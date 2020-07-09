Better options for gold-related investing are GLD for gold prices, or GDX, RING or GDXJ for gold miners index ETFs.

JNUG is up ~130% in the last three months, but this ETF is only for experienced traders looking for short-term gains until volatility returns.

Despite gold up ~17% YTD, JNUG has performed horribly, down ~85%, showing a complete lack of correlation with the gold price.

Investment Thesis

There remains a strong case for gold investing, but Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) isn't an investing tool we use. It's for experienced day traders only.

Today, we explain:

What is JNUG.

Why JNUG has performed awfully in 2020.

The trend is positive for JNUG but trade carefully.

Three points in favor of gold.

Which gold ETF to use instead of JNUG.

What is JNUG?

As the name says, JNUG tries to achieve the daily return of Junior Gold Miners with x2 leverage. As we can see in this figure VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) also follows the same index without any leverage, so the divergence this year so far is vast. JNUG should be up 44%, not down 85%.

Data by YCharts

Which index? JNUG tries to achieve 200% of the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index each day, or twice the fall on down days. Here is how the index is explained from the ETF tear sheet.

The MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index (MVGDXJTR) tracks the performance of foreign and domestic micro-, small- and mid-capitalization companies that generate, or demonstrate the potential to generate, at least 50% of their revenues from, or have at least 50% of their assets related to, gold mining and/or silver mining, hold real property or have mining projects that have the potential to produce at least 50% of the company's revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver

Importantly, JNUG has changed recently.

This reduction in leverage is welcome but very poorly timed. It also means a recovery to previous price levels is virtually impossible because the ETF fell x3 and will rise x2. So if you have held on grimly throughout this year, you will want to recalibrate your exit price target down to something achievable.

Why JNUG has performed awfully in 2020

We feel for any new investors who picked gold in early 2020 and thought JNUG was a good option. They got the gold call right, but JNUG has been a disaster.

Data by YCharts

It's been so bad, it has almost been poor as its mirror image ETF, Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST). JDST deserves to be down with gold up ~17%, but JNUG should have done far better.

The Junior Miners Index is an equity fund, not a gold index fund.

This index is well diversified with the largest holding being Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) which is 6%, and you can see how these small miners got hit hard during March. A 30% fall in the underlying index leveraged by the 300% daily return at the time meant a 90%-plus fall. The timing of the move to 200% daily return on April 1 was particularly unfortunate.

Data by YCharts

It must be galling to JNUG investors to see component miners up 20-65% this year and their investment still down 85%.

JNUG holds mostly derivatives.

Inexperienced investors might expect JNUG to hold these gold-mining shares, but to produce that x2 daily return, the bulk of holdings are either junior miner index swaps (aka derivatives) or cash. Here are the fund holdings.

Source: Direxion

The reason for the poor performance is that negative daily performance can add up and be progressively harder to recover from during a deep quick slump like March. A 50% fall requires 100% gain to recover and a 75% fall requires a 400% rebound. The ~90% fall experienced thus requires 1,000% rebound from that point, not the 90% gain many novice investors expect. That's harder still with x2 leverage the ETF now provides.

This also doesn't allow for the running and derivative management costs of leveraged ETFs called "decay" that can be a significant drag on performance over time, even when you get it right.

JNUG: For shorter-term trading with rising equity markets.

Lest we be completely one-sided, let's point out the strong gains of 138% over the last three months which is almost from the market bottom. That's not nearly enough to wipe out the horrible first three months to the year. It does show how JNUG can work for short-term traders and may continue to do well short term with considerable volatility.

Data by YCharts

Not coincidentally, this period has also seen a strong stock market rebound. JNUG tracks junior gold miners and as such it should be seen a leveraged equity investment on an already risky set of companies. If you think another stock plunge is quite possible, then JNUG is NOT the portfolio insurance you are looking for.

It is possible to make gains with the current trend, so if you must trade, then (1) keep positions moderate, (2) give yourself price targets, and (3) be prepared to exit entirely with regularly updated stop loss orders. Given our virus rebound/economic concerns, we still worry about another sell-off.

