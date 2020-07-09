Looking at ViacomCBS's (VIAC) market capitalization, it would be easy to mistake the size of the company's operations. At ~$14.5B, it's difficult to put into perspective how cheap ViacomCBS is, considering the breadth of its iconic brands. However, consider this. Nikola (NKLA), a company with effectively no revenue, is 57% off of its highs, and is still a larger company today than VIAC, with $30.3B in trailing sales (also 57% off of its highs, strangely enough). It's a crazy market to operate in today, but I see plenty of value for investors willing to look and ignore the noise.

I've passed over VIAC in screens before (pre-merger), but I pulled the trigger and purchased the company recently based on the extreme value that I see in the shares. I base my buy rating on three things: the value inherent in the company's content, reversion to the mean in advertising spend including the return of professional and college sports, and improvements in the company's streaming strategy. Meanwhile, the company is paying a ~4.2% dividend yield with a 25% payout ratio on this year's depressed projected earnings while investors wait for earnings growth to rematerialize.

The Business

Looking at the pie graphs above, VIAC derives the majority of its revenue from its TV Entertainment and Cable Networks divisions. Cable Networks is then an outsized portion of the operating income for the company (it held up better than TV or filmed entertainment last quarter). The first quarter ended at the end of March, so things will get worse before they get better when the company reports its second quarter.

The continuing pain for traditional content providers has been from the cord-cutting trend, which I participated in happily when I cancelled DirecTV 6 years ago, bought a Roku (ROKU), and never looked back. However, another issue this year will be due to the pullback in advertising dollars. In Q1, ad spend was down 19%, and management was unwilling to provide guidance for the second quarter. Adjusting for the Super Bowl being in Q1 2019 and the cancellation of the March Madness tournament, advertising revenue was actually up 2%, which shows how important live sports is to VIAC's TV business. In the Q&A portion of the earnings call, an analyst called out AMC (AMC) guiding for a 30% reduction and Fox (FOXA) guiding for a 50% reduction in advertising revenue. The VIAC CEO responded that it was unlikely to be as bad as what Fox was guiding to, which would lead me to believe that we can expect a 30-50% YOY advertising revenue decline in the second quarter. The worst of the declines is in the local networks, which will likely be the slowest to recover, as well. With that, I anticipate a strong rebound into the end of the year. I expect to see stronger spending from advertisers overall as economic activity improves, and VIAC will benefit heavily from football returning (both college and professional). If college football isn't able to start on time, it could mean a longer time for revenues to recover, but it currently seems like the NFL is going to move forward with its season on time.

A bright spot in the quarter was the company's deal with YouTubeTV (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG). This adds on to deals inked with Comcast (CMCSA) to put VIAC content and CBS All Access (the company's premium streaming platform) on CMCSA set-top boxes and PlutoTV's (the company's free streaming platform) partnership with Verizon (VZ). It will be interesting to see how it plays out, since YouTubeTV hiked the price for its service by 30% based on adding VIAC content and now costs $64.99 per month. No, thanks. However, VIAC's CEO is confident that this deal will more than offset the revenue decline from cord-cutting, which should provide a good stop-gap measure while VIAC continues to grow its streaming presence.

So, at this point it is a given that cable television is a dying business. Cable subscribers dropped an estimated 6% this year, reaching levels not seen since 1995. However, the major networks are still the only way for advertisers to reach a wide swath of households at once in an increasingly fragmented media landscape, and that has value. I won't be the one to argue for the traditional cable model, but there comes a point where the market has overly discounted future declines, and there is still plenty of profitability to juice out of the major networks as the entertainment landscape shifts. VIAC still has 192M broadcast homes worldwide. Additionally, consider the fact that the streaming services like SlingTV, YouTubeTV, FuboTV, etc. all offer channels just like a cable bundle. Therefore, headline subscriber losses are somewhat tempered by customers who subscribe to these other options. One last point is that, anecdotally, many cord-cutters that I know continue to maintain an antenna to get the major local networks for sports and news. Like I said before, I'm not arguing for the model, but really playing devil's advocate to show that it isn't all doom and gloom across the space for these companies.

On the streaming front, the company has three major aspects. VIAC owns Showtime, which operates as a part of cable bundles and also as a streaming service. This is actually well done as Showtime's shows are advertised in apps like Prime Video, and the app is available on Roku, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), PlayStation, and as an add-on to Hulu. Showtime does have some good content, but it doesn't hold up when compared to the likes of HBO, so it will be interesting to see whether management rolls it in with its other offerings going forward or maintains it as a separate premium video service.

The second streaming strategy for VIAC is CBS All Access. Although the service has been around since 2014, it just reached 13.5M subscribers this past quarter. That being said, it was on the back of 50% YOY growth. It is a shame, really, considering CBS has been America's most-watched network for 12 straight years, and as I'll discuss later in the article, I think VIAC might have some of the best content among all of the competitors (second only to Disney (NYSE:DIS), likely). However, this is an opportunity for investors. Management is getting serious about streaming, and looking to make a big move later this year to revamp CBS All Access. My main concern with this is the licensing of content to other providers. Specifically, VIAC derived $1.6B in revenue from licensing this past quarter, up 9% YOY, and there is an argument to be made that VIAC is selling its golden goose by giving up the exclusivity of that content. Obviously, nothing is permanent, so management can start to rein in its licensing deals, which may very well be required to push subscribers to its service. CEO Bob Bakish had this to say on the earnings call regarding licensing:

That said, we will continue to selectively license to third parties. It's a big market. Playing in that market has multiple benefits, not just revenue, but also expanding the reach of IP to new fans that benefits the franchise and related businesses like consumer products, like setting up for theatricals, et cetera. We're doing that in a very strategic way. So we're not going to license critical mass of any of our key programming areas, kids, procedurals, et cetera, to any single player. Likewise, again, we're prioritizing franchise IP to our owned platforms. And regardless of what we do in the licensing space, remember, ultimately, these deals are rentals. The IP does revert back. So that's how we're thinking about it.

