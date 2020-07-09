In the last few years, I tried to focus more and more on companies that have a wide economic moat around the business with high barriers to entry. We are also looking for companies that will provide high levels of stability and consistency over several years and decades and which will therefore be a good investment. To find these companies, I screen for different metrics like margin stability, above average return on invested capital and consistently increasing revenue over time. One of the companies matching these criteria is The Estee Lauder Companies (EL), which I will describe in more detail in this article. Estee Lauder reported an average RoIC of 20.76% over the last 10 years, a stable gross margin and slightly increasing operating margin and also stable revenue growth rates.

In the following article, I will provide a short overview and try to demonstrate why Estee Lauder is a superior business. Therefore, I will look at different aspects like the wide economic moat, the company's bargaining power, the growth potential of the industry and the company and of course, we will provide an intrinsic value calculation. But we will start with a business description of Estee Lauder.

Business Description

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. was founded in 1946 by Estee and Joseph Lauder, had its IPO in 1995 and today it is employing almost 50,000 people. It is one of the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of quality skin scare, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. These products are sold in about 150 countries and territories under a number of well-known brand names. These brand names include Estee Lauder, Aramis, M.A.C, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. The company has a wide array of brands. On the one hand, the brands can be seen as a mix of classic and progressive brands. And on the other hand, there are brands which rather belong to the premium sector and other brands rather selling for lower prices. Estee Lauder's goal is to address a broad range of preferences and tastes with its different brands.

Estee Lauder is reporting in four different categories:

Skin Care : In 2019, this segment was responsible for 44% of total revenue and includes a broad range of skin care products, that address various skin care. These products include moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks or sun care products. This segment is not only responsible for the biggest part of revenue, it also had the highest operating margin (29.4% in 2019) and the second-highest CAGR for sales over the last five years (6.6%).

: In 2019, this segment was responsible for 44% of total revenue and includes a broad range of skin care products, that address various skin care. These products include moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks or sun care products. This segment is not only responsible for the biggest part of revenue, it also had the highest operating margin (29.4% in 2019) and the second-highest CAGR for sales over the last five years (6.6%). Makeup : This segment generated 39% of total revenue in 2019. The products of this segment include lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes and powders. Many of the products are offered in an extensive palette of shades and colors. This segment has an operating margin of 7.5% and in the last five years the segment had the highest CAGR of 6.8%.

: This segment generated 39% of total revenue in 2019. The products of this segment include lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes and powders. Many of the products are offered in an extensive palette of shades and colors. This segment has an operating margin of 7.5% and in the last five years the segment had the highest CAGR of 6.8%. Fragrance : This segment was responsible for 12% of total revenue in 2019 and includes many different fragrance products, which are sold in various forms, including eau de parfum spray and colognes, as well as lotions, powders, creams, candles and soaps that are based on a particular fragrance. This segment has an operating margin of 7.8% and a CAGR of 4.8%.

: This segment was responsible for 12% of total revenue in 2019 and includes many different fragrance products, which are sold in various forms, including eau de parfum spray and colognes, as well as lotions, powders, creams, candles and soaps that are based on a particular fragrance. This segment has an operating margin of 7.8% and a CAGR of 4.8%. Hair Care: This segment was responsible for 4% of total revenue in 2019 and the hair care products include shampoos, conditioners, style products, treatment, finishing sprays and hair color products. The segment has the lowest operating margin of the four segments (only 6.7%) and had also the lowest CAGR of all four segments (2.5% CAGR for net sales during the last five years).

When looking at the different regions, Europe, Middle East and Africa is responsible for 43.4% of total revenue. America is responsible for 31.9% of total revenue and the Asia-Pacific region is responsible for 24.7% of total revenue. During the last few years, the highest growth rates stemmed from the Asia-Pacific region with a CAGR of 10% in the last five years and the EMEA region with a CAGR of almost 12% in the last five years.

Estee Lauder is selling its products in its approximately 1,500 freestanding stores (most of them operated under a single brand name) and more than 800 company-branded freestanding stores around the world operated by authorized third parties, primarily in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Additionally, Estee Lauder is selling its products through limited distribution channels like department stores, specialty-multi retailers, upscale perfumeries and prestige salons and spas. The company is also selling products through company-owned and operated e-commerce sites.

Growth

When looking at different studies and investor presentations, Estee Lauder could not only report solid growth rates in the past, but we can also expect stable growth in the years to come.

