Translate Bio (TBIO) is a solid biotech company to look into. One of the main reasons is because of the recent expansion of its partnership with Sanofi (SNY) to develop a potential Covid-19 vaccine. It already had developed a deal with the big pharma to develop vaccines, but has now been expanded to target Covid-19 and other infectious diseases. While the stock holds a lot of promise for a potential Covid-19 vaccine, there are many other products in the pipeline that could yield substantial value.

Most importantly, the main product in the pipeline is MRT-5005, which is being developed to treat patients with Cystic Fibrosis (CF). The thing is that by using messenger RNA (mRNA) it is able to deliver a natural functioning CFTR protein to lung cells. As I will explain below, it does this through (inhalation) of the mRNA drug into the body to help treat these patients. Besides the ability to use an inhaled version of its mRNA drug for CF, it has many other pulmonary targets it can apply its technology towards. Therefore, this biotech has made significant progress beyond just the potential it holds for possibly developing a Covid-19 vaccine.

Main Product Has Reported Preliminary Data That Is Compelling

Translate Bio seems to be doing quite well thus far with its main clinical product in the pipeline. MRT5005 is being used as an inhalation drug to treat patients with Cystic Fibrosis. Cystic Fibrosis is a hereditary disease that primarily affects the lungs but can also be bothersome for the digestive system as well. I think the most important item you should know is that it can be life-threatening to the patient. The reason why is because thick and sticky mucus can start to clog up the lungs. There are many issues with sweat, mucus and digestive juices that clog up tubes and the various systems that exist within the body.

The most common symptoms for these patients is cough and recurrent lung infections. Because the lungs clog up with mucus they become weak/blocked and there is always a chance for an opportunistic serious lung infection. That's why it is said that these patients have a shorter than normal life span. The main reason why this disease occurs is because of a mutation on the CF gene on chromosome 7. The CF gene encodes a protein known as Cystic Fibrosis Transmembrane Regulator (CFTR). When this protein becomes abnormal it throws off the patient's system and disrupts the chloride channel on the cells. This is a good market opportunity to go after, especially since it is a large one. Consider that the Cystic Fibrosis market is estimated to be worth $13.9 billion by 2025. While this program is early in clinical studies, it has already revealed some pretty compelling data.

This involves preliminary data that was released back in July of 2019 for a Phase 1/2 study using MRT5005. There were a total of 3 doses that were used for this initial single-ascending dose (SAD) data for each cohort. These doses of MRT5005 were: 8 mg, 16 mg and 24 mg along with placebo in place. The ppFEV1 for each dose from an 8-day follow-up of maximum change from baseline period for the patients were as follows:

8 mg - 4.4% improvement FEV1

16 mg - 15.7% improvement in FEV1

24 mg - 9.7% improvement in FEV1

placebo - 3.2% improvement in FEV1

As you can see above, the mid-dose group of 16 mg of MRT5005 performed the best out of the entire batch of dosing info. It is important to highlight that each cohort had a small group of patients, therefore, you must consider the data with a grain of salt. It was noted that each patient given 16 mg of MRT5005 and then followed after 8 days had pFEV1 of: 11.1%, 13.6% and 22.2% which ended up being the mean increase of 15.7% highlighted directly above. There was one person in that 24 mg group cohort that ended up with a ppFEV1 of 21.4% but others in the group were lower. This was a variable outcome of clinical data for this cohort. The big premise for MRT5005 is that it targets all CF patients regardless of mutation. That and the fact it targets the underlying cause of the disease is what makes it a solid drug.

These results were just from the single-ascending dose (SAD) study. Then there is a Phase 1/2 multiple ascending dose (MAD) study. This study is set to recruit up to 40 adults with CF. The primary endpoint is the one that is typically always used for CF studies, which is forced expiratory volume in one second. You may have seen this with other studies in CF development. This involves the (ppFEV1) abbreviation. This measures lung function for these CF patients. Translate Bio has chosen to measure this endpoint along the way at certain time points. The problem is that the Covid-19 pandemic caused both the SAD and MAD studies of MRT5005 to be interrupted. That means both enrollment and dosing were affected. As of now, the biotech notes that it will provide new dates for interim readouts of both of these studies at a later time.

