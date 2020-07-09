Taken together, I believe that Merck is fairly valued and has the potential to grow, though I believe that there are better dividend growth opportunities in the pharmaceutical industry.

Merck (MRK) is a major international pharmaceutical company with a history of experiencing extended growth and decline phases. From the early 2000s to the mid-2010, Merck faced challenges from settlements, divestitures, and the loss of their exclusivity of key patents. Recently, the success of some of Merck's blockbuster therapeutics, especially Keytruda, has resulted in strong growth of key financial metrics over the last few years. This has led to significant sale increases for Merck's oncology and vaccine divisions over the last five years, with more opportunities for these divisions to expand moving forward. However, Merck faces challenges growing its other pharmaceutical divisions and needs to continue developing its therapeutic pipeline to minimize its dependence on Keytruda. While I believe that Merck has future growth opportunities and is currently fairly valued, these challenges and the more appealing dividend opportunities with competitor pharmaceutical companies make me hesitate to invest in Merck.

Finances

One of the first things that stand out with Merck is the variability of their finances over the last quarter of a century. From 1994 to 2001, Merck had strong growth of key financial metrics, with revenue, gross profit, and net income increasing over 10% on a compounded basis annually. In the early 2000s, Merck spun off Medco and had about $4.85 billion in liabilities due to settlements related to their Vioxx therapeutic, which adversely affected the company's growth during the mid-2000s. By the end of 2009, Merck had successfully acquired Schering-Plough for $41 billion with a significant increase in long-term debt and then experienced broad declines in revenue and gross profit due in part to loss of patent protection of their blockbuster drug Singulair. Finally, by 2017, Merck started experiencing top and bottom line growth driven by sales of some of their key blockbuster therapeutics (more on this below) and ended 2019 with record high gross profit. Looking at the financial history of the company, it's clear that Merck has a history of growth and decline over the last 25 years, with the company currently in a growth phase as of the end of 2019.

Core Business Overview

In order to understand if this recent growth is sustainable for the company and the effect of this growth on the dividend prospects of Merck, let's take a look at the company's core businesses. As of 2019, the three core businesses included:

1) Pharmaceuticals Group: Develops therapeutic and preventative agents focusing on Oncology, Vaccines, Hospital Acute Care, Immunology, Neuroscience, Virology, Cardiovascular, Diabetes, and Women's health.

2) Animal Health Care: Responsible for developing veterinary pharmaceuticals and vaccine products. Focus is on the prevention and treatment of disease in livestock and companion animals.

3) Healthcare Services: Provides services and solutions to focus on engagement, health analytical, and clinical services to patients. Merck is, currently, in the process of divesting the remaining business.

It's also important to mention that Merck is planning to spin-off its Women's Health, Legacy Brands, and Biosimilars into a new company. Looking at the three different segments within Merck, we can see that the pharmaceutical segment is critical for the company. Over the last decade, the pharmaceutical segment has made up about 87% of the total sales of Merck, which is more in line with the pharmaceutical focused companies like AbbVie (ABBV) prior to the recent Allergan acquisition and Pfizer (PFE) than the more healthcare product diversified Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

Although Merck may be very dependent on its pharmaceutical segment, Merck is extremely diversified by geographical sales. As of the end of 2019, Merck had about 57% of their sale revenue coming from outside the United States, which is a bit higher than the approximately 50% of international sales for Pfizer/Johnson & Johnson and significantly higher than the international sales of AbbVie. Furthermore, Merck is in a position to drive strong market penetration into China, which could be a great source of future revenue and additional opportunities to drive growth. Taken together, Merck is very focused on its pharmaceutical business and offers a very geographically diverse sales even compared to selected peer companies.

Pharmaceutical Segment

In order to understand the recent growth of Merck's pharmaceutical segment over the last few years, let's take a look at the different divisions within this segment. Below is the revenue from the various divisions within Merck's pharmaceutical group.

From the data above, it's clear that the oncology division has been driving the growth of the company over the last few years. The oncology division has experienced very impressive growth over the last five years, with revenue increasing by almost 770% from 2015 to 2020. To put this into perspective, both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, who also have robust oncology pipelines, had significantly smaller growth in their oncology divisions during the same time period. More information on Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson can be found here in my previous articles.

This revenue growth for Merck's oncology division has been driven by the sales of its blockbuster biological Keytruda. Keytruda works by blocking the PD-1 pathway, which is an immune checkpoint that certain cancers express to suppress immune cell function. Looking at the revenue growth of Keytruda, we can see that Keytruda has had very strong growth in sales over the last few years. Comparing this revenue growth to Humira, which I previously covered in detail and is the best selling biological in the world sold by AbbVie, and Imbrance, Pfizer's best selling oncology drug, we can also see that Keytruda has achieved much faster growth over the last few years than the competitors leading blockbuster therapeutics. Furthermore, considering that Humira's patent has expired in many parts of the world and is expected to expire in the United States in 2023, it is predicted that Keytruda will become the next best selling therapeutic in the world. Taken together, Keytruda has had a phenomenal launch and is well positioned to provide years of strong growth for Merck going forward.

