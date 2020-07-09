The stock is 20-30% undervalued and pays out a 6.6% dividend. It has strong rebound potential after the recession ends.

I had covered Intertape in December, last year, before the Coronavirus crisis. The following is offered as an update to the thesis given the massive convulsions in the financial markets and economy we have seen since then. I was bullish on the stock last December but was little doubtful about how the company would hold up in a recession. I had understood that we were at the end of the expansionary cycle but I did not expect the recession to arrive that quickly; but it did come; like an express train followed by a mind-boggling fiscal and monetary stimulus. Much has changed since then, the recession is here, but looks like the company is holding up well.

While the company's stock price has taken quite a hit since I wrote about it last year, a look under the hood reveals a much stronger company, than what I thought before. The following chart shows ITP stock price on the TSX in Canadian Dollars as well as on the OTC exchange in US Dollars. US investors are also exposed to exchange rate risk as well as 15% tax withholding on dividends. OTC exchange daily trading volume is quite low.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. is a manufacturer of tapes, films, protective packaging, woven coated fabrics and complementary packaging systems used in industrial and retail end-markets. It is based out of Sarasota, FL and operates in 30 locations, including 22 manufacturing facilities in North America, one in Europe and three in India (including one recently commissioned and a further plant under construction).

The company was doing quite well, with the strong US economy, before the current recession struck. In fact, the first quarter was good with operating and free cash flow hitting 5-year highs on a trailing twelve-month basis. The company has guided for a 10% hit on revenue for Q2 and has withdrawn full-year guidance.

It should be noted that the company has generated strong double-digit growth of operating cash flow per share over the last 15-years a period which covers the last recession. However, the next few years will likely be challenging as the company navigates the current recession and margins will be pressured.

The following are the Financial Highlights (In millions of USD, except per share amounts, selected ratios, and trading volume information).

Debt

Recession fears are understandable, as the company survived a near-death experience during the last recession. The company's operations are capital intensive. In this cycle, the company has taken on quite a lot of debt to fund expansion.

The Company’s principal contractual obligations and commercial commitments as of December 31, 2019, are summarized in the following table (in millions of USD):

(Note: above chart in $USD)

The company debt is funded by senior secured notes of USD $246 M at 7% interest which are due October 15, 2026, and a USD $600M credit facility of which USD $414 was undrawn (as of 12/31/2019). The company drew down an additional ~CAD $120 million from its credit facility in Q1, 2020. The credit facility consists of a $400.0 million Revolving Credit Facility and the $200.0 million Term Loan and matures on June 2023. The company paid $46 million in dividends last year while paying $43 million in interest payment. The company's free cash flow was about $80 million last year. Total working capital was CAD $316 million as of March 31, 2020.

(above chart in $USD)

“We entered this new environment in a strong financial position. The changes we made to our capital structure in the past two years, such as the $250 million senior unsecured notes offering and the completion of our strategic capex investments, provide us with greater flexibility today. Our key leverage ratio from a covenant perspective is the secured net leverage ratio. As of December 31, 2019, our secured net leverage ratio stood at 1.4 times which is well below the covenant of 3.7 times. We have reduced our capital expenditure outlook significantly for 2020 from the 2019 levels and our gross margins are double the 2008 levels, so we have a much more robust shock absorber this time around,” said Mr. Yull. “Our packaging and many industrial solutions serve essential end markets. COVID-19 has changed the way business is conducted in a rapid timeframe. Our strong financial position and the profile of our product bundle places us in a strong position to come through this pandemic well positioned in the market.”

The company's profit margin situation going into this recession is certainly much healthier than in the last recession. However, as this recession progresses and the economy worsens it is very likely that pricing pressures will force margins down. Most of the company's product offerings are commoditized. However, I do not foresee any distress.

The company has spent heavily in Capex in each of the last three years and CAPEX is now coming down, and it's in a good position to ramp up free cash flow. As the chart below of annual capital expenditure (in $USD) shows that spend is declining rapidly. The resulting free cash flow can be applied to deleveraging and returning capital to shareholders in that order.

Valuation

EV/EBITDA

Based on EV/EBITDA of ~8, ITP does not appear only modestly undervalued compared to a median EV/EBITDA of ~8.55 over the last 20 years which included two recessions. In both the past two recession, the ratio dipped down to low-single digits before recovering. The following chart shows EV/EBITDA as well as median EV/EBITDA justified price (dark blue line). The stock appears to be about 18% undervalued according to this metric.

Historical P/E and P/B Ratios

Looking at historical median Price to Earnings and Price to Book ratios over the last 15 years, I view the company as undervalued. You will note the wild swings in earnings distort the P/E multiples.

Dividend Discount Model

The company paid a CAD $0.77 divided in the last 12 months. (over 6.5% at the present time). Dividend growth over the last five, three and one year has been as follows.

Dividend Growth over:

5 years 3 years 1 year 10% 2% 1%

Assuming the company pays this amount in perpetuity (with 1% growth) and a discount rate of 5.5% we get a valuation of ~CAD $17 per share. According to this valuation estimate, the company appears to be undervalued. The company did not pay any dividends between 2001 and 2011 and restarted in 2012.Gordon Dividend Discount Model = 0.77/(0.055 - 0.01) = CAD $17.11.

Opinion

The updated valuation models given above show that the stock is currently 20% to 30% undervalued. The dividend of ~6.6% is excellent and appears to be well covered by free cash flow. So we are getting paid quite well to wait. The company appears to be committed to the dividend. I am now updating my thesis from "bullish" to "strongly bullish". I think, ITP is much stronger than I initially thought.

The company's management is battle-tested (having survived and thrived through two recessions) and appears to be well situated to survive the current recession and come out of the other end in a stronger position. I expect the stock to trade in the mid-20's post-recession, a 100% gain, in 3 to 5 years and recommend that investors slowly build their position.

