Hotel REITs: Dividend Cut Bloodbath

Hotel ownership is a tough, capital-intensive business even in the best of times. Outside of several well-capitalized hotel REITs, value-seeking investors should be wary of catching the falling knife.

A rebound in economic activity since April has thrown a lifeline to several highly levered REITs teetering on the edge, but a "second wave" of the pandemic could be the death knell.

Dividend cuts abound. Every hotel REIT slashed its dividend over the last quarter, but even that might not be enough to stay afloat as the industry faces an existential crisis.

Hotel REIT Sector Overview

"No vacancy" has become "no occupancy" for Hotel REITs in 2020, which have been hit harder than any property sector during the coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic lockdown amid an existential crisis for the leisure and hospitality industry. Following a record year of occupancy and revenues in 2019, the hotel industry is expecting a mind-blowing 50% plunge in revenues in 2020. Within the Hoya Capital Hotel REIT Index, we track the 18 largest hotel REITs, which account for roughly $25 billion in market value.

Hotel ownership is a tough, capital-intensive business even in the best of times, and hotel REITs tend to be "overweight" in the most affected segment of the lodging industry: business travel and international tourism. Thus, Hotel REITs ultimately remain at the mercy of the pandemic, which forced roughly half of hotel properties owned by these companies to temporarily close during the peak of the lockdown in April, though most hotel properties have since opened. According to data from STR, hotel occupancy bottomed out at just 24.5% in April but has recovered to 46.2% in the week ending June 27th. Room rates, meanwhile, remain lower by 29% from last year, amounting to a total revenue per available room RevPAR decline of a whopping 56.5%.

Hotel REITs were a favorite of yield-hungry investors for much of the past half-decade, but it's tough to pay dividends if hotels are sitting empty. The past quarter has been a bloodbath for hotel REIT dividend cuts, as all eighteen hotel REITs suspended their dividend since the start of the pandemic. Despite comprising just 10% of all equity REITs, the hotel sector has accounted for nearly a third of the total dividend cuts across the REIT sector. We have now tracked 58 equity REITs - primarily in the economically sensitive retail and lodging REIT sectors - out of our universe of 165 that have now announced a cut or suspension of their common dividend.

Needless to say, hotel REIT earnings season was rather brutal with sharp declines in occupancy and RevPAR reported across the board, despite the fact that the effects of the pandemic weren't felt in force until the last three weeks of the quarter. RevPAR dipped more than 20% in 1Q20 from the prior year, driven by a 20% plunge in occupancy. We do credit the handful of REITs that had the courage to break out occupancy figures by month and provide a post-quarter update for April, underscored by the eye-popping 2% occupancy reported in April by Sunstone Hotels (SHO). In addition to suspending dividends, all eighteen REITs also suspended full-year guidance.

Perhaps the saving grace for the sector, the national hotel industry was chugging along nicely before the outset of the pandemic, with record-high occupancy and revenues last year, particularly in the mid-tier and economy segments of the market. Hotel REITs, however, had lagged the broader industry due to their focus on upper-tier markets that have been pressured by oversupply issues in recent years. It won't get any easier in the months - or years - ahead, as industry forecasters expect a 50% decline in RevPAR this year, driven by a 40% decline in average occupancy and a 10% decline in average room rates, with a full recovery not expected until at least 2023.

Perhaps the only silver lining of the pandemic, the hotel development pipeline is finally showing signs of cooling after a half-decade of above-trend growth, and if the past recession is any indication, developers will be slow to resume activity even after the dust settles. The new supply pipeline essentially shut down after the recession, but it roared back in recent years, driven by a record 100-plus months of positive RevPAR growth from March 2010 through late 2018. Over the past several years, supply growth was most acute in the middle- and upper-quality segments, the segments most commonly owned by hotel REITs. Supply growth has been low in the resort and ultra-luxury segment and nearly non-existent in the economy segment, which have been two of the outperforming categories over the past several years.

Hotel REIT Performance Amid Pandemic

Hotel REITs are the single-most economically sensitive REIT sectors, and as we'll expand on throughout this report, we believe that outside of several well-capitalized hotel REITs, value-seeking investors should be wary of catching the falling knife. A rebound in economic activity since April has thrown a lifeline to several highly levered REITs teetering on the brink, but a "second wave" of the pandemic could be the death knell. Below, we present a framework for analyzing each property sector based on its direct exposure to the anticipated COVID-19 effects, as well as its general sensitivity to a potential recession. We note that hotel REITs fall into the "High" category in both direct COVID-19 sensitivity as well as general economic sensitivity.

As if the coronavirus pandemic wasn't a big enough concern, these headwinds have been magnified by the sky-high leverage levels of many of these hotel REITs. As of the end of June, 14 of the 18 REITs operate at Debt Ratios above 60%, according to NAREIT, while 6 hotel REITs operate at levels over 80%, prompting questions about several of these REITs' ability to continue to operate as a "going concern." As we've highlighted in various other reports, including "REITs: This Time Is Different," while most commercial equity REITs entered the COVID-19 crisis on a solid footing following a decade of conservative decision-making and prudent balance sheet management, a handful of the small-cap hotel REITs were an exception to the rule.

