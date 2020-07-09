On the surface, Livongo looks very expensive with a P/S of 45. But if you just scratch the surface a bit, you'll see that Livongo is not as expensive as you think it is.

COVID-19 has only accelerated the new paradigm of individualized healthcare. Livongo also cuts costs for the public healthcare system.

I introduce you to what the company exactly does. You'll see that the total addressable market is huge and increasing.

Livongo already is a multibagger. On Tuesday, the stock jumped 20%. But it's not too late to buy.

Introduction

Livongo Health (LVGO) has been a red-hot stock.

For subscribers of Potential Multibaggers, I picked it at $24.86 on Dec. 26, 2019, just over six months ago. The closing price was $96.82 today, Wednesday, up 279%.

The company announced preliminary results and Tuesday and the stock shot up more than 20%.

But I think this stock is still a buy now. In this article, I will explain why. But first, let's look at what the company does exactly.

(The company's logo, source)

What the company does exactly

Livongo offers several products to promote healthier behavior, based on real-time data that come through devices and big data.

Facebook (FB) learns from our online behavior to target us as efficiently as possible with ads. In the same manner, Livongo learns from behavior to improve the health of its users. It tracks behavior and intervenes when necessary, sometimes in a case of emergency, more often to prevent one.

I think you can see that this is powerful. It even goes beyond just learning. Livongo also coaches patients and facilitates access to medication if necessary.

Its products include Livongo for Diabetes, Livongo for Hypertension, Livongo for Prediabetes and Weight Management, and Livongo for Behavioral Health by myStrength. Here you can see some of the offerings:

(Source)

A Huge Market

The population in the US (and the rest of the western world) is getting older:

(Source)

80 million people are expected to be 65+ in 2040. That's a significant part of the population and that brings needs and problems, but also opportunities.

Chronic diseases are a big problem in America and especially in the aging population. Chronic diseases are diseases that last at least three months (according to the U.S. National Center for Health Statistics cited by the National Health Council) or at least one year (according to the National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion). And 6 out of every 10 Americans have a chronic disease. 4 in 10 even have multiple.

(Source)

Seven out of 10 deaths in the U.S. are due to chronic diseases. We all know all too well the culprits of these diseases:

(Source)

And that is where the second evolution in healthcare comes into play: We are witnessing a slow, but a certain shift in treatment. More and more doctors (and popular media) stress the importance of lifestyle for health, especially if you already have a chronic condition, but also to prevent one. The time of 'just take a pill' seems to be going away and more emphasis is put on prevention and healing through methods that involve lifestyle.

We all know, though, that it's difficult to live a healthy life because of the constant and omnipresent seductions in our everyday lives. What if you had a coach with you, a digital buddy who told you what to do? That's where Livongo comes in. Livongo's system gives nudges to patients to do certain things that might help them. