This article discusses the long-run outperformance of Value, the performance in the virus-impacted first half, and a discussion of the potential path forward.

The second of seven strategies I will revisit in this series is the "value factor" comprised of stocks trading at attractive multiples of earnings, book value, or cash flow.

Investors should understand simple and easy to implement strategies that have been shown to outperform the market over long time intervals, and understand in what environments they might outperform.

In my ongoing series on "7 Ways to Beat the Market", I have suggested that Value - along with size, low volatility, dividend growth, equal-weighting, quality, and momentum - are simple and easy-to-implement factor tilts or alternative weighting schema that can boost performance. By tilting allocations away from the traditional capitalization weights that own more of the stocks that have increased in capitalization, average investors can boost portfolio returns.

Historical Performance

In the first article in this series, I described the "size factor," or why small-cap stocks tend to outperform large-cap stocks over long time intervals. The size factor is captured in the Fama-French Three Factor Model that helped earn Eugene Fama the Nobel Prize in Economics in 2013. Another of these factors is the "value factor." The researchers noted that high book-to-market stocks tended to outperform low book-to-market stocks.

Adding the "size factor" and "value factor" to the Capital Asset Pricing Model better describes the stock market performance than beta alone. Since we are trying to beat the general market, it makes intuitive sense that alpha would be found in a value factor that was used as a supplement to better describe overall returns.

Looking at a very long time series for a value index, we can see that high book-to-market stocks have outperformed. Splitting the market into deciles based on book-to-market, and you can see that the three highest book-to-market groups have produced the highest annualized returns while the lowest book-to-market group has produced the lowest annualized return.

Source: Kenneth French Data Library

In the following graphs I have re-grouped the returns by cohort into years where the market was up versus years where the market was down. In the 68 "up" years for the market, high book-to-market stocks have outperformed. The six highest book-to-market cohorts featured the highest returns in ascending order.

However, in the 25 down years for the value-focused stocks in this long sample period, the highest book-to-market stocks have meaningfully underperformed. The highest book-to-market stocks have done by far the worst. Three of the five worst performing cohorts are the highest book-to-market stocks. Interestingly, the very lowest book-to-market stocks also do quite poorly in the down years.

Performance in 2020

That brings us forward to 2020. In this particular down year, Value has done particularly poorly. While the S&P 100 (OEF), the 100 highest market capitalization stocks in the S&P 500 (SPY) were flat in the first half, the S&P 500 Pure Value Index (RPV) was down 30%.

Source: Bloomberg

Looking at an attribution of the S&P 500 Pure Value Index, and the S&P 500 from which it is pulled, gives an idea of the drivers of the performance differential. A security selection differential between the S&P 500's Amazon-led consumer discretionary versus the value-based brick-and-mortar retail held by the Value strategy contributed to the largest sector differences. Value's overweight to Financials (XLF) and Energy (XLE), and underweight to Tech (XLK), contributed most of the rest of the performance differential.

Source: Bloomberg

The Path Forward

As we saw in the Historical Performance section, high book-to-market stocks, our Value proxy, have historically outperformed with that outperformance typically coming in up markets. Most of the outperformance could be attributable to relative outperformance in up markets in early recovery phases as detailed by a look at the last two market cycles.

You can see from the chart below that the S&P 500 Pure Value Index meaningfully outperformed in the year following the March 9th, 2009 cycle low. The S&P 500 soared 72% from the bottom in stocks over the next year, but the S&P 500 Pure Value Index rallied 200%. Value stocks roughly tripled in value in one year. While only 1 year is pictured below, the Value advantage held for 3 years from the bottom, (57.2% annualized versus 29.2% annualized) and 5 years (44.8% annualized versus 25.3% annualized).

Source: Bloomberg

Prior to the Global Financial Crisis, the previous stress period for stocks was the deflation of the Tech Bubble in the early 2000s. From the peak for stocks on March 24th, 2000 through the trough on October 9th, 2002, the S&P 500 had a total return of -47%. While Value stocks tend to lag late in the business cycle, they actually outperformed over this period (-8%) as the broad market correction was more a function of over-valuation of Growth than an under-valuation of Value.

Given that the collapse was dominated in tech-heavy large caps, you might have expected the capitalization-weighted index to outperform in the recovery. Like the Financial Crisis episode, Value still managed to outperform in the recovery despite also outperforming during the drawdown. Over the next year from the 2002 bottom, the S&P 500 rallied 36%, but Value rallied 56%. While only 1 year is pictured below, the Value advantage held for 3 years from the bottom (35.0% annualized versus 17.6% annualized) and the 5 year period that took us back to the next market top (26.4% annualized versus 17.1% annualized).

Source: Bloomberg

Summary

Each article in the update to this series on long-run market-beating strategies will take a similar form to this article - a look at historical evidence, a look at first half 2020 performance, and a discussion of the path forward.

This article looked at the historical performance of the equity market sorted by book-to-market. This value screen has outperformed over long horizons, but these gains have typically come in up markets. The strategy has underperformed in down markets, and we are seeing that again in 2020.

The Pure Value indices, which screen on book value, earnings, and sales to price ratios, are screening for stocks at lower valuations than the broader S&P 500 index. This strategy has underperformed meaningfully in the current crisis, but Value has offered long-run outperformance historically, driven by strong outperformance in previous early recovery phases. For those concerned they have "missed the dip" in stocks due to the bounce of the mega cap-driven market benchmark, there may still be opportunity to buy Value stocks off roughly 30% year-to-date. The broad market rally is unlikely to be led solely by a small group of tech megacaps. As the rally broadens, the beaten-down cyclicals underpinning Value strategies are likely to outperform as they have in past early recovery stages.

Disclaimer:

My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RPV,SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.