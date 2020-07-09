This time, we will present our readers with the John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD), which was incorporated in February 2004. It is a closed-ended fund that is primarily focused on preferred and common stocks of companies in the utility industry. It pays a regular monthly distribution of $0.1380 per share and offers an 8.67% dividend yield as of July 06, 2020. This fund has experienced a sharp market price and NAV decline after the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in the U.S. with a follow-up strong pullback over the last couple of months. In terms of the key bullish catalysts, we find the following: (1) electrification of vehicles, (2) shift away from coal, and oil-specific to cleaner sources of power generation (3) utilities are undervalued compared to the broader stock market.

About the Fund

This fund has a total managed assets of $1.17 billion with a total number of holdings of 102, which makes it one of the bigger CEFs in the tax-advantaged dividend income universe. It currently uses effective leverage of approximately 35%, which is in line with other tax-advantaged CEFs in the field. In the case of a further worsening of the COVID-19 pandemic, we would definitely prefer to see lower leverage of less than 20%. Despite that this fund has high exposure to slightly more resilient stocks in the utility sector. In addition, this fund can further minimize the downside risk as it is allowed to write covered call index options but no more than 30% of the fund's total assets.

Most of the issuers on the top 10 list are well-known names in the utility industry including Ameren Corp. (AEE), Duke Energy Corp. (DUK), and Dominion Energy (D). In fact, the fund has the largest exposure to the following industries: 60% in utilities, 22% in financials, and 10% in energy. Our readers can find more about our view on utilities in our previous article analyzing John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) here.

Earlier this week, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) announced the acquisition of Dominion Energy's gas transmission and storage assets with a total deal value of $9.7 billion. Market consensus surrounding this deal points out on a potential Buffett's long-term bullish outlook on the electrification of vehicles. As a higher number of electric vehicles hit our roads, consumers will have to increase their electricity consumption to charge and drive their EVs, which will consequently result in higher demand for natural gas.

For instance, natural gas is forecasted to produce more than 40% of the electricity generation in 2020. In our view, natural gas will become an even more important source of electricity generation in the long run. Plenty of power companies have announced strategic plans to switch away from fuel sources with high carbon emissions like coal or crude oil over the next couple of decades.

Thomas F. Farrell, II, Dominion Energy CEO stated the following:

"We offer an industry-leading clean-energy profile which includes a comprehensive net zero target by 2050 for both carbon and methane emissions as well as one of the nation's largest zero-carbon electric generation and storage investment programs. Over the next 15 years we plan to invest up to $55 billion in emissions reduction technologies including zero-carbon generation and energy storage, gas distribution line replacement, and renewable natural gas. In addition, between 2018 and 2025 we expect to retire more than four gigawatts of coal- and oil-fired electric generation. "This narrowing of focus will also allow us to increase our long-term earnings growth rate guidance by around 30 percent. Our rebased dividend policy better reflects our revised operating and financial strengths, aligns with our best-in-class industry peers and allows us to grow our dividend much more rapidly than before. (Source: Press Release)

Basically, investors in utilities should keep in mind that the entire energy industry including oil & gas and power companies is currently going through a rough transition towards cleaner sources of energy, which will require robust investments over the coming years. However, in the long run, those investments should result in higher earnings per share for shareholders. We believe that power companies will become even more efficient with cleaner sources of energy production. That will enable them to take advantage of post-pandemic secular trends of working from home, food & consumer discretionary product delivery or online social interaction which should result in higher power consumption.

T. Rowe Price Capital's David Giroux stated during the most recent interview on CNBC, that utilities should be positively impacted by the current low-interest environment and some of the utility companies like American Electric Power Company (AEP) offer a better risk-adjusted return relative to some corporate bonds or even treasuries.

According to the figure above, the largest 5 companies in the MSCI USA utilities index currently offer a dividend yield in the range of 2% - 5%. On the other hand, comparable asset classes like corporate bonds - iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) or real estate - Vanguard Real Estate ETF(VNQ) currently offer a dividend yield of 2.97% and 3.88%, respectively. This definitely points out that the largest utility companies offer comparable dividend yields to both investment-grade corporate bonds and real estate assets, while we believe that they should come at a lower risk. For instance, an ETF or any kind of financial instrument which is tracking the performance of investment-grade corporate bonds might be negatively impacted by the massive wave of potential credit rating cuts. In addition, real estate assets still face a high risk coming from social distancing rules and newly announced closures of restaurants, bars, and outdoor activities in some states due to the resurgence of COVID-19 infections. On the other hand, utilities should be able to weather the pandemic storm, as key manufacturing industries have reopened their production facilities while residential power demand has been resilient so far because of the increased number of employees working from home.

