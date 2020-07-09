The company's share incentive plan is a key motivating factor for its management team to drive future earnings growth, with a +20% three-year earnings CAGR as the target.

Elevator Pitch

I assign a Neutral rating to Hong Kong-listed Chinese beer company Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCPK:TSGTF) (OTCPK:TSGTY) [168:HK].

Tsingtao Brewery suffered from market share losses and declining profitability in 2015-2017, prior to engineering a turnaround in the past two years. Looking ahead, the company's share incentive plan is a key motivating factor for its management team to drive Tsingtao Brewery's future earnings growth, with a +20% three-year earnings CAGR as the target.

On the flip side, Tsingtao trades at 43.0 times consensus forward next 12 months' P/E, which represents a premium to its historical three-year and five-year mean consensus forward next 12 months' P/E multiples of 29.4 times and 27.1 times, respectively. The share price is up +17% year-to-date compared with a -7% decline in the Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng index.

Nevertheless, Tsingtao Brewery is valued by the market at a discount to its Hong Kong-listed beer company peers based on forward P/E multiples, but this could be justified by its comparatively lower forward ROEs. A further positive valuation re-rating for Tsingtao Brewery is dependent on the company's ability to achieve ROEs above market expectations. The company's share incentive plan will be a motivating factor, but there is no certainty that Tsingtao Brewery will succeed.

A Neutral rating for Tsingtao Brewery is justified in my opinion, as more time is needed for the company to prove that it can execute its product premiumization strategy well and expand the ROE going forward.

Readers have the option of trading in Tsingtao Brewery shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board (OTCBB) as ADRs with the tickers TSGTF and TSGTY or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 168:HK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $20 million, and market capitalization is above $12 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors which own Tsingtao Brewery shares listed in Hong Kong include Baillie Gifford, BlackRock, The Vanguard Group, and First State Investments, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using US brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Company Description

Started in 1903 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 1993, Tsingtao Brewery is the second largest beer company in China, behind market leader China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCPK:CRHKY) (OTC:CRHKF) [291:HK]. Tsingtao Brewery is a state-owned enterprise, and its largest shareholder is the Asset Supervision and Administration Commission of the People's Government of Qingdao, or SASACQ, with a 32.83% equity stake.

According to Euromonitor's most recent report on the Chinese beer market, Tsingtao Brewery and China Resources Beer have market shares (in terms of volumes) of 17.6% and 25.2%, respectively. The leading foreign player in China's beer market is Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) (OTCPK:AHBIF) (OTCPK:BUDFF), which has a Hong Kong-listed subsidiary Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Ltd. (BUDBC) [1876:HK] that owns the company's Chinese and other Asian businesses. In the Euromonitor report, it is noted that "China Resources, Tsingtao Brewery and Anheuser-Busch InBev lead the economy, mid-priced and premium segments (of the Chinese beer market) respectively."

Tsingtao Brewery's flagship Tsingtao brand accounted for approximately half of the company's sales volume in FY2019, and Tsingtao is the second most popular brand of beer in China with a 8.7% market share, after China Resources Beer's Snow brand which has a 22.8% market share. Tsingtao Brewery's other notable brands include Laoshan, Hans and Shanshui, which have market shares of 2.9%, 1.8% and 1.7%, respectively. Anheuser-Busch InBev's flagship Budweiser brand is the best-selling brand in the premium segment with a 4.0% share of the overall Chinese beer market.

Company Engineered A Turnaround Starting In 2018

Tsingtao Brewery has been steadily growing its market share in China's beer market in the 2010-2014 period, which saw its market share increase from 13.8% in 2010 to 15.9% in 2012, before expanding further to 18.0% by 2014. In contrast, Tsingtao Brewery's market share stagnated in the 2015-2017 period, as its market share of the Chinese beer market declined from 18.0% in 2014 to 17.3% in 2017.

Tsingtao Brewery witnessed negative revenue growth in both FY2015 and FY2016, prior to delivering a marginal +0.7% YoY top line growth in FY2017, in contrast with double-digit revenue growth historically. This was attributable to both a slowdown in the growth of the overall Chinese beer market and Tsingtao Brewery's market share loss as highlighted above.

In addition, Tsingtao Brewery's profitability also declined in tandem with the company's slower pace of revenue of growth. Between FY2009 and FY2015, Tsingtao Brewery's net profit margins were consistently in the high-single-digit range. The company's net profit margins were in the 4%-5% mid-single-digit range in the FY2016-FY2017 period.

Tsingtao Brewery has only been valued by the market at below 20 times consensus forward P/E twice in the past 15 years, and that happened during the 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis and the 2015-2016 period when the company was experiencing market share loss and depressed profitability. The key reasons for Tsingtao Brewery's poor performance since 2015 were the company's failure to capitalize on the premiumization trend in the Chinese beer industry and its "1+N" (one main Tsingtao brand and a number of other supporting brands) product strategy which lacked focus.

