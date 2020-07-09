On A Long-Enough Timeline, This Is Not Sustainable

Summary

In basic terms, U.S. bond yields are only sustainable as long as:

There remains a market-wide faith that the U.S. government will not deflate itself out of the fiscal mess it has managed to run, virtually uninterrupted, since at least 1980 on.

There remains a regulatory coercion into the U.S. government bonds being "risk-free" capital "instruments".

There remains vast appetite for the U.S. dollar as the store of value instrument for everyone - from migrants and legitimate business people in the politically questionable jurisdictions to drug dealers.