The final streaming strategy worth discussing is PlutoTV. PlutoTV is a free streaming app which acts as an alternative to cable. This has been a big success for the company, as shown above with the user growth. MAUs were up 55%, and are easily outpacing the CBS All Access subscribers. Declines in advertising have allowed management to opportunistically advertise for CBS All Access and Showtime in PlutoTV, and a key part of the strategy going forward is for the service to act as a funnel for the paid streaming services. Management is projecting 30M monthly active users on PlutoTV by the end of the year, and the service's partnership with Verizon should continue to push it into the mainstream. Although it is unlikely that PlutoTV will directly move the needle for the company, it does add advertising revenue, and the funnel strategy could bear fruit and aid in the revamp of CBS All Access later this year.

So, the things that I've discussed so far are honestly secondary to this major point in terms of my investment thesis. I do think that VIAC has a pretty good chance of breaking further into the streaming space, although I have longer term concerns about any company growing profitably in that space. I also see a return of economic activity spurring a bounce back in advertising revenues, which will be a tailwind to VIAC's share price. However, my ultimate investment thesis lies here, with the content.

I stated earlier that I see VIAC as being second only to Disney in its content, and I think that it stands up. Looking above, this is just a handful of the franchises under the umbrella, and the merger between Viacom and CBS was ultimately designed to do just this, creating a content powerhouse. Paramount has 3600+ movies in its library, and the company's 49% ownership stake in Miramax gives it access to an additional 700 movies.

On top of that, CBS has been America's most-watched network for 12 straight years and Nickelodeon has been the #1 ad-supported cable network for 24 consecutive years. VIAC owns channels like MTV, VH1, BET. It has regularly been able to string along hit television shows, and my opinion is that great content will always find an outlet. The company's Paramount TV division produced Jack Ryan for Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 13 Reasons Why for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), and Defending Jacob for Apple. However, it ends up coming to pass, customers want to see what VIAC has to offer, and I think that it provides a huge amount of leverage for the management team. Whether it is creating more lucrative licensing deals, or refusing to license content to competitors, I think that the valuation today does not do VIAC's content library justice in terms of the options going forward. Nickelodeon alone is reason enough why it's crazy to me that this company hasn't been more successful in its streaming aspirations. My kids watch several shows through Nick, and we have a subscription to Disney+ because of the content available there. I don't think that the packaging or the message has been clean, and all it will take is an effective rebranding for CBS All Access, or whatever it will be called in the future, to be much more successful as a competitor to the likes of Netflix and Disney+.

The company's financial position isn't the best ever. LT Debt/Equity sits at 1.34X. The company issued $2.5B in bonds in April and used the proceeds to pay down $800M in other debt. On top of that $1.7B in liquidity, the company also has a $3.5B revolver and an investment-grade BBB credit rating from S&P. I see the company's debt load as a risk, but I assess that liquidity is adequate and as the company's business recovers, VIAC has been able to generate free cash flow over time. Management is currently looking to sell the Simon & Schuster publishing segment and its Black Rock headquarters, which will be used to pay down debt. It will likely be closer to the end of the year when things begin to normalize before that happens, but I applaud the shedding of non-core assets in order to lower the debt burden.

As mentioned previously, the company is paying a ~4.2% dividend. Although I've seen in some forums that investors are concerned that this is too high, the extremely low valuation of the company means that this dividend is actually pretty paltry compared to the earnings potential of the company. Specifically, the dividend represents ~25% of the company's depressed earnings projections for this year, and a payout ratio of only 19% of trailing/normalized earnings. I haven't seen much discussion of dividend growth, although CBS did grow dividends pre-merger. That may be the story down the road, but currently I see the dividend as a cherry on top of a value play, and I want to see management do whatever it takes to execute the business pivot vice worrying about returning capital to shareholders currently.

One thing to mention is the company's ownership structure. VIAC is B-class non-voting shares. National Amusements Corp. controlled by the Redstone family controls 79% of the voting power, which is not a shareholder-friendly model.

Looking at the short-term valuation graph, it is stark how undervalued the company looks. It has bounced back off of its lows (the company bottomed at a mind-numbing $10 per share, for a market capitalization of $6.3B) but has a long way to reaching new highs. Earnings show a 23% decline this year followed by growth in the two years following.

Looking at the longer-term valuation graph, it is even more stark how depressed the company's share price is. The dividend yield has averaged around 2% over time, and today it sits at 4.13%. Earnings have grown well over time, but the company is not immune to recession.

There have been times where I am a little taken aback when I get to this page of my FAST Graphs assessment. Most often, it's because of how depressing forward returns will be for some of my holdings that have run up excessively if they were to track back to their long-term valuations. In this case, it's because of the nearly 50% annualized total return going forward to the end of 2022 if VIAC is able to return to just 13X earnings based on analyst estimates for earnings growth.

Does this sound crazy? Sure. But let me put this company's valuation into perspective really quickly. VIAC is currently trading at around 6 times the depressed earnings projections for 2020 of $3.77/share. Next year's earnings are projected to be $4.45. Therefore, VIAC is trading closer to 5 times forward earnings. That gives you an earnings yield of around 20%.

VIAC has risks, not the least of which is its debt load and ownership structure. However, not a whole lot has to go right for this company to reward investors handsomely, which makes it one of my top picks for the next two years. I have a bull case price target of $70 with a 3-5 year time horizon. I rate VIAC as a buy.

