'Robinhood Index 2020': This Time It's Different!

by: Harrison Schwartz
Summary

Once again, the top stocks held by Robinhood investors have delivered negative annual returns.

Today, Robinhood traders have piled into nearly-bankrupt "turnaround opportunities" in the airline and cruise line industries.

Tesla, Amazon, and Apple have held their place as ever-popular stocks among millennials.

In general, the top 20 stocks held in Robinhood accounts have negative profits, high balance sheet risks, and high COVID-19 exposure.

Popular stocks among younger investors continue to offer a basket of opportunities to short-sellers.

Every summer over the past three years, I have covered what I call the "Robinhood Index", which is a basket of the top twenty stocks owned by investors on the popular brokerage