Just when glimmers of hope began to emerge in May amid signs that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic was finally behind us, Hotel REITs have taken another turn lower over the last month as coronavirus case counts reaccelerated across much of the country, threatening a potential "second wave" of economic shutdowns in some of the hardest-hit regions. Hotel REITs are now the single-worst performing REIT sector in 2020, diving 53.7% so far in 2020, compared to the 19.6% decline on the broad-based Equity REIT ETF (VNQ) and the 1.8% decline on the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY).

There haven't been many places to hide within the sector, as all eighteen REITs are lower by at least 40% this year. The larger and more well-capitalized REITs, including Host Hotels and Sunstone Hotels, have been spared the worst of the declines faced by the small-cap and higher-levered names, including Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT), Service Properties Trust (SVC), and Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR). Despite another record year for the hotel industry in 2019, Hotel REITs significantly lagged the broader REIT averages last year as well, delivering a total return of 15.7% compared to a 28.7% total return on the NAREIT All Equity REIT Index.

While normally a relative "safe haven" for investors during drawdowns, investors using the "preferred route" haven't fared much better in 2020. Eight of the eighteen REITs offer preferred securities, tracked in our new iREIT Preferred REIT & Bond Tracker. These include a suite from Sunstone (SHO.PE, SHO.PF), Pebblebrook (PEB.PC, PEB.PD, PEB.PE, PEB.PF), Summit (INN.PD, INN.PE), three from Hersha (HT.PC, HT.PD, HT.PE), Ashford (AHT.PF, AHT.PG, AHT.PH, AHT.PI), Sotherly (SOHOO, SOHOB, SOHON), and one from RLJ Lodging (RLJ.PA) and Braemar (BHR.PD). Besides the convertible issue from RLJ, all of the issues are standard cumulative redeemable preferred securities, but ten of the twenty issues have had their distributions temporarily suspended. On average, Hotel REIT preferreds are lower by 44% in 2020, the second-worst performer behind mall REITs.

Deeper Dive: Hotel REIT Fundamentals

One of the largest and most important economic sectors, the leisure and hospitality industry employed 16.8 million Americans before the pandemic but had temporary shed 40% of these workers in April, before recovering about half of these job losses in May and June and now stands at 12 million workers. There are roughly 5 million hotel rooms across 50,000 individual hotel properties in the United States, and the hotel ownership business is a highly fragmented industry, with Hotel REITs owning less than 5% of all hotels across the United States. The companies that are ubiquitous with the hotel business - Marriott International (MAR), Hilton Worldwide (HLT), Hyatt Hotels (H), Choice Hotels (CHH) and Extended Stay America (STAY) - don't actually own hotels but simply manage the hotel for the property owners.

In contrast to these hotel operators, Hotel REITs operate under a relatively asset-heavy model and operate at considerably lower margins. We estimate that during "normal" times, Hotel REITs operate at adjusted NOI margins of just 10-20%, the lowest in the REIT sector. Because of this operating profile, they assume a high degree of operating leverage and are highly sensitive to marginal changes in supply and demand conditions. Hotel REITs tend to be less nimble and have slower growth rates than C-corp hotel operators, but have historically paid a sizable dividend yield to investors.

Valuation and Dividend Yield of Hotel REITs

Hotel REITs may be a case of "you get what you pay for." As they have for much of the past half-decade, Hotel REITs screen as one of the "cheapest" sectors, trading at steep discounts to the broader REIT average based on consensus forward AFFO multiples. However, with a highly uncertain outlook, particularly if we're indeed facing a "second wave" of the coronavirus pandemic, value-seeking investors should be wary of catching the falling knife. In our recent report, "The REIT Paradox: Cheap REITs Stay Cheap," we discussed our study that "more expensive" REITs with lower leverage profiles have historically produced better total returns, on average, than their higher-yielding and higher-leveraged counterparts.

With Hotel REITs trading at an estimated 25-35% discount to Net Asset Value, external growth will be hard to come by for the foreseeable future. On the acquisition front, Hotel REITs remain significant net-sellers of assets as the sector continues to grapple with an unfavorable cost of capital. Once one of the highest-yielding REIT sectors, all eighteen hotel REITs slashed their dividends, and the sector is now in the basement of the yield tables. While many of the 58 equity REITs that suspended or reduced their dividend since the start of the pandemic may resume payouts by the end of 2020, we believe that Hotel REITs will be among the last to reinstate distributions.

Key Takeaway: Be Wary of Catching The Falling Knife

Hotel REITs have been hit harder than any real estate sector during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic lockdowns, plunging more than 50% in 2020. Hotel ownership is a tough, capital-intensive business even in the best of times. Outside of several well-capitalized hotel REITs, value-seeking investors should be wary of catching the falling knife and we see better opportunities elsewhere in the REIT sector - particularly in the "essential" sectors, including technology, housing and industrial REITs.

Every hotel REIT slashed its dividend over the last quarter in a dividend cut bloodbath not seen before in the REIT sector, but even that might not be enough to stay afloat as the sector faces an existential crisis. A rebound in economic activity since April has thrown a lifeline to several REITs teetering on the edge, but a "second wave" of the pandemic could be the death knell.

