Why The Big Technology Companies Are Must-Own Stocks For Most Clients

Why they have an unbelievably long runway for growth.

These companies have benefited from an amazing technological shift.

Barry Schwartz describes the technology giants Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) as “digital toll booths on global growth”. He goes on to explain how these companies have benefited from an amazing technological shift and why they have an unbelievably long runway for growth.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.