Merck's vaccine division has also seen strong growth over the last few years. Below, we can see the growth of the vaccine division of Merck and Pfizer since 2015. The majority of the growth for this division has been through increased sales of Gradasil, which protects against Human Papillomavirus. Furthermore, Merck's vaccine division has also seen solid growth compared to Pfizer's vaccine division during the same time period. In summary, Merck's oncology and vaccine division have supported strong growth for Merck over the last few years.

However, it is also important to recognize that the rest of Merck's pharmaceutical divisions have declined since 2015. Every division in Merck's pharmaceutical segment, with the exception of the oncology and vaccine division, has seen moderate to significant declines from 2015 to the end of 2019. Most of the decreases in sales for these divisions have been the result of patents expiring for Merck's key therapeutics. Below, we can see that the percent change in revenue for pharmaceutical divisions within select companies from 2015 to the end of 2019. While both Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer experienced growth and declines within various pharmaceutical divisions, the degree of these changes is significantly higher for Merck.

Drug Pipeline

The ability of pharmaceutical companies to develop their drug pipeline is critical for their ability to grow moving forward. In Merck's case, the company has a decent pipeline of drugs comparable to other large pharmaceutical companies. The below table shows the late stage therapeutic clinical trials for different companies as of the end of 2019/start of 2020. We can see that while Merck and Pfizer have a similar number of phase III and submitted therapeutics, Merck has significantly less current Phase II trials. Furthermore, we can also see that Johnson & Johnson had the most Phase III clinical trials and therapeutics submitted/approved.

However, the total number of clinical trials does not tell the whole story with Merck. In Merck's case, at least half of the Phase III trials and therapies in review are for new contradictions or combinational therapies involving Keytruda. Although these trials will likely help support more growth from their blockbuster biological Keytruda, it will also make the company more dependent on Keytruda's patent expiration date coming up in late 2020. In summary, Merck has a reasonable drug pipeline in terms of ongoing clinical trials, though the company has primarily focused on Keytruda which introduces a degree of dependency on the success of their best selling blockbuster biological.

Another important consideration for Merck is the expiration of their key patents. Below, we can see that some of Merck's key patents are expected to expire within the next few years. In particular, their blockbuster diabetes drug Januvia/Janumet is expected to expire worldwide by 2023. It is likely that revenue from Januvia/Janumet sales will rapidly decline due to generic competition after the patent expires, which represents a potential serious decline in revenue. Fortunately, we can also see that Merck's leading biological Keytruda is not expected to expire until late 2020/early 2030. Furthermore, since Keytruda is a biological, it is expected that loss of sales from biosimilars will likely be slower due to the more extensive regulatory pathway for biosimilars compared to conventional small molecule drugs. Taken together, Merck is in a position to grow its sales over the next few years through expansion of Keytruda, though the company will also likely face short-term challenges with loss of revenue from Januvia/Janumet and will need to develop new blockbuster therapies to replace Keytruda going forward.

Drug 2019 Sales Revenue US Basic Patent Expiration Date EU Basic Patent Expiration Date Japan Basic Patent Expiration Date China Basic Patent Expiration Date Keytruda $11,084 2028 2028-2030 2032-2033 2028 Junuvia/Janumet $5,524 2022 2022-2023 2025-2026 Junumet: No Market Approval 2022 Gardasil/Gardasol 9 $3,737 2028 Gardasil: 2021 Gardasil 9: 2025-2030 Gardasil: Expired Gardasil 9: No Market Approval Gardasil: No Market Approval Gardasil 9: 2025 Bridion $1,131 2026 2023 2024 2020

Valuation & Dividend Analysis

Taking a closer look at the PE ratio, which is a commonly used metric for determining stock valuation, we can see that Merck is at a reasonable valuation. Merck is estimated to have a forward PE ratio of approximately 14.9x as of Friday, July 3rd. Comparing this with the historical adjusted PE ratio of the company, we see that Merck's PE ratio has been higher 69% of the opening market days over the last decade and 46% of the opening market days over the last five years. The adjusted PE ratio graph below was calculated by dividing the opening price for all market days during the last decade by the adjusted EPS reported for that particular year. On first glance, Merck appears to be at a fair, if not somewhat discounted, valuation.

The starting dividend yield for Merck is reasonable, though a bit on the historically lower side. Below is an analysis of the percent of market days (vertical axis) that had a particular starting dividend yield (horizontal axis) determined from the opening market price of Merck from the start of 2010 to year to date. Over the last decade, we can see that Merck typically has an average starting dividend yield of about 3.5%. As we can see below, the current starting dividend yield is a bit lower than average, with this yield being higher for about 63% of the market days over the last decade.

Merck also does not have the most consistent record of covering the dividend with free cash flow. From 2011 to the end of 2019, Merck has had about a 63% cash dividend payout ratio. Furthermore, free cash flow has significantly fluctuated over the last decade, with free cash flow from 2017 not covering the dividend payment. As of Q1 2020, the free cash flow was actually negative, with the company facing challenges from decreased demand for vaccines, elective procedures, and animal health-related products due to the global health crisis (more on this below). Taken together, Merck boasts a reasonable forward adjusted PE Ratio and starting dividend yield, though the company has not always covered their dividend with free cash which could warrant potential concerns about the company supporting their dividend moving forward.