First of all, according to different studies, the overall market should continue to grow in the mid-single digits. According to Estee Lauder investor presentations, the overall market growth was 5% and these assumptions are also realistic for years to come. When looking at different studies and data, we can expect 4.3% growth in the next few years for prestige cosmetics (according to data from Statista), and about 4.5% growth in the next few years for skin care products. The skin care market will increase from $148 billion in 2020 to $189 billion in 2025, reflecting about 5% annual growth.

And as Estee Lauder outperformed the industry in the last few years, it seems like that the company will continue to do so and 7% growth seems realistic. With an annual revenue of $14 billion, Estee Lauder has a market share of 12.7% of the $110 billion global prestige beauty market and further increasing its market share seems like a realistic possibility.

Estee Lauder itself is expecting to grow revenue between 6% and 8% in the next few years with about 2% growth stemming from pricing, 2% stemming from new distribution, 2-3% stemming from existing business and 1% stemming from acquisitions. And growth might stem from three different sources, which the company has identified as fast growth areas: travel retail, emerging markets and online.

Travel retail is the first area with average double-digit growth between 2009 and 2018. The CAGR for travel retail between 2009 and 2018 was 19% and management is optimistic this area will continue to drive growth for the overall business.

And like for many other companies, the emerging markets are extremely important for Estee Lauder and saw a CAGR of 15% for these regions between 2009 and 2018. In fiscal 2019, emerging market sales increased more than 30% - led by China, India and Southeast Asia. According to studies, the middle class will expand by over 40% in China, about 35% in India and 16% in Brazil over the next decade and these are all potential customers in the years to come. We can expect the emerging countries - especially in Asia - to drive growth over many years to come and double-digit growth rates seem likely.

The third area of growth is online sales, which is also not surprising as we are seeing similar trends with many other companies. Between 2009 and 2018, online sales increased with a CAGR of 26% and currently, online sales are even growing at a rate of 36% for Estee Lauder. Online sales are available in over 40 countries and in 2018, online sales accounted for 13% of total sales. Of course, online sales will partly cannibalize other sales, but management is confident it will drive future growth.

Strong Position

But growth opportunities and a growing market by itself is not enough for a company to outperform over several years or decades. Especially in recessions like now, the balance sheet and company's debt levels are extremely important. And aside from a stable balance sheet, Estee Lauder has also bargaining power and a stable shareholder structure.

Balance Sheet

We'll start by looking at the balance sheet and although the balance sheet of Estee Lauder is not perfect, we can argue that Estee Lauder is financially solid and can weather the storms that might come in the next few quarters. On March 31, 2020, the company had about $1.5 billion in short-term debt and about $4.7 billion in long-term debt. When comparing these amounts to the total equity of $4,358 million, we get a D/E ratio of 1.42. And while this might seem like a rather high number, we also have to point out that Estee Lauder has $4,876 million in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet, which is enough to repay most of the debt. And even when neglecting the cash on the company's balance sheet, it would take only about two and a half years to repay the debt with the company's operating income, which is a solid ratio.

Bargaining power of customers

Aside from the stable balance sheet, Estee Lauder also has bargaining power over its customers. As Estee Lauder is selling to individual men and women, it has a very fragmented customer base, which gives the company a very high level of bargaining power. As each customer is only responsible for a fraction of total revenue, Estee Lauder can easily increase its prices and if it should lose some of those individual customers, it is not a problem.

And in theory, the switching costs seem rather low as a customer could easily choose a similar product from a competitor or at least try the product. But first of all, I would argue that once I have grown accustomed to the products, I won't switch so easily. And although switching costs are low, that still doesn't give the customers a high level of bargaining power over the company as the switching of individual customers is not really a threat.

And additionally, Estee Lauder is also trying to cut out the middle man. With the increasing online sales, Estee Lauder is also undermining the bargaining power big retail chains might have over the company. Aside from the shift towards online sales (and therefore selling directly to the customers), the 1,500 freestanding stores and more than 800 company-branded freestanding stores are also increasing bargaining power for Estee Lauder.

Shareholder Structure

And finally, the shareholder structure is also a huge advantage for Estee Lauder. In the past I covered several companies, which are controlled by the founding family with an exceptional performance over several decades. Estee Lauder is also controlled by the Lauder family since the beginning. The Lauder family is owning approximately 40 percent of the total common stock (through both class A and class B shares) and about 87 percent of the voting power as class A shares have one vote per share and class B shares have 10 votes per share. This is adding stability and consistency to the business and is usually good for long-term investors.