So in summary:

JNUG is for short-term trading with rising equity markets because junior miners are often sold off in panics like March. The daily return target for JNUG means the fund lags the index badly after significant falls. Do not use JNUG as a portfolio hedge.

Three macro points for gold

All investors are likely to be aware of massive money printing and quantitative easing, and other authors on this site have made this case very nicely and at length. That may eventually prove to be a major factor for inflation and gold, but the main three points for us are:

Low bond yields/interest rates have cut the opportunity cost of gold. Reserve bank buying is strong in China and Russia driving demand. The deflation tailwind of China production may erode with trade dislocation.

The opportunity cost of gold is again very low.

The most common defensive holding competing with gold is US Treasury bonds that have almost lost their entire yield advantage. A yield of 0.64% p.a. for 10 years is much of a hurdle for gold investors to clear. With Treasury yields that unattractive, gold is relatively more attractive.

Source: FT.com

China, Russia and Turkey are adding to gold holdings.

China, Russia, Turkey and others (say Iran) have made little secret of their desire to rely less on the US dollar to avoid US sanctions. Buying gold to add to national reserves rather than the US dollar has been just one of their responses. We expect this to continue and keep a firm floor under prices.

Source: Gold.org

The US-China separation continues apace, which risks inflation.

Since the early 1990s, manufacturing has moved to China on a colossal scale. Apart from the destruction of jobs in many local communities in the US, the other impact has probably been deflationary for consumer prices.

Source: Statista

US companies moved production to China for the cost and bottom line benefit after all. Yes, correlation is not causation as the 1980s show with the big decline in inflation following the terrible 1970s stagflation.

Source: Economist.com

But since 1990 inflation has declined both in the developed world but arguably the biggest improvement has been emerging economies where the vast bulk of countries have moved from 5% or 10%+ inflation in 1990 to 0-5% in 2018.

Source: Economist.com

We may write a longer report on this point soon, but for now, we worry about inflation returning from the dead. A true China-US trade divorce, which seems likelier by the day, would qualify in our books as a "supply shock".

Gold funds instead of JNUG?

If you like gold, then you consider if you want gold or gold mining company exposure. It sounds like almost the same thing, and there is a correlation, but they are far from interchangeable.

Let's start with funds that track the gold price.

Name Ticker Cost $B Cap YTD Lever SPDR Gold Trust GLD 0.40% $68 17.55% iShares Gold IAU 0.25% $26 17.66% SPDR MiniShares GLDM 0.18% $2.60 17.66% Aberdeen Standard Gold SGOL 0.17% $2.20 17.58% GraniteShares Gold Trust BAR 0.17% $1.05 17.60% Perth Mint Gold AAAU 0.18% $0.37 17.56% VelocityShares x3 Long Gold UGLD 1.35% $0.30 43.05% x3 VanEck Merk Gold OUNZ 0.40% $0.29 17.51% ProShares Ultra Gold Fund UGL 0.95% $0.18 31.72% x2 Invesco DB Gold Fund DGL 0.75% $0.15 17.79% DB Gold Double Long DGP 0.75% $0.13 42.00% x2 iShares Gold Strategy IAUF 0.25% $0.01 15.48% E-Tracs UBS Bloomberg UBG 0.30% $0.01 17.96%

The two largest - SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) and iShares Gold (IAU) - are both good choices with plenty of turnover and tight spreads as are SPDR Minishares (GLDM) and Aberdeen Standard Gold (SGOL).

As you can see below, the returns since early 2018 are tightly bunched with GLDM ahead by a whisker.

Data by YCharts

For the leveraged funds, it is interesting that DB Gold Double Long (DGP) is ahead of the x2 returns promised for the year and has now even snuck ahead of VelocityShares 3x Long Gold ETN (UGLD). We aren't a fan of using leveraged commodity tracking funds, so use caution trading these.

Data by YCharts

We can't recommend the smallest ones like iShares Gold Strategy (IAUF) and E-TRACS UBS Bloomberg (UBG) with $15 and $5 million in assets respectively. These funds have lower turnover which can often mean larger spreads.

