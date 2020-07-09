Ayala Land's FY2020 outlook has improved with the relaxation of lockdown measures, but a tightening of such measures going ahead cannot be ruled out.

I maintain a Neutral rating on Philippines-listed property developer Ayala Land, Inc. (OTCPK:AYAAF) (OTC:AYAAY) [ALI:PM], the largest residential property developer in the Philippines.

Ayala Land's 1Q2020 results were worse than expected, largely due to the Taal volcano eruption in January 2020 and lockdown measures implemented since mid-March 2020. There are hopes of recovery, as Ayala Land's FY2020 outlook has improved with the relaxation of lockdown measures.

Nevertheless, a tightening of such measures going ahead cannot be ruled out, as daily confirmed cases of COVID-19 continues to be on the rise. In the medium term, Ayala Land's planned REIT spin-off is a key re-rating catalyst; and the company is a key proxy for the Philippine economy, which was growing strongly prior to COVID-19.

I see Ayala Land's valuations as becoming more attractive, but I will prefer more clarity and certainty on the COVID-19 situation in the Philippines before turning positive on the stock. As such, a Neutral rating for Ayala Land is fair.

This is an update of my prior article on Ayala Land published on February 26, 2020. Ayala Land's share price has declined by -18% from PHP41.40 as of February 24, 2020, to PHP33.90 as of July 8, 2020, since my last update. Ayala Land trades at 14.9 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E. This represents a discount to its historical three-year and five-year mean forward P/E multiples of 19.7 times and 22.2 times, respectively, but a premium to its smaller Philippines-listed property company peers which are valued at below 10 times forward P/E. Ayala Land also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 1.7%.

Readers have the option of trading in Ayala Land shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the tickers AYAAF and AYAAY, or on the Philippines Stock Exchange with the ticker ALI:PM. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in the Philippines, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Philippines Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $8 million, and market capitalization is above $10 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors who own Ayala Land shares listed in the Philippines include Capital Research Global Investors, Invesco Advisers, The Vanguard Group, and Aberdeen Asset Managers, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

1Q2020 Results Were Worse Than Expected

Ayala Land's revenue decreased by -28% YoY from PHP39,680 million in 1Q2019 to PHP28,403 million in 1Q2020, while the company's net profit attributable to equity shareholders fell by -41% YoY to PHP4,321 million over the same period.

The Taal volcano eruption in southern Luzon in January 2020 and a partial lockdown implemented (to combat COVID-19) in parts of the Philippines starting in mid-March 2020 referred to as Enhanced Community Quarantine or ECQ, meant that construction progress for the company's property projects was slower than expected in 1Q2020. Ayala Land's core residential property development business segment saw a -39% YoY decrease in segment revenue to PHP13,768 million in 1Q2020. This was because Ayala Land recognizes residential property development based on the percentage of completion revenue recognition method, which means that a slower pace of construction translates into lower revenue booked.

More importantly, Ayala Land's pre-sales, a leading indicator of future residential property development revenue, declined by -27% YoY to PHP24.72 billion, in 1Q2020. Specifically, Ayala Land's pre-sales derived from local Filipinos and foreigner buyers, fell by -30% and -36% YoY, respectively. The only bright spot was Overseas Filipino workers or OFWs, who accounted for 16% of Ayala Land's total pre-sales in 1Q2020; the segment of buyers only saw a -3% YoY decline in pre-sales in the most recent quarter.

Ayala Land's shopping malls and hotels & resorts segments also saw revenue declines of -9% YoY and -17% YoY in 1Q2020, respectively, as the result of lockdown measures and international travel restrictions. On the positive side of things, the company's office business was resilient, with segment revenue up +15% YoY at PHP2,474 million in 1Q2020. But Ayala Land's office segment only contributed 9% of its 1Q2020 revenue. Ayala Land is still very dependent on its core residential property development business, and to a lesser extent, its shopping malls.

Improved FY2020 Outlook With Relaxation Of Lockdown Measures

The Philippines has transitioned from ECQ to General Community Quarantine, or GCQ (relatively less restrictions on movement of people and business operation compared to ECQ) in June 2020. This meant that Ayala Land has resumed construction on its property projects, and all of its shopping malls have been allowed to re-open.