Wide Economic Moat

The Estee Lauder Companies is facing many different competitors that also have a similarly great business model. The company is competing with the French cosmetics company L'Oréal S.A. (OTCPK:LRLCF) or the French multinational conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton SE (OTCPK:LVMHF) as well as companies like Unilever (UL), Procter & Gamble (PG) or Beiersdorf (OTCPK:BDRFF). And although companies like L'Oréal S.A. or LVMH are generating twice or three times the revenue of Estee Lauder, the company must not fear the competition as it also has a wide economic moat around its business.

The wide economic moat is mostly based on the company's brand names and the company's brands include names like Estee Lauder, Clinique, La Mer, MAC, Origins, and Too Faced. In contrast to some competitors, Estee Lauder is especially focused on prestige beauty, while many other companies are targeting the prestige beauty market as well as the mass beauty market. But in the prestige beauty market, the company is #1 or #2 in over 40 countries (including the largest markets like the United States, China, Brazil or India) and according to Euromonitor, Estee Lauder has a market share of 15.3% in the global prestige beauty market. The brand name is valuable as customers are obviously willing to pay a higher price for the products, which is giving Estee Lauder pricing power. Management has stated in the past that the firm was able to increase prices (or introduce new, higher-priced products) and could easily offset any cost increases.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

Finally, we are trying to calculate an intrinsic value for Estee Lauder to determine when the company could be a good investment and at what point we could buy the stock. As always, we are using a discounted cash flow analysis and therefore need some estimates of what free cash flow we can expect in the years to come.

First of all - as we already mentioned above - management is expecting revenue to grow between 6% and 8% in the next few years and earnings per share to grow in the double-digits due to margin improvements. In the next three years, management is expecting margins to improve about 50 basis points annually.

Aside from management's guidance, we can look at the past performance of the company to get a feeling for what growth rates might be realistic. Since 1996, Estee Lauder increased its revenue with a CAGR of 6.91%, which is pretty much in line with the company's mid-term guidance. Net income increased with a CAGR of 11.07% since 1996, making a double-digit growth a realistic goal (especially as potential share buybacks are not reflected yet).

Additionally, to the long-term growth, we are also looking at the last two recessions to get a feeling for how Estee Lauder performed in times of economic slowdown. During the financial crisis, revenue increased every year aside from 2009 (in this year, revenue decreased 7.4% YoY). The picture for earnings per share is similar. Aside from 2009, Estee Lauder reported EPS growth in every single year, but the decline in 2009 was pretty steep as earnings per share decreased 53.6% YoY. We also have to point out that earnings per share in 2010 were almost as high as in 2008 again. And finally, net cash flow provided by operating activities increased every single year (in 2009, growth was only about 1%).

When looking at the Dotcom bubble, the picture is pretty similar. Estee Lauder increased its revenue every single year between 1999 and 2003 (in 2002, revenue increased only about 1.6%). Earnings per share however decreased two years in a row and the decline was similarly steep as during the financial crisis. In 2001, earnings per share decreased 3.3% YoY and in 2002, EPS declined an additional 41% YoY. But in 2003, earnings per share were again higher than in the years before. Net cash flow provided by operating activities decreased in 2001 by about 31%, but in 2002 it was higher than in the three years before.

For 2020, I will expect free cash flow to decline 50% compared to 2019 to reflect a similar steep decline we saw in the past. For 2021, I will assume free cash flow to be as high as in 2019 again (in the past, the business could recover quickly). In its own guidance, management is expecting a free cash flow of $2.5 billion to $3.0 billion for 2022 and as I see this number as too optimistic (this guidance was before COVID-19 hit the world), I will calculate with a free cash flow of $2.3 billion for 2022. Following that, I will assume 9% growth till the end of the first decade. In line with long-term growth rates and the company's own guidance, we can assume about 7% annual revenue growth. Additionally, about 2% growth stemming from margin improvement and share buybacks seems to be realistic leading to about 9% growth. And like with most high-quality businesses, I will assume 6% growth till perpetuity. Using these numbers leads to an intrinsic value of $159.29 for Estee Lauder (using a 10% discount rate).

Conclusion

With its wide economic moat based on its prestigious brand names, the bargaining power of its customers and being controlled by the founder's family, Estee Lauder is one of the better long-term investments that is providing stability and consistency. But as many other stocks right now (especially stocks of high-quality businesses), Estee Lauder is still overvalued and we have to wait for another setback.