For us, it is simply the largest fund GLD.

Gold producer ETFs instead of JNUG

Investing in gold producers when you believe in the gold price introduces an extra variable. Gold miners can track the gold price, but as equities, they can reflect stock market sentiment and political tensions too. This means increased possible divergence.

Still, you might want to consider producer ETFs because they have additional upside. For example, many companies often have reserve resources that are marginal, but become profitable once a threshold gold price is breached.

Another factor is that mining costs are largely fixed while higher gold prices often translate directly to extra profits. Thus a 10% rise in gold prices might translate to 30% or more in extra profits and corporate value.

Name Ticker Cost $B Cap YTD Lever VanEck Gold Miners ETF GDX 0.53% $16.02 25.80% VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF GDXJ 0.54% $5.29 19.30% Direxion Daily Miners Bull x2 NUGT 1.23% $1.08 -54.90% x2 Direxion Daily Junior Miners x2 JNUG 1.17% $0.65 -85.89% x2 iShares MSCI Global Miners ETF RING 0.39% $0.46 26.73% Sprott Gold Miners ETF SGDM 0.57% $0.25 25.79% US Global Go Gold & Precious Metals GOAU 0.60% $0.93 19.93% Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF SGDJ 0.57% $0.73 13.89% Global X Gold Explorers ETF GOEX 0.65% $0.47 20.95%

A few quick observations:

The contrast between the YTD sizeable losses of the two leveraged funds and the gains of the other funds is eye-watering. The fund costs for this sector are high for equity ETFs and perhaps would benefit from competition from companies like SPDR or Vanguard.

The three main gold producer ETFs are VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX), iShares MSCI Gold Miners ETF (RING) and Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM).

Data by YCharts

GDX has the slight performance lead over the long term and size advantage with $16 billion in assets. It follows the NYSE® Arca Gold Miners Index.

Source: CGP Asset Management

RING is lower cost at 0.39% and still big enough to consider, although the average spread is higher than GDX which eats into that cost advantage.

SGDM uses a smart beta strategy to identify quality companies based on revenue growth and free cash flow yield with the lowest long-term debt to equity. It is interesting that it has lagged noticeably over a comparable period to GDX (SGDM 32% vs. GDX 41%), thus perhaps suggesting that rising gold prices disproportionately help weaker gold miners over quality companies?

Recommendation: GDX with RING not far behind for long-term investors.

Junior Miner ETFs

Junior miners aren't all poorly-run companies. Some just have smaller resource or operations sizes and might still have quality management and balance sheets for their size. That said, a higher gold price does make a bigger difference to many smaller companies. Often there is less balance sheet cushion and some might have a selection of gold reserves, which is more likely with junior miners.

There are only two contenders here with VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF, the main player with upstart Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF, the only real challenger. We will ignore the leveraged duo as well as US Global Go Gold & Precious Metals (GOAU) and Global X Gold Explorers ETF (GOEX) because both are slightly divergent from pure gold miners.

Data by YCharts

Again VanEck is the pick here, this time with GDXJ. A good size with around $5 billion in assets, acceptable costs and better spreads. As you can see in the figure above, it also beat SGDJ handily since 2015, almost doubling the return.

SGDJ uses the Solactive Junior Gold Miners Custom Factors Index, which sounds like a smart approach. This smart beta approach produces a modified index to select the strongest revenue growth and junior exploration companies with the strongest stock price momentum. However a semi-annual rebalance for momentum stocks might not be often enough in our opinion.

In Summary

JNUG's leverage means it follows equity markets down, so is for experienced, short-term traders and not for hedging.

The trend is friendly for JNUG right now, but novice investor should avoid. If you must buy, set exit price targets and stop loss orders to limit losses in case a sell-off returns suddenly.

We prefer investing in GLD for gold correlation, but if you prefer miner ETFs, stick to mainstream options like GDX, RING or GDXJ.

For our portfolio, we believe equity volatility might return; we will be sticking to GLD for the moment and buying GDX or GDXJ on dips.