The flexibility in the mRNA platform the company uses, known as MRT, allows Translate Bio to quickly advance other candidates in the very same space. In this case, besides the inhalation of an mRNA product for CF there are other pulmonary indications being targeted such as:

Another Cystic Fibrosis inhalation product

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (idiopathic meaning the disease occurring for no known cause or reason)

Pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH)

Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia

These are all preclinical indications, but as you can see most of these products may eventually be used to target potential multibillion-dollar markets.

Messenger RNA To Be Used For Vaccines

In the beginning, I noted that Translate Bio holds a lot of promise in biotech besides developing a potential Covid-19 vaccine. That was proven above in my discussion with MRT5005 for treating patients with CF. What makes this biotech so crucial to the mRNA space is its MRT platform technology. What do I mean by this? In essence, its MRT has broad capability. It is able to turn its mRNA candidates into therapeutics or vaccines as needed. This is where the most recent and updated deal with Sanofi (SNY) comes from. The initial deal was made back in 2018. This was done so that both companies could produce vaccines for infectious diseases using Translate Bio's MRT platform.

The latest expansion in the collaboration provides updated benefits for Translate Bio. It is eligible to receive an upfront payment of $425 million. This will be broken up into $300 million in cash and then $125 million as a private placement common stock investment. In total, it could earn up to $1.9 billion in milestones and other types of payments. At least up to $360 million of the milestone payment is expected in the next several years, which includes the Covid-19 vaccine development milestone. Sanofi gets something good out of the deal also. Sanofi gets to use Translate Bio's MRT technology platform to develop its own vaccines for infectious diseases. There is a catalyst opportunity in the coming months for this program. It is expected that the initiation of a first-in-human clinical study using an mRNA vaccine for Covid-19 will be initiated in Q4 of 2020.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Translate Bio had $155.1 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of March 31, 2020. However, the biotech had raised additional cash to fund its pipeline. It had raised about $36.6 million through a common stock sales agreement after March 31, 2020. It believed that it would have enough cash to carry it through Q3 of 2021, however, it was not the case. It decided to raise approximately $125 million with another offering. It sold a total of 12.5 million common shares of stock at an offering price of $22 per share. Underwriters were also given an option to purchase up to an additional 1.87 million shares of common stock at the same price. With the prior projection of cash expected to last until Q3 of 2021, I believe that the additional cash raised should allow it to fund its operations into 2022. Therefore, I don't foresee another cash raise until then.

Risks To Business

Translate Bio has massive potential to bring about a Covid-19 vaccine. Not only that, but it has already established a partnership with Sanofi in order to achieve this. In addition, it has allowed Sanofi to use its MRT technology platform to develop vaccines towards other infectious diseases. A big risk with the partnership is that there is a chance Translate Bio may not receive the milestone payments. The only way it will receive the milestone payments is if the Covid-19 vaccine ends up being successful in a human trial. The trial for such a vaccine is not expected to start until Q4 of 2020. From there it will take time to test out the Covid-19 vaccine in humans to see if it works.

If the trial is not successful, then it won't receive any of the potential milestone payments eligible from Sanofi. Plus, if Sanofi doesn't obtain success using the MRT platform technology towards treating other infectious diseases, then it may choose to terminate the partnership. Preliminary data with the use of MRT5005 for treating patients with CF was shown to be good. The risk lies with data from both the SAD and MAD studies to be updated in the coming year. There is no guarantee that one or both studies will end up being successful. In that case, the biotech may have to shift its resources towards other indications. The problem with that is that they are in the discovery phase towards the other indications.

Conclusion

Translate Bio is a promising biotech that should not only be looked at because of its potential in developing a Covid-19 vaccine. It has already released promising data using MRT5005 to treat patients with Cystic Fibrosis. If it can replicate the use of this inhaled treatment against this and other pulmonary diseases, then it can create an advantage over competitors. Sanofi is willing to commit up to $1.9 billion in potential payments for its MRT platform technology and that is quite promising.

It seems that it has confidence in the use of messenger RNA as being capable of delivering the proper genes necessary to cure diseases. The bigger promise exists with the MRT5005 drug I highlighted above. That's because many approved CF drugs target a specific genetic mutation population only. MRT5005 targets all patients regardless of CF mutation. This gives the drug the ability to go after the entire CF market and not just a subpopulation of it.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers a deep-dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.