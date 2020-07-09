The continuation of the current trend and operational improvements before the pandemic do not seem to be priced into the stock.

Albertsons has most of its stores in states that have already rolled back reopening plans.

Rising number of coronavirus cases and reversal in states' reopening plans should cause the trend to continue for the next few quarters, benefiting Albertsons due to its geographic exposure.

A shift in eating and shopping habits is causing consumers to frequent supermarkets more often, which is a trend that benefits Albertsons.

Albertsons Companies (ACI) finally went public after several attempts since 2015. The IPO was executed at $16 per share, below the original range of $18 to $20. As of this writing, ACI is trading below its (reduced) IPO price. Investors must be wondering if this could be a good opportunity to buy a stable business at a price below its IPO. In my opinion, Albertsons presents a good opportunity for investors.

This article is about ACI as an investment opportunity. The article will discuss key reasons to support the belief that Albertsons is a good investment opportunity, including a valuation discussion using EV/EBITDA framework. To summarize the valuation argument, the stock is trading at 6.1x trailing EBITDA. With sales booming due to social distancing guidelines, EBITDA appears poised to grow, causing the forward valuation to be even more attractive.

This article will not cover the company’s background and key facts because that was well covered by Nicholas Koenigsberger's article. If readers are unfamiliar with Albertsons, that’s a good place to start as it covers the basics in a concise manner. This one-pager also covers key facts, for those unfamiliar with the company.

Source: Albertsons

The COVID-19 pandemic caused massive changes in the economy, impacting different sectors and businesses in different ways. As consumers are adhering to social distance guidelines, they’re staying at home more, causing a significant shift in eating habits. Consumers are mostly eating meals at home, which means higher spending in supermarkets to stock up on food essentials.

The pandemic caused Albertsons to experience significantly higher traffic and a spike in sales growth. An excerpt from Albertsons’ most recent earnings release explains it best (author’s emphasis):

“During the first eight weeks of fiscal 2020, the Company's identical sales increased 34%, and generated higher than normal flow through to operating income and Adjusted EBITDA. Although the Company is unable to predict the continuing impact of COVID-19 on sales, gross profit and expenses for the balance of the year, it is currently expected that it can achieve or exceed its original plan.”

In the supermarket business, it is highly uncommon to generate such magnitude of sales growth. The following two charts help visualize this growth:

Source: Company filings, author computations

Now let’s introduce the latest data point (notice the needed change in scale):

Source: Company filings, author computations

Clearly, there was a huge and meaningful spike in sales, which should provide Albertsons with a good chunk of additional cash flows. And while not all the sales growth will probably flow through operating profits because of incremental new expenses due to the pandemic (such as installing Plexiglas in all stores), the press release stated that Albertsons experienced “higher than normal flow through to Adjusted EBITDA.” So, it seems like the next earnings release should be pretty good, maybe the best ever.

This level of growth will surely not last forever, but I expect it will be sustained for quite some time. It may last the whole fiscal year, or even longer. Based on valuation, which will be discussed later, it seems the stock is not priced for this trend to continue. When looking at the most recent COVID-19 data in key states where Albertsons has the most stores, it seems like betting on Albertsons to do well throughout its Fiscal Year 2020 (ending in February 2021) is a good idea.

Let’s take a look at Albertsons' geographic exposure, and how COVID-19 numbers are trending (using John Hopkins University's tracker). The next table shows Albertsons' footprint, highlighting the top 5 states. Keep in mind these states account for 59% of total footprint (based on store count).

Source: Annual Report

The largest state is (by far) California, where Albertsons operates 592 stores. Daily new coronavirus cases in California have been accelerating, as shown in the chart below (the bars are daily new cases and line is 3-day moving average).

Source: John Hopkins University

In fact, California has already ordered the closure of bars and restaurants in most of the state, ensuring that people will continue to eat at home, which should cause Albertsons to continue experiencing above-normal sales.

Albertsons’ second largest exposure is Washington, where it operates 219 stores. Washington has just made a new daily high, and the coronavirus trend is clearly on the rise. Governor Jay Inslee has already paused the staged reopening of Washington. The chart below shows the most recent coronavirus data.

Source: John Hopkins University

Albertsons operates 208 stores in Texas, where daily coronavirus cases are also trending in the wrong direction. In fact, Texas made a new daily record today (reported over 10,000 new cases), which is not yet reflected in the chart below.

Source: John Hopkins University

Texas has already ordered bars to close down again, and limited seating capacity at restaurants. That move is necessary in order to control the virus. And it will cause people to continue relying on their local supermarkets for food supplies.

Albertsons' fourth largest state is Illinois, where it operates 183 stores. Illinois is in the reopening phase as the state has done much better at controlling the virus. The numbers in Illinois are clearly trending down.

Source: John Hopkins University

Arizona is the fifth most important state for Albertsons, where it operates 134 stores. Daily new coronavirus cases in Arizona are just as bad as California and Texas. Arizona has also ordered bars, movie theatres and gyms to close again (though not restaurants). Perhaps restaurants will soon follow.

Source: John Hopkins University

Four out of Albertsons’ top five states are seeing rapidly rising new cases of the coronavirus, which is causing those states to close down bars and restaurants. These states account for almost 60% of total stores, which is a significant amount. The remaining of Albertsons' stores are scattered around the country, many in states that are facing a similar situation as the ones discussed above.

