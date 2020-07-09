The stock has rallied back to yearly highs and has a path to $20 based on 5.8x EV/EBITDA targets.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) surprised the market with upbeat Q2 sales figures in a sign global economies are getting back to normal far quicker than forecast. The key to the bullish investment story is the rebound in copper prices heading into Q3. The stock is already back to pre-virus highs near $13 and likely headed even higher now.

Q2 Sales Boost

On July 6, Freeport-McMoRan announced the company easily surpassed Q2 sales estimates provided in April for both copper and gold. Copper sales are forecast to reach 745 million pounds, up 8% from 690 million pounds. Gold sales are forecast to hit 182 thousand ounces, up 10% from 165 thousand ounces.

These numbers are basically in the middle of the original estimates for the quarter provided along with the Q4 numbers in January. The copper miner had previously forecast Q2 copper sales at 850 million pounds leaving the company about 105 million pounds below original targets for the red metal.

Source: Freeport-McMoRan Q4'19 presentation

The key here is whether the company gets back to original sales targets in 2021 and beyond. The COVID-19 estimate was for copper sales to dip from the 4.3 million pounds target next year to only 3.9 million pounds due to lower global demand. With the rebounding sales and global economic rebound, investors can probably assume Freeport-McMoRan gets back to original sales targets after the dip this year.

Source: Freeport-McMoRan COVID-19 presentation

Focus More On Copper Prices

Most people following Freeport-McMoRan already knew the stock trades mostly based on copper prices. The below 1-year copper spot price chart shows a very similar trend to the above stock chart.

Copper is trading up over $2.80/lb. The price is just below the January highs above $2.80/lb. The key is whether the trend is higher to $3/lb or stuck in the previous range of $2.60/lb to $2.80/lb.

Why the stock is interesting here at $13 is because Freeport-McMoRan is coming out of the slowdown in global demand at the same time the shift at the Grasberg mine in Indonesia to underground is ramping back up. Next year is when production reaches back to normal levels and the copper miner could quickly return to a profit machine with copper sales reaching 4.3 million pounds in 2021.

The original targets have 2021 EBITDA reaching $6 billion based on the current copper prices with upside to $8 billion based on copper at $3.25/lb. The operating cash flow is similarly impressive at $4 billion now to $6 billion on the higher copper prices.

Source: Freeport-McMoRan Q4'19 presentation

A big question is whether the copper miner can save some of the $1.3 billion in reduced operating costs forecast for the year. My estimate assumes these costs return with the higher production levels.

The stock is still cheap here with these catalysts. Freeport-McMoRan has a market cap of $18.5 billion with a net debt position of $8.4 billion for a combined enterprise value of $26.9 billion. Even with an EBITDA of $6 billion next year with stable copper prices, the stock trades at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 4.5x.

At $20, the stock hits a market valuation of $29.0 billion. Assuming about $2 billion in debt repayments lowers the net debt level to $6.4 billion, the EV reaches only $35.4 billion with the stock up 50%. Freeport-McMoRan only reaches 5.8x EV/EBITDA targets and could actually dip down to 4.4x with copper rising to $3.25/lb.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Freeport-McMoRan is poised to rally back to the 2018 high of $20. The stock is cheap based on current copper prices combined with the return to higher production as the global economy rebounds and the copper miner ramps up production at the Grasberg mine. The stock might rest after the recent rally back to 2020 highs, but ultimately, Freeport-McMoRan is headed higher from here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.