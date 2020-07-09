Despite Legacy Housing having a much more profitable business and a similar financial position compared to competitors, its valuation ratios are almost half those of its peers.

Article Thesis

I have been talking about the opportunity of investing in small businesses in a recent article due to the wider impact of the coronavirus crisis on small-cap companies. During the first quarter of 2020, these companies – measured by the Russell 2000 index – posted one of the worst quarterly results ever with a decline of over 40%, while the S&P 500 dropped approximately 20%. Since mid-March, the Russell 2000 index has been recovering at a similar pace of the S&P 500, though it is still lagging for the year. However, despite its drop in valuation, many small-cap companies still have a profitable business and a solid financial position to get through this crisis. Long-term investors have an opportunity to invest in these companies that will benefit from sustained, long-term economic growth, which is the base case for the US economy.

Another particularly good business is Legacy Housing (LEGH), a $330 million market cap company that builds, sells and finances manufactured homes in the Southeast of the US. The company has little debt and wider margins than its competitors. Moreover, Legacy has been growing at a fast pace, with a 4-year average earnings growth rate of 18.6%. Despite its rise in valuation during the last two months, the company still trades at a discount measured by valuation multiples and by a DCF valuation.

Activity and description of the company

Although Legacy Housing is a new public company – completing its IPO in December 2018 – its management has a long experience in the business. The company was founded in 2005 by Curtis Hodgson and Kenneth Shipley, both with an extensive background in the sector and with a significant percentage of Legacy’s outstanding shares – insider ownership is currently above 50%. Such a large percentage is something positive in my view since it aligns the interests of management and shareholders. As mentioned before, Legacy is a vertically-integrated business that builds, sells and finances manufactured homes that range in price from approximately $20,000 to $140,000 and its target market are households with an annual income of less than $60,000. The company has two manufacturing facilities in Texas and one in Georgia. In 2019, it sold 3,904 home sections across 15 states, Texas being its most important market.

(Source: Legacy Housing annual report 2019)

The company's strategy is to satisfy the increasing need for affordable houses in the US by providing a quality product at a reasonable price. The company has three main distribution channels. The first one is selling directly to manufactured home communities that buy Legacy’s products to use in their housing communities. The second main channel is through a network of 90 independent retailers, which are not exclusive – they sell manufactured homes produced by other manufacturers.

During 2019, no independent retailer accounted for 10% or more of Legacy revenue. In recent years, management decided to start to develop a third distribution channel, which is through company-owned retail locations. Legacy currently has 13 own stores operating and management claims they provide a better service to end-customers and a wider gross margin for the company. Approximately 44% of its 2019 product sales were attributable to the independent retail distributors, 11% to the company-owned retail locations and 45% directly to owners of manufactured housing communities.

Product sales by distribution channel 2019 2018 Owners of manufactured housing communities 45% 24% Independent retail distributors 44% 67% Company‑owned retail locations 11% 9%

(Source: Created by the author using data from Legacy Housing's 2019 annual report)

Another pillar of Legacy’s business is the financing solutions offered to customers, which allows the company to capture a wider percentage of the market. Legacy provides financing solutions to manufactured housing community owners, independent retailers and end users. However, this competitive advantage is also a risk, since the company must deal with possible loan losses and deferred loan payments. A substantial percentage of sales are financed by the company that currently holds on its balance sheet $105.6 million of consumer loans and $103.3 million of notes receivables.

Consumers were paying an average contractual interest rate per loan of approximately 14.0% during 2019, while the average interest rate per loan paid by mobile home parks was 8.7%. In the present context of lower interest rates, the average rate may decrease a few percentage points for both types of financing in 2020 and 2021. The maturities of consumer loans range from 5 to 25 years, while parks have maturities that range from 4 to 15 years.

Significant growth in the manufacturing housing industry

Legacy Housing is the fourth-largest producer of manufactured homes in the US behind Clayton Homes – a Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B) holding – Cavco Industries (CVCO), and Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY). The manufactured housing industry is highly competitive at both the manufacturing and retail levels and for the past 15 years, it has experienced a trend towards consolidation. The target universe of manufactured home buyers typically consists of households with total annual income below $60,000, which were approximately 58 million households in the US in 2018 – nearly half of all US households.

Revenue (4-yr growth rate) Operating income (4-yr growth rate) Net income (4-yr growth rate) Legacy Housing 15.2% 27.1% 18.6% Cavco Industries 11.1% 16.8% 25.5% Skyline Champion 16.7% 33.1% 3.9%

(Source: Created by the author using data from Seeking Alpha)

Given Clayton Homes – the largest player in this industry – is a privately owned company, there is little publicly available information about it. Hence, I’ll compare Legacy ratios with its other two main competitors, Cavco and Skyline. As we can observe, all three companies have been growing at a high rate in recent years since manufactured homes have become an attractive alternative. The average sale price for new single-family homes – including the land on which they were built – increased approximately 42% since 2009 while the annual average sale price of manufactured homes increased 14% during that period.

(Source: Legacy Housing annual report 2019)

Cavco and Skyline are much larger players and possess greater financial, manufacturing and marketing resources than Legacy. However, Legacy's smaller size means more opportunities to grow the business, and it is almost certain that the firm will expand to more states in the US in the coming years. The company is expected to grow on average at a higher rate than its peers over the next two years.

