How We Are Looking At Our Portfolio Companies In The Time Of COVID

Changing how we manage our portfolios.
It's not about buying and selling, it's mostly about paying attention to the companies we're invested in.
Covid made us focus even more closely on this. We now meet weekly instead of monthly.
Identifying 3 points of focus: death, debt and dividends.
Death, debt and dividends are 3 factors we have been putting an increased emphasis on during this period of extreme uncertainty. David Baskin, President of Baskin Wealth Management, explains how each is considered by the Baskin Wealth Management Portfolio Management Committee as we carefully assess the holdings in our client's portfolios.
