EUR/CHF Continues To Fall In Spite Of Constructive Backdrop

While we might ordinarily be optimistic, it appears that the market continues to favor CHF over EUR, in spite of global risk sentiment being largely positive. Therefore, further downside is probable for the time being, yet we should continue to monitor the pair for upside potential, which may well be building.

Yet, a recent spike in EUR/CHF only led to a failure, culminating in early June, as the market attempted to retest the pair's annual opening price.

The interest rate spread offered by EUR/CHF is effectively zero, and thus both risk sentiment and political risk remain at the forefront of EUR/CHF valuation.

The EUR/CHF currency pair, which expresses the value of the euro in terms of the Swiss franc, has been traditionally viewed as a risk-on currency pair, owing principally to the Swiss franc's safe-haven characteristics. Switzerland is viewed as a safe haven due to the country's typically positive current account, in addition to its relative political stability.

(Source: Trading Economics)

The Swiss National Bank's short-term rate remains the lowest in G10 FX, at a still-negative rate of -0.75%. In fact, the SNB's short-term rate is the lowest in the world; it is only matched by Denmark's interest rate on certificates of deposit (the CD rate) of -0.75% (while Denmark's discount rate, as shown below, is at zero). The ECB's deposit facility rate, comparable to the SNB's negative rate (on sight deposits) is negative -0.50%.

(Source: Global Rates)

In effect, these negative rates are a tax on excess reserves (i.e., excess liquidity). If commercial banks park more cash than is necessary at the SNB or ECB, they must be paid these negative rates. In theory, this is to provide banks with the incentive to lend.

Whether or not negative rates are a good idea is beyond the scope of this article. However, it is worth remembering the closeness of these two rates (the SNB's -0.75%, versus the ECB's -0.50%), as while the difference favors the euro (i.e., by 25 basis points), the delta is too little to matter from any kind of carry-trade perspective.

Interestingly, and further to the above point, bond markets do not expect Swiss rates nor eurozone rates to rise any time soon. The German 10-year yield is priced at approximately -0.44% at the time of writing, while the Swiss 10-year yield is priced at approximately -0.43%. In other words, the bond market expects negative rates to continue for at least another decade from now, and in fact both German and Swiss bonds are priced at negative yields through to the 30-year yield also.

Interest rates generally follow GDP growth, and therefore the current view of the bond markets generally implies that neither Switzerland nor the eurozone will grow significantly (or experience significant inflation) over a long period of time (effectively at least another generation; over 25 years).

In my opinion, while EUR/CHF still represents a pro-risk pair, it is unlike more conventional risk-on currency pairs. The conventional risk-on crosses, like AUD/USD and NZD/USD, are typically correlated to risk-on activity since AUD and NZD (serving as two examples) are commodity currencies. They are considered 'commodity currencies' because they are commodity-export focused and therefore sensitive to global demand and growth expectations.

In good times, Australia and New Zealand have also maintained positive interest rate spreads with more traditional safe-haven currencies like the Japanese yen, making pairs such as AUD/JPY especially sensitive to changes in risk sentiment.

EUR/CHF, on the other hand, is more sensitive to political risk. The euro has effectively been in a bear market for a long period of time, at least if you peruse the EUR/USD chart. Both EUR and CHF are positively correlated too, although the Swiss franc has been viewed with less skepticism. Ever since the inception of the euro, the so-called common currency has struggled to strengthen against alternative currencies.

The chart below shows EUR/USD (in blue) versus CHF/USD (in red) since the beginning of 2006. At least versus the U.S. dollar, the euro is generally making lower highs and lower lows (a bearish trajectory that has been helped by a historically wide interest rate differential, although the recent collapse in global rates this year has helped to ease this trend most recently).

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to all subsequent candlestick charts presented hereafter.)

One of the better indicators of general risk sentiment is one of the most popular equity markets globally; the U.S. stock market. More specifically, S&P 500 futures prices can be viewed as a proxy for risk sentiment globally (the strong positive correlation between futures and AUD/USD recently, which I drew attention to in a recent article of mine, is a testament to this).