Nevertheless, utilities have underperformed both the S&P 500 index (SPY) and Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) by approximately 600 bps and 3000 bps, respectively so far in 2020. We believe that investors have neglected a potential upside of utilities as they have poured their money in cyclical stocks like Microsoft (MSFT) or Amazon (AMZN). Both stocks act as a kind of safe haven during the present pandemic environment. Likewise, we anticipate that as valuations of cyclical stocks reach overvalued territory, investors might start looking for new opportunities in other resilient sectors including utilities as well. That could narrow the underperformance of utilities compared to the broader S&P 500 market index in H2 2020.

Performance

Over the last 5 years, both historical market price and NAV have been in the range of $20-$28 per share. After the initial outbreak of the coronavirus in the U.S., both NAV and market prices have declined by more than 50% between February 23 - March 23, 2020. Afterward, both values have managed to track the pullback of the broader stock market and recover closer to the historical lower bound of the trading range near $20 per share.

According to the figure above, the underlying blended benchmark has achieved a higher annualized return compared to the fund's market price on a 3-year and 5-year basis of 670 bps and 80 bps, respectively. In terms of longer-term performance, HTD has managed to outperform its blended benchmark by more than 340 bps over the last 10 years and by 320 bps since the fund's inception in 2004. Based on historical annual total returns, we recommend our readers to consider this CEF for an investment period of 10 or more years.

This chart indicates that the fund has outperformed its peer ETF on the market - the iShares Preferred & Income Securities (PFF) by more than 22% over the last 5 years. On the other hand, it has underperformed the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) by approximately 20% during the same period. Both ETFs are basically trying to replicate the performance of this CEF's blended benchmark, which consists of the following: 55% ICE Bank of America DRD Eligible Preferred Stock Index in the case of PFF and 45% S&P 500 Utilities Sector Index in the case of XLU.

This chart indicates that HPI has outperformed its closest peers among closed-ended tax-advantaged funds including the Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (JTD) and Gabelli Dividend & Income Fund (GDV) by a wide margin of more than 1500 bps over the last 5 years. On the other hand, one of the key competitors on the market - Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income (EVT) has generated more than 500 bps higher total return compared to HTD over the last 5 years.

Looking at a historical discount/premium to NAV, it has been trading in the range of -10% to 0% over the last 5 years. Furthermore, it has reached a bottom of approximately -25% earlier this year but still has managed to bounce back to a current level of -7.28% over the last couple of months. We believe that this level presents a solid discount for longer-term investors who are willing to hold shares in this CEF for more than 10 years. Likewise, this level might present a short-term trading opportunity for higher risk-taking investors who look to buy CEFs at a historically low level of discount to NAV and sell later at 0 or premium. Nevertheless, our readers should consider before initiating such trade all of the unexpected short-term pandemic-related or political events or risks, which could have a negative impact on both discount to NAV and the fund's market price.

Distributions

HTD has increased its monthly distribution from $0.0910 to $0.1380 per share over the last decade. In fact, the fund has declared a managed distribution plan in September 2016, which mandates it to pay a monthly distribution rate of $0.1380. This rate is close to the highest historical level of $0.140, which was reached before the worsening of the financial crisis in late 2008. As a result of the managed distribution plan, shareholders received a total annual distribution of $1.656 in 2019. Right now, this CEF offers a forward distribution rate (market price) of 8.67% as of 07/06/2020. Nevertheless, we should definitely check whether this distribution rate arrives from net investment income or it is just a basic return of capital.

According to the figure above, this fund has generated a positive net investment income of $23.6 million in H1 FY20. On the other hand, both net realized gain and change in net unrealized appreciation have been negatively impacted by the global rout of financial markets as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in developed economies earlier this year. We are concerned over the fact that this fund lost more than 20% of its NAV, during H1 FY20 which clearly points out how correlated is its portfolio performance to the broad stock market. In addition, the fund was not able to pay entire distributions to shareholders of $29.3 million solely from net investment income in H1 FY20.

According to the figure above, shareholders received approximately $0.275 per share in return of capital out of the total distribution of $0.828 per share during H1 FY20. In our view, shareholders will most likely face a higher return of capital compared to previous years as a result of high uncertainty in the financial markets. Likewise, our readers should keep in mind that this fund might cut its distribution rate over the next couple of quarters, in the case of the worsening of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Conclusion

This fund is primarily invested in preferred & common stocks issued by companies in the financial and utilities industries. However, we are slightly concerned that the top three industries make up slightly more than 90% of the total fund's portfolio, which doesn't result in sufficient diversification to face pandemic related short-term challenges. In case our economy stays reopened despite the resurgence of coronavirus cases in the near future, we believe that monthly dividend payment of $0.1380 will most likely remain intact over the next couple of quarters.

Despite that, we still assign a NEUTRAL rating over the next twelve months, as shorter-term COVID-19 pandemic risks and stock market indexes at the present near the record levels outweigh longer-term bullish catalysts at this point in time. In terms of major risks, investors should consider the following: (1) any further deterioration of the COVID-19 pandemic, (2) renewed social distancing restrictions and stay at home orders, (3) worsening of the civil unrest in the U.S., or (4) an excessive share dilution.

