's going further into defense mode.

Bullish Thesis Goes Into Shelter

Bed Bath's Q1 is always a weaker quarter as the company sheds excess inventory left over from the holiday season. This year, this was not possible, so instead of being cash flow positive in Q1, Bed Bath used up $395 million in cash flow from operations, before capex.

Furthermore, its previously earmarked $600 million capital allocation strategy was put on ice -- a key part of the bullish thesis.

Bed Bath's CEO Mark Triton for his part, declares that his team will chart a new course so that Bed Bath becomes the authority and preferred home destination through a Millenials lens.

Valuation -- Questionable Upside Potential

On the one hand, any investor can look in the rearview and argue that Bed Bath presently trades for just 0.1x sales, which is a marked step down from previous years.

Source: author's calculations

On the other hand, the stock will only rerate higher if investors are confident that Bed Bath could increase its relevancy and earnings power over the next five years.

The Bottom Line

The video and article show, it may not always be so dark for shareholders. And Bed Bath could indeed come out stronger in the future. Although presently, facts appear to contradict that narrative.

For now, I am struggling to see what could be done here to reward shareholders asides from those more inclined towards speculative positions.

Its a case of it may work out or it may not. From the previous commentary on SA and offline chats with many Bed Bath shareholders, there's a lot of expectation that Triton is the right person for the job and that he will succeed. And I hope he does. But I can't make the case to put my capital to work here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.