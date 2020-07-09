The stock has rallied even further recently on optimism over the company's recent podcast deals. Omnicom, a huge media advisory, has just planned $20 million of ads on Spotify podcasts.

Shares of Spotify have risen nearly 80% in the year-to-date, powered by the growing popularity of streaming services in the midst of the pandemic.

Spotify (SPOT) has been one of the unexpected success stories of the year. After going public in a direct listing more than two years ago at the ~$150 range, shares of Spotify failed to find direction even as the broader market - and especially technology stocks - soared. That all changed this year, when the pandemic brought new listeners to Spotify's doorstep in droves and the stock has enjoyed one of the biggest rallies of the year.

Data by YCharts

I last wrote on Spotify in late April when the stock was still bouncing around in the $150 range. Now, +80% later, it's usually a good time to re-assess the bullish thesis in the stock to see if Spotify has outrun its potential. But in my view, that's not the case.

The primary reason is in Spotify's tertiary revenue opportunities - that is, in the growth of its business outside of its core Premium/ads streaming business. We're already heavily familiar with how strongly Spotify's core streaming has performed this year.

Here's the recap in a nutshell: Premium Subscriber growth in Q1, as more and more people turned to Spotify for entertainment amid the coronavirus lockdowns. But even more importantly, Spotify's total MAUs (premium plus ad-supported) grew, as did overall engagement. Because the majority of Spotify Premium subscribers started out as free ad-supported users, the company has done a good job at growing what it calls "the top of the funnel." With the overall base of listeners growing, Spotify Premium has a shot at continuing to see accelerating subscriber growth numbers throughout the year, not just in Q1.

But it's really in podcasts and the music marketplace that Spotify can really differentiate itself, as we'll discuss in greater depth this article. In becoming a holistic audio entertainment platform spanning music and podcasts, plus acting as a marketplace service for content creators, Spotify has the potential to grow far beyond its original TAM.

And despite the strong market performance this year, when we look at Spotify on a valuation basis next to its closest (though not perfect) comp in fellow streaming company Netflix (NFLX), we still see additional upside opportunity. Stay long here and keep riding the upward momentum.

Spotify's tertiary revenue opportunities are the key to its future

Let's start first with the latest news on the podcast side: Omnicom Group (OMC), one of the world's largest advertising agencies, has committed to spending $20 million of its clients' budgets on Spotify podcast ads through the second half of 2020. Podcast advertising is shaping up to be very similar to ads sold in TVs, where advertisers commit to placements in "upfront" deals that are signed ahead of the content airing, unlike the majority of Spotify's streaming ads which are sold over the programmatic marketplaces.

Up to this point, though the market has shown an excited reaction of Spotify's opportunity in podcasting, investors have had precious little context on the dollar impact of podcasts. In fact, many Spotify bears have called out limited revenue potential in podcasts as one of the key reasons why the stock may currently be running too hot.

But a $20 million ad-buy for the second half of 2020 (annualized to $40 million) represents a significant chunk for a single customer (though admittedly this customer represents many larger brands). For some context, Spotify has guided to just under €8 billion in revenue for the current year, so an annualized $40 million revenue stream from one customer (representing about 0.5% of overall revenues) isn't just a small chunk of change.

This type of revenue opportunity also helps to justify the investments that Spotify has poured into podcasts over the past year. Most recently, Spotify invested heavily to sign an exclusive podcast series from Joe Rogan, who the New York Times referred to as "the king of all podcasting." In praising the deal and Rogan's widespread influence, the NYT further wrote:

But the topic here is podcasting, an area where Rogan, like Howard Stern in radio, is the undisputed boss. He’s hosted 1,479 episodes, freewheeling conversations with everyone from Mike Tyson to Neil deGrasse Tyson. Members of Rogan Nation have tattooed his face, or that of his Golden Retriever, Marshall, (and I can’t decide which is weirder) onto their bodies. He is not dumb. If you want to understand why podcasting is killing, he says, you first need to appreciate the world-changing, brain-rewiring transformation in how we consume information."

And though the financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed, the Wall Street Journal estimated that it was worth north of $100 million. The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), on Spotify for a "multi-year exclusive licensing deal", will launch on September of this year and offer regular content. For sizing purposes, note also that Spotify in February spent just under $200 million to buy Bill Simmons' podcasting company, The Ringer.

Spotify has ~€3.0 billion in cash on its balance sheet as of the end of its most recent quarter, but these multi-million dollar investments aren't insignificant. However, when we begin to get a sense of the revenue opportunity that podcasts bring in, we get more comfort around Spotify's strategy. A report from the International Advertising Bureau and PwC estimates that podcast advertising will amount to $863 million this year and jump 21% y/y to $1.05 billion by next year. Spotify's indication of interest from Omnicom already gives it a sizable head start and chunk in this market.

The other ancillary revenue opportunity that we should touch on is Spotify's two-sided marketplace. Spotify analysts often ignore the potential of this business given the exciting growth on the subscriber front, but there's a lot that Spotify can do with this type of marketplace: including helping artists promote their content, find producers, and source "gig-based" talent.

In a note included alongside Spotify's Q1 earnings release, the company noted that its marketplace services were key to promoting The Weeknd's latest album, and also that marketplace revenues will grow by more than 50% y/y this year.

Figure 1. Spotify Marketplace performance commentary Source: Spotify Q1 earnings release

Valuation and key takeaways

In spite of the dramatic increase in Spotify's share prices since the beginning of the year, we find that the company's valuation multiple still has opportunity when we compare it against Netflix (NFLX), the other major streaming leader. Given that revenues are growing at a similar mid-20% y/y clip for both companies (and I'd argue that with investments into podcasting and marketplace services, Spotify's longer-term growth trajectory is more favorable than Netflix's), I think Netflix provides a fair compare.

Data by YCharts

In my view, Spotify's rally still has plenty of steam left. Investors should continue to ride the upward momentum and bank of Spotify's tremendous potential for growth across multiple areas, including streaming, podcasting, and marketplace.

For a live pulse of how tech stock valuations are moving, as well as exclusive focus-list ideas and direct access to Gary Alexander, consider subscribing to the Daily Tech Download. For as low as $17/month, you'll get valuation comps updated daily and access to focus list ideas. This newly launched service is offering 30% off for the first 100 subscribers. Cut through the noise and add a valuable tool to your investing resources.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPOT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.