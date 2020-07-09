Picks For Renewable And Low Carbon Energy

By Felipe Bijit

Utilities continue to be a supremely interesting sector. It offers opportunities in diverse exposures across power technologies and geographies, all providing similar resilience to impacts that would result from another set of coronavirus-related lockdowns. This resilience can be a consequence of consumer offsets to reduced commercial activity, with stay-at-home orders shifting power consumption to homes, or it can come from guaranteed remuneration schemes from governments in regulated utilities. Below, we show some of our favourite picks in the sector that provide either income, value, or both.

Nuclear assets have clearly been eschewed, which helps reason the discount that Endesa has. Although we are not making the argument that nuclear should be valued higher, speculating on greater public approval, provisions are clearly a very low bar for what the value of extremely efficient, carbon-free energy should be. For savvy investors worried about second-wave of lockdowns, Endesa, nonetheless, offers great value, which translates into income through an expansive dividend yield above 6%. Given the resilience of utilities and the greater focus of Endesa on bona fide renewable assets, it should be high on the watch list for investors waiting to move money in from the sidelines. There are, of course, risks, with the nuclear exposure opening it up to all sorts of problems with the EU and governments turning their attention to phasing it out, but we think given the energy economics of nuclear, government positions won't go far beyond making a show of frowning upon it as a source of energy. But, in a crisis, energy is an essential commodity, and Endesa provides it in droves. At a discount and with an ample dividend, Endesa is a worthy exposure.

One of the few businesses that are able to give guidance for its performance, their end-of-year EBITDA outlook is now estimated between EUR480 million and EUR500 million in light of a protracted lack of water and reduced windiness. These temporary weather effects should eventually pass, leading the way for even better cash generation and coverage of their ~4% dividend yield. ERG is currently trading at a 20% discount from pre-COVID-19 highs. Given their business continuity through lockdowns and very likely business continuity through future lockdowns, the discount seems excessive, especially in light of how much less resilient stocks have rallied.

By trading at an attractive valuation relative to some of its peers and its assets, admittedly helped by the force of Italian government subsidies, ERG continues to expand accretively, bolstering the value proposition. Being an ESG darling with an attractive dividend, we rate ERG a buy for an all-weather portfolio.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC)

With Enel Chile, there is a substantial upside likely unexploited for a combination of reasons. While we believe that Enel's coal exposure is overblown by relevant market movers, there is also a discount that is likely being levied against Enel Chile for the fact that it is an emerging market play. However, even in emerging markets, multiples on these renewable assets should not diverge substantially from what you'd see in more developed countries.

Another reason that there might be a discount is to do with the network operations, which are remunerated on the basis of regulatory WACC. Due to the way that analysts tend to value these assets, the higher WACC rates for distribution assets within the Enel Chile portfolio, and the higher baseline WACC from being in an emerging market is probably being used to reflect the risk of these operations. Using discount rates to penalise companies for specific risks is a mistake since these rates compound over time in cash flow and target multiple analysis models, having an outsized effect in perpetuity.

The cash flows (numerators) should be adjusted to reflect the expected value of flows where risks are a concern. Although this is often hard to do, in the case of regulated assets, where anyway risks to cash flows are minimal, naively applying the regulatory WACC as a discount rate, where remuneration is expressly to provide fair return to operators, will inordinately impact valuations of companies like Enel Chile where the regulatory WACC is higher in their networks business. With Enel Chile being a subsidiary in the highly complicated corporate structure of the Enel Group, we are confident that mistakes are being made here.

Although there is likely some explanation for our perceived upside due to the catch-all of Enel Chile being an EM company, the upside is substantial enough where there is definitely a margin of safety from network assets being ill-considered and relevant actors not appreciating fully the ESG operations that Enel as a whole run. Offering a dividend yield above 6% as well puts Enel Chile squarely at the intersect of strong value and income. In the COVID-19 environment, with risks of second waves and value in resilient businesses, Enel Chile is a buy.

Conclusion

All of these companies offer substantial and sustainable dividend yields, and we believe that depending on the sorts of exposures you want, each provides valuable resilience to an all-weather portfolio come what may with second wave lockdowns. For income investors, rank these highly on your watch list.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.