Since 2018, Tsingtao Brewery has successfully engineered a turnaround. Between 2018 and early 2020, the stock's forward P/E multiple was consistently above 25 times. In the past three months starting in April 2020, Tsingtao Brewery has seen significant P/E multiple expansion, and it now trades at 43 times consensus forward next 12 months' P/E.

Tsingtao Brewery has started to gain market share again in 2018, as its market share in China's beer market grew from 17.3% in 2017 to 17.6% in 2019. The company grew its top line by a decent +5.5% YoY in FY2019. Euromonitor noted in its industry report that Tsingtao Beer has "recovered some volume share by focusing more on the middle and high-end of the market in beer, in addition to strengthening new product development and enhancing nationwide product marketing." Furthermore, Tsingtao Brewery changed its product brand strategy from "1+N" to "1+1", placing a greater emphasis on its flagship brand Tsingtao and its other key brand Laoshan. The Tsingtao and Laoshan brands target the mid- to high -end and low- to mid-end segments of the Chinese beer market.

The company's net profit margin improved from 5.3% in FY2018 to 6.6% in FY2019, which meant that it was a step closer to returning to high-single-digit net margins that it had delivered in the past. Apart from positive operating leverage, Tsingtao Brewery also benefited from capacity optimization, which helped to improve the company's profitability. In the past few years, the company has been averaging about two brewery closures every year.

Share Incentive Plan Is A Key Motivating Factor For Future Earnings Growth And ROE Improvement

In June 2020, 13,200,000 restricted shares in Tsingtao Brewery were granted to 627 of its employees at RMB21.18 per share as part of its share incentive plan. Looking ahead, more restricted shares can be unlocked and granted to Tsingtao Brewery's management team, if the company grows its net profit attributable to shareholders for FY2020, FY2021 and FY2020 by +50%, +70% and +90% as compared to its three-year FY2016-FY2018 average net profit of RMB1,242.9 million.

In other words, Tsingtao Brewery's net profit targets for FY2020, FY2021 and FY2021 are RMB1,864 million, RMB2,113 million and RMB2,362 million, respectively. This translates to a decent three-year earnings CAGR of +20% as compared to Tsingtao's Brewery's core net profit attributable to shareholders of RMB1,346.9 million in FY2019.

Meeting the FY2020 net profit target is likely to be challenging due to the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic, with Chinese beer companies having their production and sales activities disrupted, especially in 1Q2020. Tsingtao Brewery's revenue and net profit attributable to shareholders decreased by -20.9% and -33.5% YoY to RMB6,293 million and RMB537 million, respectively, in 1Q2020. Market consensus expects Tsingtao Brewery to generate RMB1,586 million in net profit this year, which is below the FY2020 net profit target of RMB1,864 million as per the company's share incentive plans. Nevertheless, sell-side analysts expect Tsingtao's Brewery's earnings to recover strongly to RMB2,167 million next year, which exceeds the company's net profit target of RMB2,113 million.

As highlighted in the subsequent section of the article on valuation, Tsingtao Brewery trades at a discount to its Hong-Kong-listed brewery peers, which is likely attributable to market expectations of the company's relatively lower ROE compared to its peers in the next two years. Tsingtao Brewery's share price is up +17% year-to-date compared with a -7% decline in the Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng index. This suggests that the market has already priced in Tsingtao Brewery's turnaround in FY2018 and FY2019 (evidenced by revenue growth and net margin for FY2019). A further positive valuation re-rating for Tsingtao Brewery is dependent on the company's ability to achieve ROEs above market expectations, which is not a given.

Market consensus expects Tsingtao Brewery's ROE to decline from 10.0% in FY2019 to 8.8% in FY2020, but increase to 10.6% in FY2021.

Valuation

Tsingtao Brewery trades at 47.6 times trailing 12 months' P/E and 43.0 times consensus forward next 12 months' P/E based on its share price of HK$60.95 as of July 8, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical three-year and five-year mean consensus forward next 12 months' P/E multiples were 29.4 times and 27.1 times, respectively.

Tsingtao Brewery offers a historical FY2019 dividend yield of 1.00%, and a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 0.98%.

As per the peer valuation comparison table, the leading Hong-Kong-listed beer companies with operations in China are all trading at relatively high P/E multiples. Tsingtao Brewery is valued by the market at a discount to its peers based on forward P/E multiples, but this could be justified by its comparatively lower forward ROEs.

Peer Valuation Comparison For Tsingtao Brewery

Stock Consensus Forward Next 12 Months' P/E Consensus Forward FY2020 ROE Consensus Forward FY2021 ROE Consensus Forward FY2020 Dividend Yield China Resources Beer 53.4 11.7% 16.2% 0.7% Budweiser Brewing Company APAC 49.6 6.8% 10.8% 0.6%

Source: Author

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Tsingtao Brewery include weaker-than-expected sales growth due to the negative impact of Covid-19, stiffer-than-expected competition from rivals, and a failure to execute well on the company's product premiumization strategy.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Tsingtao Brewery shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.