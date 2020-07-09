'Robinhood Index 2020': This Time It's Different!

Summary

Once again, the top stocks held by Robinhood investors have delivered negative annual returns.

Today, Robinhood traders have piled into nearly-bankrupt "turnaround opportunities" in the airline and cruise line industries.

Tesla, Amazon, and Apple have held their place as ever-popular stocks among millennials.

In general, the top 20 stocks held in Robinhood accounts have negative profits, high balance sheet risks, and high COVID-19 exposure.

Popular stocks among younger investors continue to offer a basket of opportunities to short-sellers.