Management claims that Legacy has attractive growth opportunities to expand its company-owned locations, which provides higher gross margins. Moreover, management mentioned its intention to acquire some businesses when conditions stabilize, given its lower valuations. Looking forward, the company expects revenues for the second quarter of this year to be in line with the results of last year, while analysts estimate a small decline in revenue of 3.1% for the whole year. Management also emphasized the importance of the oil price in Texas on Q3 results.

Revenue, USD Million 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 E 2021 E Legacy Housing 110 129 162 169 164 175 Growth 16.5% 25.8% 4.4% -3.1% 6.7% Cavco Industries 774 871 963 1062 934 1070 Growth 12.6% 10.5% 10.3% -11.6% 14.0% Skyline Champion 861 1065 1360 1370 1100 1300 Growth 23.6% 27.7% 0.7% -19.7% 18.2%

(Source: Created by the author using data from Seeking Alpha)

Profitability

Operating Income Margin Operating Income Margin (4-yr avg) Net Income Margin Net Income Margin (4-yr avg) Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Housing 23.7% 20.3% 18.1% 16.6% 14.1% 9.0% Cavco Industries 8.4% 7.7% 7.1% 6.5% 13.2% 6.8% Skyline Champion 8.0% 3.7% 4.3% 1.9% 13.1% 7.6%

(Source: Created by the author using data from Seeking Alpha)

Although all three companies have been growing at a similar rate, Legacy has a much more profitable business than their peers. The company has a 4-year average operating and net income margin of 20.3% and 18.1% respectively, well above Cavco and Skyline margins. Legacy's ability to develop and maintain a very profitable business is one of the main arguments of my bullish thesis. A wide earnings margin provides more room to offer promotions and absorb higher costs.

Financial Health

Net Debt/EBITDA Quick Ratio Total debt to equity Legacy Housing 0.91 0.53 16.9% Cavco Industries -2.54 1.93 4.9% Skyline Champion -0.77 1.37 26.6%

(Source: Created by the author using data from Seeking Alpha)

Cavco and Skyline are in a very strong financial position with a negative net debt/EBITDA ratio – which means its current cash pile is larger than its debt. Despite Legacy's financial ratios don’t look as good as the ones of its competitors, the company has a solid balance sheet. A net debt/EBITDA ratio above three or four is considered high leverage, and Legacy’s ratio is only 0.91. Moreover, management took measures to reduce SG&A expenses and has been taking advantage of the price drop of some key raw materials, such as lumber and steel. This reduction in costs may allow the company to offer more promotions and maintain or increase its market share in an industry that will continue to be negatively affected by the crisis. If the current global health and economic crisis deepen or lengthen, Legacy has enough resources to get through it and remain competitive. On the other hand, none of the three companies currently pay a dividend.

Risks

Legacy Housing, like most businesses, is being impacted by the current coronavirus pandemic. At present, the most significant risk is probably the negative effect of the crisis on the company’s operating earnings as there is a likelihood of increased loan losses or deferred payments on Q3 and Q4. Legacy’s collections were barely affected in Q2. However, the fact that unemployment benefits will return to its pre-COVID-19 levels by the end of July – benefits will shrink to around 40% of what they are now – a larger number of loan obligors are likely to suffer cash flow issues. Management recognized the risk of increased loan losses or deferred loan payments, though declared they do not expect a substantial negative impact.

Another important risk is the effect of the pandemic on Legacy’s operations. The actual level of production decreased from 15 to 13 home sections per day in March and April – approximately a 13% decrease. However, the volume of homes produced increased again in May and June to almost 14 home sections per day. Other major companies such as Skyline Champion, have been much more affected. Moreover, this reduction in operations allowed Legacy to decrease its SG&A costs by approximately 10%. On the other hand, the impact of the pandemic on the economy may also reduce the future volume of sales and delay some development projects.

Valuation

Price (USD) EPS (TTM) P/E (TTM) P/E (FWD) Price/book value Price/cash flow Price/sales EV/EBITDA Legacy Housing 13.7 1.26 11.1 11.5 1.5 10.9 2.0 9.1 Cavco Industries 176.9 8.10 22.7 36.3 2.8 20.8 1.6 16.4 Skyline Champion 22.7 1.02 23.0 43.3 2.8 16.4 1.0 11.4

(Source: Created by the author using data from Seeking Alpha)

Despite Legacy Housing having a much more profitable business and a similar financial position compared to competitors, its valuation ratios are almost half those of Cavco and Skyline. The small size of the company and the fact that insider ownership is above 50% may not attract the attention of large investors. Legacy's expected EPS for 2020 and 2021 are $1.22 and $1.32 respectively. The company has been generating cash flows above $40 million and it will likely continue to increase that number over the next decade.

Performing a conservative projection of future free cash flows and discounting them at a 9% rate, I got a valuation of $18.5 per share. The current stock price of $13.66 provides a significant margin of safety and a 35% upside potential. I am not saying that Cavco and Skyline will be a bad investment at current prices, though, analyzing all three companies, Legacy seems to have a higher growth potential, a more profitable business and it currently trades at much lower ratios.

Conclusion

Legacy Housing has a vertical business that has proved to be flexible enough to go through the current crisis and remain competitive. Moreover, the company has been able to maintain much wider profit margins than its peers and its strong financial position and free cash flow generation may create significant growth opportunities in the upcoming years as some smaller competitors get out of business or its valuation becomes more appealing to acquire. Legacy is currently trading at a significant discount measured by valuation multiples and by a DCF valuation. My recommendation is a “Buy” below $14.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LEGH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.