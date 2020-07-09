ConocoPhillips (COP), the world's largest independent oil and gas producer, will likely report a large drop in earnings when it releases its second-quarter results later this month. But thanks to a low-cost portfolio of oil-producing properties, a rock-solid balance sheet, and a cash infusion from asset sales, ConocoPhillips can hold up far better than other oil producers. Moreover, the Houston, Texas-based company's earnings can begin to improve from the second half of this year as both oil prices and production recover. Although ConocoPhillips will feel the pain from oil's collapse, particularly in the short term, I think it's a great oil stock that should be on the watchlist of long-term oriented investors.

The plunge in oil demand due to the spread of the novel coronavirus pushed oil prices to historic lows and forced oil producers to slash capital expenditures, reduce drilling activity, and curtail production. ConocoPhillips has made some of the biggest production cuts, reducing its output by as much as 460,000 bpd in June. The company has recently released its estimate for the second-quarter production numbers, ahead of the official Q2-2020 financial results which will be announced before the market opens on July 30. ConocoPhillips curtailed roughly 225,000 boe per day in the second quarter on a net basis. Around 65% of the production cuts occurred in the Lower-48 region, which represents the company's onshore US shale oil and gas operations. Roughly 15% of the production cuts occurred in Alaska and 15% in Surmont, Canada. The remaining cuts happened primarily in Malaysia. I think the reduction in output from Malaysia could have been caused by the country joining OPEC and the group's allies in reducing production to stabilize the global oil market.

Due to the cuts as well as planned maintenance work on some sites, ConocoPhillips expects to report production volumes of 960,000 to 980,000 boe per day for the second quarter. That's down substantially from 1.29 million boepd produced in Q1-2020 and 1.33 million boepd in Q2-2019. On an adjusted basis, excluding the impact of Libya operations, asset sales, and curtailments, the production is forecasted to be in line on a year-over-year basis and down 5% sequentially.

The dip in production will harm ConocoPhillips's second quarter earnings, but the real blow will come from the weakness in oil prices. The Brent crude oil price averaged just around $29 per barrel in Q2-2020, substantially below $68 in Q2-2019 and $50 in Q1-2020. Therefore, ConocoPhillips will realize considerably lower levels of oil prices in Q2-2020 as compared to previous quarters. That's going to push the company's earnings significantly lower on year-over-year and sequential basis. The company reported adjusted profits of $1.14 billion for Q2-2019 and $486 million for Q1-2020 but its earnings might slip into the red as it cuts production and realizes low levels of oil prices.

Also, note that ConocoPhillips doesn't hedge oil production as a rule. This means its cash flows will also be fully exposed to the weakness in oil prices. ConocoPhillips generated $3.4 billion of cash flow from operations, ahead of working capital changes, in Q2-2019 and $1.6 billion in Q1-2020. This key metric will also decline sharply in Q2-2020. The company might not generate enough cash to fully fund its capital expenditure and dividends. In other words, it might face a cash flow deficit and may have to rely on its liquidity, asset sales, or debt to bridge the funding gap.

That being said, the upcoming earnings season will be tough for the entire energy industry. The adjusted earnings and cash flows of numerous companies, from oil majors to independent E&Ps to the oilfield services providers, will drop. Many oil producers will also likely write down the value of their assets and book non-cash impairment charges as they prepare for a lower for longer oil price scenario, causing huge GAAP losses. BP (BP) has already warned it will report $13 billion to $17.5 billion of write-offs and impairment charges in its second-quarter results. Similarly, Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) has announced it will write down $15 billion to $22 billion of assets. ConocoPhillips might announce significant impairments for Q2-2020 which might lead to a large quarterly loss on an unadjusted basis.

Although ConocoPhillips's earnings will decline sharply, in my view, it might still hold up better than other E&P companies in this downturn. That's because unlike a vast majority of US-shale focused oil producers, ConocoPhillips has a highly diversified asset portfolio. A significant part of its output comes from low-cost conventional oil and gas projects. ConocoPhillips has got a total of 15 billion boe resources with an average cost of supply of less than $30 per barrel. This includes approximately 2 billion barrels of conventional oil resources in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions where the average cost of supplies is less than $20 per barrel. On top of this, ConocoPhillips sells these low-cost barrels at prices linked with Brent crude, which typically trades at a premium over WTI, enabling the company to capture high margins.

I think ConocoPhillips has also done a smart job of removing some of the highest cost barrels from its portfolio by curtailing volumes in the previous quarter. As indicated earlier, the company has mainly curtailed its operations in the US onshore shale oil plays, Alaska, and Canada but continued pumping hydrocarbons from its high-margin businesses in Europe and Asia Pacific/Middle East regions. That could bolster ConocoPhillips's ability to sustain margins in a low oil price environment.

Furthermore, although ConocoPhillips might face a cash flow deficit in the short term, it has also taken several steps which should help the company in minimizing its cash flow burn rate. It has reduced this year's capital expenditure budget by roughly 35% to $4.3 billion. It is also cutting operating costs by 10%. ConocoPhillips has also suspended its massive $25 billion buyback program. These measures will help the company greatly in conserving more than $5 billion of cash flows. What's also great about ConocoPhillips is that it has recently completed the sale of its interest in the Australia-West and collected cash proceeds of approximately $765 million. I think this puts ConocoPhillips in a good position to fund its operations and dividends with cash flow from operations and asset sales proceeds, without relying on debt.

In my opinion, ConocoPhillips's financial health is also in pretty good shape, with $14 billion of liquidity, including $8 billion of cash and short-term investments and $6 billion available from the revolving credit facility. This means that even if ConocoPhillips were to face a cash flow deficit, it can simply use its liquidity to meet any shortfall. The company also had low levels of debt. It ended Q1-2020 with almost $15 billion of debt which translates into a reasonable debt-to-equity ratio of 47%, below the large-cap peer median of 57%, as per my calculation. ConocoPhillips is not facing any significant near-term debt maturities.

The good thing, however, is that the oil prices have improved meaningfully from $20s a barrel range in early-May to $40 at the time of this writing. The oil price gains have been driven in large part by the improvement in the global oil market's supply and demand fundamentals. The commodity has received support from a decrease in supplies from OPEC, its allies including Russia, and other non-OPEC oil-producing countries such as the US and Canada. The global oil demand, on the other hand, has begun to recover as major economies, including China and India, lift lockdowns and ease travel restrictions. The oil prices have now risen to a point where the low-cost operators can start bringing the curtailed volumes back online. ConocoPhillips is one such producer.

ConocoPhillips expects to start restoring curtailed production from July, including from the Lower 48 and Alaska regions. It also plans to restore Canadian volumes from the third quarter. Therefore, I expect ConocoPhillips's production to climb back up in Q3-2020 after dropping in Q2-2020, on an unadjusted basis. The production growth, combined with the rise in oil prices, will likely push the company's earnings and cash flows higher in Q3-2020 on a sequential basis. The company's earnings might remain subdued as oil remains in the $40s a barrel range, well below last year's average of $64 per barrel (Brent), and full recovery might take a while. But the company may start heading in the right direction from Q3-2020.

ConocoPhillips stock has fallen by 36% in the last six months and its shares are currently trading 10.8x in terms of EV/EBITDA (fwd) multiple, considerably higher than the peer median of 7.7x and the company's historical (5-year) average of 8.1x, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. In my opinion, ConocoPhillips is a great leveraged play on oil recovery. Its shares will likely move higher as oil rises but they are expensive and value hunters should wait for a dip before buying this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.