Thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Platinum Weekly report, in which we discuss platinum prices through the lenses of the GraniteShares Platinum Trust (PLTM).

PLTM has traded in a very tight range since June, reflecting a horizontal consolidation in the PGM space.

Our cross-correlation analysis shows that platinum co-moves the most with palladium, while its short-term correlation with gold or base metals has been negative of late.

We view the recent market action in PLTM as a healthy move because the market awaits clearer signs that the global automotive industry is in a recovery mode. Although embryonic signs have emerged, the market is waiting for more evidence.

We think that the gradual lifting of COVID-19 restrictions will result in a rebound in global automobile production in the second half of the year, which should push autocatalyst demand for PGMs higher, pushing PGM prices higher.

Given the relatively more bearish posture of platinum vs. palladium, we think that the former will underperform the latter. However, we still see strong upside potential for PLTM in Q3.

Our Q3-20 max target for PLTM is at $10/share.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About PLTM

PLTM, which was created in January 2018, is directly impacted by the fluctuations of platinum spot prices because the Fund physically holds platinum bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard Bank.

The investment objective of the GraniteShares Platinum Trust is to replicate the performance of the price of platinum, less trust expenses (0.50%), according to the official GraniteShares’ website.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the platinum market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

Also, the structure of a grantor trust protects investors since trustees cannot lend the platinum bars.

PLTM is the lowest-cost ETF in the market, with an expense ratio of 0.50%. PLTM competes with the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT), which was created in October 2010, which is however more expensive considering that its expense ratio is at 0.60%.

Overview

Platinum has co-moved the most with palladium, suggesting that it has not captured safe-haven flows like gold and silver.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Our cross-correlation analysis confirms this.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Implications for PLTM: In platinum’s current trading regime, PLTM tends to be more responsive to the outlook for the automobile sector. We need to see clearer signs of recovery in the sector before PLTM appreciates meaningfully.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

The speculative community slashed by the equivalent of roughly 96 koz its net long position in NYMEX platinum in the week to June 30, according to the CFTC. This was the 5th consecutive weekly decline in the net spec length.

In contrast with gold and silver, the speculative community has adopted a fairly cautious stance on platinum, which reflects, in our view, uncertainty about the global automotive sector.

Having said that, platinum’s spec positioning is healthy, with a net spec length at 33% of open interest. This means that there is plenty of dry powder to deploy on the long side once sentiment shifts positively.

Implications for PLTM: We need to see clearer signs of recovery in the automobile sector before specs turn more bullish on NYMEX platinum. The healthy positioning among the speculative community is positive for PLTM.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors bought platinum to the tune of 18 koz in the week to July 3, according to our estimates.

This was the 7th straight week of inflows. ETF holdings have rebounded markedly since April.

While this could signal a brighter sentiment among ETF investors, speculators, who have a stronger impact on platinum prices in the short term due to the high leveraged used in the futures markets, remain cautious.

This explains why platinum prices have remained in a horizontal consolidation.

Implications for PLTM: The return to platinum ETF buying is moderately positive for PLTM. But the speculative community needs to jump into push PLTM meaningfully higher.

Closing thoughts

PLTM has experienced a horizontal consolidation of late, reflecting a cautious sentiment in the PGM space as a result of uncertainty surrounding the global industrial sector.

While the return of ETF buying interest for platinum is encouraging, we need to see the speculative community jumping into experience a meaningful upside move in PLTM.

Given our view that the global automotive sector should recover in the second half of the year, we think that positive speculative flows will return sooner rather than later.

Against this, we maintain our friendly view on PLTM, expecting a max high of $10 per share this quarter.