The chart below illustrates S&P 500 futures prices using daily candlesticks, while the red line depicts EUR/CHF price action. While one could argue that the gradual decline in EUR/CHF that preceded the drop in U.S. equities could have been providing us with a leading indicator of stocks, the relationship is weak at best, and in my opinion largely unrelated to U.S. stocks (and ultimately global risk sentiment).

I do think EUR/CHF has the potential to serve as a leading indicator of European stocks, but perhaps not in absolute terms so much as relative terms. The chart below depicts the ratio between Euro Stoxx 50 (a popular European equity index) and the S&P 500 (a popular U.S. equity index). Notice that as EUR/CHF declines (the red line), the stock index ratio declines (the blue line), which indicates that EUR/CHF correlates positively with eurozone equity under-performance.

Yet, I believe one of the most important charts to monitor is the spread between Italian and German bund yields. The European Union may be held together by a common currency, and centralized monetary policy. However, while the eurozone is now looking into EU bonds, which would drive further financial integration between member countries, the bond markets still exist to price yields in accordance with member country-specific risks (notwithstanding ECB intervention).

The Italian-German spread is typically expressed as the Italian 10-year yield minus the German 10-year yield. The higher this spread, the more risk the bond markets are pricing into Italian bonds (versus the perceived safety of German bunds). Since the European Union is to be viewed in aggregate, especially in relation to the euro currency, increased idiosyncratic risks (such as Italy's fiscal sustainability) become a threat to the entire eurozone (and therefore to the euro's relative value).

The chart below depicts this relationship; I illustrate EUR/CHF using the red line, and the blue line expresses the aforementioned yield spread inversely (Germany's 10-year yield minus Italy's 10-year yield; the higher the spread, the more "optimistic" the bond market's signalling vis-à-vis Italy).

As this spread (the blue line) falls, the Italian 10-year yield is widening versus the German 10-year yield, and hence EUR/CHF tends to sell off and FX markets price greater risk into the euro and favor the safe-haven characteristics of geographically proximate Switzerland (and hence its currency, the Swiss franc, strengthens).

As the blue line rises, there is less appetite for safety. However, in spite of the recent rise in this spread (as depicted above; the Italian-German spread has improved from a risk perspective), EUR/CHF is not moving sustainably to the upside. While the pair recently spiked, it may be the case that this was supported (perhaps even driven) by SNB intervention.

We know that the SNB has been intervening this year. The SNB wants a stronger euro, as a stronger EUR/CHF rate is supportive of Swiss exports (in terms of price competitiveness, in international FX terms). The SNB was notably active in April, and it was not long after (in May) that EUR/CHF was able to lift higher from around 1.05 through to the 1.09 handle. As tracked by SNBCHF.com (see table below), sight deposits continue to increase (indicative of SNB intervention in FX markets).

(Source: SNBCHF.com)

Despite the reduced risks as priced in by bond markets, and in spite of continued SNB intervention (the SNB has made it clear through both words and actions that they want to see a weaker CHF), EUR/CHF is continuing to fall.

I believe EUR/CHF has the potential to bounce significantly, yet for the time being, it appears that the market continues to favor CHF over EUR. This is a trend that is difficult to fight, given the relative size and scale of the eurozone versus the country of Switzerland.

Even the SNB is not able to fight such large inflows into CHF if the demand is there, and the demand does indeed remain strong. The opening price for EUR/CHF this year was 1.0856; the recent spike (culminating in an early-June peak) retested this level, briefly exceeding 1.09 on June 5, 2020. Yet, at the time of writing, the rate has settled just above 1.0630.

We should continue to monitor EUR/CHF developments. As it stands, while ordinarily we might be optimistic for upside, markets continue to favor CHF over EUR. For now, it appears that 1.06 will be retested, and a break below this level could lead to the market finding the 1.05 handle once again, in short order. That is, unless SNB ramps up its strategic interventions aggressively. And even that might not be enough.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.