Ayala Land has unbooked or yet-to-be recognized revenue of PHP156 billion (1.3 times the company's FY2019 property development revenue) as of end-1Q2020. Depending on how fast the company is able to resume and accelerate construction for its property projects, Ayala Land should be able to see a strong recovery in property development revenue in 2H2020. This is not affected by weak economic conditions and poor pre-sales in the Philippines this year, as Ayala Land is recognizing property development revenue solely based on the pace of construction progress.

On the negative side of things, Ayala Land pre-sales should continue to decline in subsequent quarters, after a -27% YoY decline in 1Q2020. Pre-sales from local Filipinos and foreigner buyers are not expected to recover, given continued economic weakness in the Philippines and other countries around the world. The Overseas Filipino Workers or OFWs buyer segment, which was resilient in 1Q2020, is expected to be under pressure as well. It is estimated that currently 345,000 OFWs are either out of a job or unable to work due to lockdown measures in foreign countries, and local authorities estimate that this number could double by the end of 2020. Furthermore, Ayala Land has no plans to launch any new residential projects this year, except for the PHP5 billion worth of projects already launched in 1Q2020.

Another concern relates to buyers defaulting on mortgage payments relating to the purchase of their properties. While Ayala Land has the majority or approximately three-quarters of its buyers paying in cash, it still has exposure to buyers who have bought the company's property projects using loans. For future property project sales, Ayala Land needs to strike a delicate balance between maximizing pre-sales to clear inventory and being selective with buyers who either pay in cash or have stronger credit profiles.

For Ayala Land's commercial leasing businesses, things are not rosy as well. Although shopping malls in the Philippines are allowed to re-open now, it is uncertain how long it will take for shopper traffic and sales to recover to pre-COVID-19 levels. In the meantime, Ayala Land has waived PHP2.6 billion in rent for its tenants which were unable to operate during the lockdown period. The company's hotels and resorts are not likely to perform well, until international travel restrictions are lifted. In contrast, Ayala Land's office segment is far more resilient, with over 90% of its office tenants still operating during the lockdown period, as most of them belong to the business process outsourcing or BPO sector which is regarded as "essential" businesses.

The key risk for Ayala Land remains a tightening of lockdown measures in the Philippines in the future. As per the chart, daily confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Philippines have spiked since the relaxation of lockdown measures in the country in June. A July 7, 2020, Straits Times news article noted that "the (Philippine) government has warned that tougher restrictions may be restored" while ruling out the possibility of "imposing the same sweeping, months-long lockdown it resorted to at the onset of the pandemic in March."

Daily Confirmed Cases Of COVID-19 In The Philippines

Source: Worldometer

Ayala Land In The Medium And Long Term

In my prior article on Ayala Land published on February 26, 2020, I noted that a planned spin-off of the company's mature office properties in Makati, Manila's Central Business District, was a medium-term catalyst for the stock, as it sets the stage for further capital recycling for the company using REITs and other platforms. Ayala Land noted in April 2020 that the company was still working with the Securities and Exchange Commission of the Philippines, on the REIT listing. Nevertheless, a delay in the REIT listing is very likely, considering weak market conditions.

In the long-term, Ayala Land remains a key proxy for the Philippine economy and the domestic property market. While the Philippines is expected to be in a recession this year like many other countries globally, the Philippines was one of the fastest-growing economies in the world with GDP growth rates in excess of +6% between 2012 and 2019. The World Bank has attributed the Philippines' strong economic growth pre-COVID-19 to "increasing urbanization, a growing middle class, and a large and young population."

Valuation

Ayala Land trades at 16.7 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 14.9 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E based on its share price of PHP33.90 as of July 8, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical three-year and five-year mean forward P/E multiples were 19.7 times and 22.2 times, respectively.

Ayala Land's Philippines-listed property company peers Robinsons Land (OTCPK:RBLAY) (OTC:RBLAF) [RLC:PM] and Megaworld Corporation (OTCPK:MGAWY) (OTC:MGAWF) [MEG:PM] are valued by the market at significantly lower consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples of 9.1 times and 7.1 times, respectively. In contrast, SM Prime (OTCPK:SPHXF) (OTCPK:SPHXY) [SMPH:PM], the largest property company in the Philippines in terms of market capitalization and the largest shopping mall operator in the country, still commands a hefty valuation premium compared with its peers, as it trades at 29.1 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E.

Ayala Land offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of 1.7% and 1.8% respectively.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Ayala Land are a larger-than-expected decline in pre-sales going forward with a tightening of lockdown measures in the Philippines in the future, and a further delay in the company's REIT spin-off.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Ayala Land shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in the Philippines) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.