W.W. Grainger's (NYSE:GWW) sales in the healthcare product category shot up in Q1 and offset the pressure on MRO (maintenance, repair, and operating) sales in the industry. However, because of increased sales of low-margin products, its gross and operating margin contracted during the quarter. Plus, the contraction in the key economic indicators during Q1 forced it to extend discounts in some product categories. In Q2 so far, the bottlenecks in the critical economic drivers have eased, but the company's management did not express much confidence over the margin recovery in the short term. I do not think the stock price will keep its momentum in the short term.

As uncertainty prevails over the top line and cash flow generation, the company looked to restructure its debt level through refinancing and extending the short-term maturities, which will give it ample time to reduce its debt level for its leveraged balance sheet. I expect a gradual recovery in the domestic and international economies will help improve margin in the medium term. The company is valued at par relative to its peers, and so, investors might want to wait for a lower price level before considering investing in it.

Analyzing Key Drivers And Strategies

Although GWW is a globally diversified company, the U.S. MRO market is still the key driver. The MRO market, according to the company's FY2019 10-K, has an estimated size of more than $290 billion and is concentrated in North America, Japan, and Europe. Revenues from the U.S. accounted for 72% of the company's Q1 2020 revenues. Now, according to the company's estimates, the U.S. MRO market declined between 1.0% and 1.5% in Q1. However, compared to a year ago, its revenues from the U.S. increased by 7%, which exceeded its initial growth projection for the quarter. So, its U.S. segment outgrew the MRO market by ~700 basis points. Although the pandemic-related items surged and pushed total sales up, sales of other items did not fall too much, either.

Also, during Q1, it witnessed price inflation in Q1 compared to Q4 2019. During Q2, the situation is expected to be adverse on the margin as lower-margin pandemic-related items start accounting for the more substantial portion of sales. Much of the year will be inundated by increased sales of safety and cleaning products to the healthcare, critical manufacturing customers, and government. It can, however, recover partially by the end of the year.

Overall, pandemic-related product sales represented roughly half of the company's sales growth in Q1. The company's core U.S. and endless assortment businesses combined grew at 7.3% daily during Q1. In particular, its endless assortment business grew 17%. The company has recently adopted the strategy of advancing discounts and other opportunities to MonotaRO customers. Investors may note that the endless assortment customers have less complex needs and include Zoro Tools in the U.S. and MonotaRO in Japan.

As part of the strategy to pursue profitable growth in key geographies, GWW has recently (June 2020) decided to sell its distribution business in China. However, it will continue to provide global sourcing operations based in China. Also, in June, the company sold its subsidiary Fabory Group, which means it will now sell MRO products in Western Europe through Cromwell and Zoro.

Strategic Changes At The Debt Level

During Q1, the company engaged in several financing transactions. While some of these involved refinancings of old loans, the primary transaction involved securing a five-year credit agreement, which allowed it to draw up to $1.25 billion in a revolving credit facility. These initiatives increased its available liquidity by $625 million and eliminated the near-term maturities. Subsequently, the company received ~$1 billion after drawing down on the revolver to preserve financial flexibility and increase its cash position following the uncertainty in the global markets resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cost Management

As the economic concerns deepened, GWW has been trying to strike a balance between cash savings and short-term costs. Its cost-reduction initiatives include temporarily furloughing, temporary pay-cuts for executives, delaying bonuses, and reducing advertising spend and other non-essential expenses. Through these measures, the company expects to save $40 million to $55 million in Q2.

The gross margin, in Q1, was 37.4%, which was marginally lower than the last four-quarter average of 38%. The SG&A margin, however, contracted by 80 basis points during this period due to the adverse impact business unit mix following the pandemic and the timing of pricing and cost actions. While no clear direction has emerged, I think, based on the trend so far and considering the outlook for Fastenal (FAST) and HD Supply Holdings (HDS), the company's margin will deteriorate in Q2.

Industry Activity In Early 2020

In June, the ISM Manufacturing PMI went up above 50 for the first time since April. According to tradingeconomics.com, new orders, production, and prices - all went up significantly in June compared to May. An index greater than 50 exhibits expansion in activities. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics, the U.S. unemployment declined to 11.1% in June after it went as high as 14.7% in April. Both of these indicators point to the immediate improvement in GWW's near-term growth path.

According to data available from the U.S. Census Bureau, the new privately-owned housing units increased by 14% in May 2020 compared to the previous month. Investors may note that month over month, the construction rate fell by 21% in April. However, according to Edzarenski.com (last available report), residential construction spending would fall by 11% in 2020 and then drop further by 18% in 2021.

What's The Latest Trend?

As of the latest figures available (April 21), GWW's daily year-over-year sales were down by 10%. As the economies around the world decelerated, some of the company's end markets are underperforming, while some have exceeded expectations. Not surprisingly, the hospitality and heavy manufacturing bore the maximum brunt. The surge, on the other hand, came in the healthcare essential manufacturing and government buying. Although it will keep the overall volume steady, the lack of large-ticket higher-margin products will continue to put pressure on the operating margin in Q2 and Q3, I think.

Debt Refinancing

In Q1 2020, GWW's cash flow from operations (or CFO) was 92% higher compared to a year ago. Steady year-over-year revenue growth and an improvement in working capital led to the CFO rise in Q1. A higher CFO and a fall in capex caused the company's free cash flow (or FCF) to nearly triple in the past year until Q1 2020. To improve cash flows, it has also revised down its FY2020 capex by 35% versus its previous estimate.

GWW's liquidity totaled $1.7 billion as of March 31. Its debt-to-equity ratio (1.6x) is significantly higher than its competitors' (HDS, FAST, and FRGY) average of 0.78x. Despite high leverage, higher cash flows and liquidity emboldened the management in maintaining, or even increasing, dividends in the coming quarters. In FY2025, it has ~$1.75 billion in debt repayment, while the remaining repayment load (~$1.8 billion) falls after 2045, without further refinancing. I do not think the company will face difficulty in managing its debt repayment. However, it might want to reduce leverage to lower financial risk, given the liquidity constraints in the current economic downturn.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

GWW's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is steeper compared to peers because the sell-side analysts expect the company's EBITDA to decline compared to the rise in EBITDA for peers in the next four quarters. This should typically result in a much lower EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The stock's EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers' (HDS, Frontier Energy (OTCPK:FRGY), and FAST) average of 14.4x. It is also trading at par with its past average (10.9x) since FY2015. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

Six sell-side analysts rated GWW a "buy" in June (includes "very bullish"), while 13 of the analysts rated it a "hold." Three of the analysts rated a "sell" (includes "very bearish.") The consensus target price is $311.5, which, at its current price, yields ~3% negative returns.

What's The Take On GWW?

GWW saw a nice bump in its U.S. sales in Q1. Its MRO sales growth bucked the industry trend, exceeding the industry growth by 700 basis points during the quarter. The problem was that much of the growth took place in the healthcare product category, which is typically low margin. So, the company's gross and operating margin stayed under pressure in Q1. Also, it has extended discounts to the endless assortment business. Also, as part of the operational restructuring, it has sold its distribution business in China and a subsidiary in Western Europe.

However, the more significant transformation came at the debt level, where it extended its revolving credit facility and drew from it to refinance loans with near-term maturity. As a result, it extended much of its contractual obligations beyond 2045. The refinancing has happened when the economy is passing through a challenging time, while many of the leading indicators have been pointing to contraction. It also diffuses some of the pressure on the company's overly leveraged balance sheet. While I do not expect activities and the operating metrics to improve in the short term, the recovery in the economy - U.S. and international, will help improve margin in the medium term.

