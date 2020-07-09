FMC Corporation is one of those rare companies nowadays that can reaffirm guidance in the middle of a pandemic.

FMC Corporation (FMC) is one of those rare companies nowadays that can reaffirm guidance in the middle of a pandemic. First-quarter results were solid, reporting EPS for the quarter of $1.84 beating analysts' expectations by $0.03. Revenues grew by 4.86% compared to the prior-year period to $1.25B, slightly missing expectations by just $3M.

There is strong momentum behind the stock price. Shares have rebounded sharply from the March market sell-off, and they are now trading near their 52-week and all-time highs. From a valuation point of view, the company is trading slightly above its 10-year EV/EBITDA average of 10.7x and at the midpoint between their 10-year average and high EV/Sales multiple. We see the company as being fairly valued by the market.

Returns on invested capital are returning towards the high teens, after falling to the mid-single-digit range as the company was completing its transition towards a pure-play agricultural chemical company. The boost to returns on invested capital was the result of increasing profitability. It is also an indication that management is taking the right steps in creating value for shareholders.

We believe FMC has some degree of competitive advantages coming from its product portfolio, "know-how" experience, and patents protecting the business. That said, the company needs a constant reinvestment in research for the development of new products, as the expiration of patents would have an adverse impact on their business.

The Big Picture

Source: company filings

If investors casually look at FMC's top line, they might believe the business is in a highly cyclical industry, and at first glance, it looks that way, with revenues jumping all over the place.

However, the high volatility in FMC's results was the consequence of management adjusting the business model for the past decade. For example, in 2010, the company had three operating segments: Agricultural Products, Specialty Chemicals, and Industrial Chemicals. The 2010 annual report described the company as:

We are a diversified chemical company serving agricultural, consumer and industrial markets globally with innovative solutions, applications and market-leading products. - 2010 10K

Today, however, the company has completed its transformation by divesting and acquiring other businesses to become a pure-play on the agricultural chemical market. The company's description on their last annual report now reads as follows:

We are a pure-play agricultural sciences company, providing innovative solutions to growers around the world with a robust product portfolio fueled by a market-driven discovery and development pipeline in crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management. - 2019 10K

Source: investors.fmc.com

Two of the most significant business acquisitions made by FMC occurred in 2015 and 2017. In 2015, the company acquired Cheminova, a crop protection company based in Denmark (with revenues of $1.2B at the time) for $1.8B. The transaction was paid in part with the proceeds from the divestiture of their Alkali Chemicals division for $1.6B. The acquisition of Cheminova gave FMC added exposure to the European market and extended its R&D capabilities.

Then in 2017, the company completed one of the most transformative acquisitions in its history by exchanging assets with DuPont. As part of the transaction, FMC acquired DuPont's crop chemical portfolio in exchange for divesting its health and nutrition business. DuPont was forced to divest its chemical crop portfolio as a requirement by the European Commission to merge with The Dow Chemical Company.

The acquisition of DuPont crop protection business included:

12 active ingredients including some of the industry's most successful AI's: Rynaxypyr® insect control, Cyazypyr® insect control, and Indoxacarb insecticides

15 R&D sites

14 Manufacturing sites

15 active ingredients under development

1.8M synthetic compounds

The transformation of FMC was completed in 2018 with the spin-off of their lithium business as a new entity trading in the New York Stock Exchange under the name of Livent Corporation (LTHM).

Since then, the profitability profile of FMC has changed dramatically as we can see by looking at the common size analysis. While COGS as a percent of total sales between 2010 and 2017 had averaged around 63%, the combination of divestitures plus acquisitions decreased COGS as a percent of sales to 54.8%. As a result, gross profit margins have increased to 45.2% in 2019 from 33.7% in 2010.

While gross profit margins have expanded, expenses below the gross profit line have remained somewhat at a constant level. For example, since 2017, SG&A costs have decreased as a percentage of sales from 17.8% to a recent 15.5%. In 2010, those costs accounted for 12.6% of total sales. With the acquisitions of Cheminova and DuPont's crop protection business, R&D costs have expanded from 3.5% in 2010 to 6.5% in 2019. We view R&D expenses as a necessary investment for FMC to sustain its competitive position. The acquisition of both businesses has been highly accretive to shareholders, as operating profit margins have expanded. Adjusting for one-time expenses, EPS has grown from $4.03 in 2014 to a recent $6.09 in 2019.

Solid Q1 results paving the way for a solid year

FMC was not impacted by the global pandemic. Revenue for the first quarter came in strong, posting growth of 5% compared to the prior-year period. EBITDA was also up for the quarter by 4%.

Management is confident about the underlying demand for its products for the rest of the year. Guidance for 2020 now includes forecasted revenue growth of 3% at the mid-point versus 2019. Management expects revenues to be in a range between $4.65B to $4.85B. EBITDA is also expected to increase by about 5% and EPS to be in a range of $6.05 to $6.70.

The Bottom Line

Source: tikr.com

With shares trading slightly above their 10-year average EBITDA multiple, we believe FMC is being fairly valued by the market. That said, FMC is just starting operations as a pure-play agricultural chemical company. The business model has changed dramatically and now shows a more profitable business. By focusing on one division, FMC could also benefit from a laser-focused management team, increasing the chances for better efficiencies. If the company can increase its returns on invested capital, it won't take long before the market assigns a higher multiple to FMC.

We believe the risk in FMC comes from the need to always be at the upfront of product innovations. Patents expire, and an expired patent from a profitable product line would cause great harm to the business.

Source: tikr.com

At a recent price of $101, the company is trading just below the consensus median price target set by 20 analysts following the company. That puts the upside opportunity following the consensus view at a 9.9% potential upside using the median target, and a possible 23.7% using the high price target. Either way, we believe there is not much upside opportunity to merit an investment in FMC. We are just keeping a close watch on the company waiting for a better opportunity.