Based on coronavirus data and the fact that it causes people to purchase more from supermarkets, it seems that Albertsons will continue to experience higher sales volume for the time being. My expectations are that the pandemic will cause Albertsons to have a strong fiscal year.

In addition to the pandemic boost, recall the chart above where Albertsons has already been experiencing accelerating identical sales growth since late 2017, way before the pandemic started. This is an important part of the investment premise because it shows that Albertsons can do well without the need of a pandemic.

After closing the merger with Safeway in 2015, Albertsons had a few missteps during the integration phase, causing identical sales to take a dip. I would attribute the initial problems to leadership issues during the integration phase, as Albertsons went through significant turnover at the CEO role. The hire of Jim Donald, former CEO of Starbucks, was the key to turning the company around and causing growth to accelerate. Jim Donald remains in the company as co-chairman, overseeing the company from the board of directors.

In my opinion, the turnaround in identical sales growth is an important sign that Albertsons has moved past the initial integration issues from the merger with Safeway. It is a clear sign that Albertsons has become a better and stronger supermarket operator.

Capital structure and valuation

The capital structure is shown below. This calculation excludes operating leases and underfunded pension obligations, but includes finance leases. The underfunded pension obligations amount to approximately $773M.

Source: Company Filings

Notice that Albertsons has quite a bit of debt, and that is probably the biggest risk on this investment.

Over the TTM (trailing twelve months), Albertsons reported just a little over $2.8B of Adjusted EBITDA. The Debt-to-EBITDA ratio (including convertible preferred stock) stands at 3.6x. Equity capital represents only 41% of total capital. Or said another way, Albertsons carries approximately 60% leverage.

Based on the current capital structure, the EV/EBITDA ratio is 6.1x, as shown in the calculation below

Source: author computations

When comparing this valuation to Walmart (WMT), Kroger (KR), and Target (TGT), Albertsons looks to be priced cheaper. Both Albertsons and Kroger appear to be the most attractively valued companies.

Source: YCharts

The likely explanation for Albertsons to trade at a valuation below peers are the private equity ownership overhang, along with the high turnover at the CEO role discussed above and a stretched balance sheet. The majority of Albertsons is owned by Cerberus, a private equity firm. Public investors are particularly wary of private equity-led IPOs, especially when they sense that private equity owners are looking to exit the investment.

As a public company, Albertsons will need some time to prove to public investors that it can do well. My expectations are that Albertsons will show the public market that it is a strong and stable company, and that should be an important catalyst that could cause its multiple to trade closer to its peers. Investors in the consumer staples space demand such stability, and Albertsons appears poised to deliver.

Risks and reward

The risks to public shareholders are mainly related to the stretched balance sheet. Albertsons carries a significant amount of leverage that could play against investors if things don't go well. However, leverage is a particular reason for the investment to be attractive as it works in favor of investors when things are going well.

As discussed above, Albertsons has already proven that it can deliver accelerating growth. And the pandemic will give it a nice boost. In this case, leverage is one of the key reasons for Albertsons' equity to experience significant returns.

Investor conclusion

Before jumping to the investment conclusion, I’d like to take a moment to acknowledge the seriousness of the COVID-19 crisis. Hundreds of thousands of people are losing their jobs as a result of the pandemic. Thousands are dying. I don’t want it to be this way. I wish it wasn’t this way.

I wish there was stronger leadership to control the virus. I wish the states discussed in this article were better at managing the pandemic. I wish there was a vaccine, or a drug to make COVID-19 go away. But sadly and unfortunately, that’s not the case.

As an investor, I must put emotions aside, and study the facts as they are. The world is not always going to be the way I wish. And if I want to make fruitful investments based on truths and facts, I unfortunately can’t ignore the fact that supermarkets (such as Albertsons) are huge beneficiaries of the shift in eating habits caused by the pandemic.

I wish everyone in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois and Arizona to stay healthy. I wish everyone in the United States, and all over the world to stay healthy.

I expect Albertsons to experience significant growth in sales as a result of mandatory shutdowns of bars, restaurants, and entertainment venues. I expect this trend to continue throughout the first two fiscal quarters. Looking beyond the next two quarters, I expect eat-at-home habits to be relatively sticky such that sales remain significantly above fiscal 2019, which I view as the baseline year. Fiscal year 2020 should be one of the best ever for Albertsons.

I don’t expect this trend to last forever, but I do expect it to last for quite some time. And while it lasts, it will provide Albertsons with increased cash flows to improve the balance sheet, pay dividends, and invest in growth opportunities. As noted in the very first chart of the article, Albertsons was already showing strong operational improvements before the pandemic hit, indicating that Albertsons is a strong supermarket operator with or without a pandemic.

At 6.1x TTM EBITDA, and with EBITDA poised to grow, the stock seems to be well-priced for a long-term investment. If Albertsons uses the excess cash generated from the pandemic to pay down debt, which I view as a likely scenario, that multiple will get better in the future. Paying 6.1x EBITDA for one of the largest chains of grocery stores in the US, at a time when the grocery business is booming, seems like a good deal to me.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.