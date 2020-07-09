That should help insulate it to some extent from any property downturn.

Countryside Properties (OTC:CUSPY) is a play on housing market prices in the U.K., where it conducts all of its business. Its business model involving collaboration with local authorities sets it apart and should make it a bit more resilient during property market downturns.

Countryside’s Sales Strategy Sets it Apart from Other Housebuilders

Housebuilders in the U.K. often focus on the housing market, with a small or fairly small portion of their output tied into some form of non-private housing, for example building for local authorities or housing associations. Although this can be lower margin than the private market, it is also closer to public sector work in terms of long-term visibility and continuity of finance somewhat independently of the property market cycle. So it can be a good insurance of sorts against a broader property market downturn – it would still be painful, but not as painful.

Countryside has a “partnerships” model for one of its two divisions, whereby it collaborates with for example the local authority in procuring and planning its development. Some of these houses may in fact be private houses, but others will take a variety of forms connected to a more public housing oriented outlook, for example so-called affordable housing and private rentals. Currently this is more than half of the company’s revenue and the majority of its completions.

Source: company interim results

They have almost 38,000 Partnership plots under company control, providing a steady workstream for the coming years.

Business Has Slowed

In its unaudited interim results, results were already down. This was to the end of March, so the tail end of the period would have been affected by COVID-19 (lockdown started on 23 March and Countryside sites closed on 25 March), but the problems ran deeper than just a tailing off of sales and revenue: margin, profit and eps were both down significantly.

Source: company interim results

The company said that lost completions and land sales in March impacted profit by c. £29m and increased net debt by c. £83m. The land sales relate to five land sales which were cancelled by counterparties. This seems like a big loss for basically less than one month of business disruption during a six-month reporting period. However, we will see when the full year results are published what the settled impact is – for example, the 184 completions the company said were lost due to the slowdown and shutdown may perk up the numbers in a later quarter, as they will most likely complete at some point to someone, whether or not it is the originally agreed buyer.

The business started a phased restart of around 80% of its sites from 11 May 2020. As the company assembles some components offsite, it is likely to find it easier and faster to adapt to any new requirements about social distancing on sites.

Housing Demand May Fall

COVID-19 may yet turn out to be a bump in the road affecting this year’s results more than anything, but the question is where the U.K. economy and property market will go next.

In its interim report the company made the following comment, which neatly summarises the outlook for housing in the U.K.

“The structural undersupply of homes in the UK has not diminished but the availability of mortgages and valuation of properties will no doubt take some time to return to pre-pandemic levels. Whilst we have continued to take reservations during the lockdown period at pricing in line with pre-pandemic levels, the impact of the pandemic on future prices or sales rates remains unknown.”

There is quite a lively debate currently about where house prices are headed in the U.K., although the company correctly identifies that a supply shortage helps to cushion any fall in demand. Its exposure to less expensive housing and housing paid for through social and welfare programmes, through its Partnership division, also means that amongst U.K. housebuilders, Countryside is likely to be more resilient regardless of whether prices move up or down, although of course if they do move down markedly there will be margin pressure on the company.

Countryside Isn’t Cheap

So far so good, but the market already recognizes the virtue of Countrywide’s reduced impact from property price falls relative to its peers.

The company listed in its current form in 2016. Today it trades at around 343p. At that price, the current p/e of around 9 and yield close to 5% sound attractive. However, looking back just a couple of years, the business performance then gives less attractive numbers at today’s price. 2020 is unlikely to be as good as, say, 2017 – and the same may go for 2021. In March it suspended its dividend until further notice, so at today’s price the 4.8% yield is in fact unlikely to be achieved this year.

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Diluted EPS (pence) 4.4 13.6 27 32.6 37.3 Dividend (pence) 0 3.4 8.4 10.8 16.3 P/E at today's price 78 25 13 11 9 yield at today's price 0.0% 1.0% 2.4% 3.1% 4.8%

Table calculated and compiled by author using data from company annual reports

While the company had £172.2m of cash on hand at the time of its interim report, it had drawn almost all of its £300m revolver. It has an option to draw a further £100m subject to certain conditions, but the group’s balance sheet does make one wonder whether it will tap markets further if there is a sustained downturn.

At a price of 343p, given that the company has a forward p/e in double digits, little or no yield in the current year, limited room to borrow further money and an uncertain market environment, I think 343p is overpriced.

Directors Have Been Selling Down Their Holdings This Year

A couple of directors made market purchases in March and May, at a value of around £23,000 in a trading range of 302p - 328p. But earlier in the year, at prices between 460p and 499p, three different directors had sold several million pounds worth of shares on the open market, quite apart from sales listed for tax or option-related reasons.

Date Director name Director's position Number of shares dealt Price Value of trade Number of shares still held 4-Feb-20 Kelley, Ian CEO (division/unit/region) 181,063 £4.99 £902,599.06 980743 4-Feb-20 Kelley, Ian CEO (division/unit/region) 254,743 £4.96 £1,262,964.85 726000 20-Jan-20 Whitaker, Gary 48,000 £4.97 £238,502.40 298280 7-Jan-20 Worrall, Nicholas Michael HR Director 70,000 £4.60 £322,280.00 358409 7-Jan-20 Worrall, Nicholas Michael HR Director 70,000 £4.60 £322,280.00 288409

Table compiled by author using data from Hargreaves Lansdown

I see this as an astute assessment of the company’s value, even before the onset of COVID-19.

Conclusion: Countryside is a Sell

Countryside has a good story about its business strategy. That does help shield it from any housing downturn in the U.K. However, given the challenges it nonetheless faces in the current and upcoming market, today’s 343p price feels too high. Sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.