Another important metric for dividend growth investing is the future yield on cost (YOC). Below is a model predicting the YOC over time from an investment in different pharmaceutical companies in 2020. The model assumes the following:

That all dividends are reinvested in their respective company at an average starting yield equal to the average starting dividend yield for the company over the last decade. That dividend growth will be equal to the prior 3-year dividend growth (CAGR) of the company. YOC is calculated as:

Company Share Price Current Dividend Yield 10-Year Average Starting Dividend Yield 3-Year Dividend Growth Rate (OTC:CAGR) Modeled YOC in 5 Years Modeled YOC in 10 Years Modeled YOC in 20 Years MRK $78.78 3.10% 3.50% 6.09% 4.96% 7.93% 20.30% ABBV $98.88 4.77% 3.60% 23.63% 16.48% 56.94% 679.66% JNJ $140.97 2.87% 2.89% 5.98% 4.43% 6.84% 16.31% PFE $34.51 4.40% 3.63% 6.27% 7.14% 11.60% 30.59%

From the model, we can see that purchasing Merck at the current share price has the potential to support about a 20% yield on cost with dividends reinvested after 20 years. Analysts are expecting an average 7.5% increase in EPS over the next few years, which is in line with the dividend growth criteria used in this model. Interestingly, AbbVie had the largest modeled yield on cost, though this likely overpredicts the company's future yield on cost as it depends on AbbVie maintaining their previous impressive dividend increases. Furthermore, the model also predicted that Pfizer has the potential to support a generous yield on cost. Finally, Johnson & Johnson had the smallest modeled yield on cost, which is likely the result of the large size and the premium quality of the company. While Merck is in a position to provide some decent dividend growth going forward, other pharmaceutical companies like AbbVie and Pfizer may have the potential to provide significantly more dividend growth.

A comparison of Merck to their peers is summarized in the table below:

MRK ABBV PFE JNJ EPS (FWD) $5.30 $10.45 $2.72 $7.72 PE (FWD) 14.87 9.47 12.64 18.25 Dividend $2.44 $4.72 $1.52 $4.04 Yield 3.10% 4.77% 4.40% 2.87% Dividend Growth Years 9 7 10 57 5-Year Dividend Growth Rate 5.01% 20.86% 6.72% 6.32% Modeled 10-Year Y.O.C 8.32% 58.61% 12.50% 6.99%

Other Potential Challenges

One of the critical challenges that pharmaceutical companies face is maintaining a competitive drug pipeline. The high degree of competition in the therapeutic industry results in drug companies living or dying by their ability to drive new therapeutics. In the case of Merck's pharmaceutical segment, the company does have a comparable drug pipeline compared to selected peers. However, Merck's drug pipeline is tied heavily to extending the indications or designing combinational products for Keytruda. This entails more risk as Merck's growth moving forward is more dependent on the success and duration of the patent for Keytruda. Furthermore, there is also interest by government agencies to limit pharmaceutical companies from using combinational products to extend key patents, which could adversely affect the long-term revenue from therapeutics including Keytruda.

Another important risk to consider is the global health crisis. Since the start of the global health crisis, Merck has experienced a decrease in vaccine revenue, hospital specialty areas and reduction of sales for the women's health division due to decreased patient and well visits. Furthermore, the Animal Health Care segment has also seen decreased demand due to declines in key animal product sales including milk during this crisis. Although the global health crisis is currently challenging some of Merck's divisions, it is expected that these declines will be short-term and will begin recovering by Q4 2020.

Final Thoughts

There is a great deal to like about Merck. Merck's oncology and vaccine division have seen phenomenal growth over the last few years due to the expansion of a number of blockbuster therapeutics, including Keytruda which currently has 23 indications and is on its way to becoming the next best selling therapeutic in the world. Furthermore, Merck's geographical diversification will help the company expand therapeutic sales globally and help insulate the company from major changes in future drug pricing regulations. Finally, Merck is reasonably valued from a PE ratio and dividend basis with the potential to support some dividend growth going forward.

However, there are challenges that Merck faces going forward. Merck does not have a history of providing consistent key financial metrics, with the company's top line growth closely following the success of their drug pipeline and the patent expiration of key therapeutics. Additionally, while the oncology and vaccine division has seen significant growth over the last few years, every other division in the pharmaceutical segment has experienced broad declines in revenue during the same time period. Finally, the free cash flow essential for the long term sustainability of the dividend has been variable for the company, with the free cash flow unable to cover the dividend in the recent past.

Below I summarize what aspects of the company I'm personally optimistic and pessimistic about. Although I believe that Merck will be in a position to provide growth following the expansion of Keytruda over the next few years, I hesitate to purchase Merck at only a fair valuation considering these challenges and the dividend growth potential of competitor companies.

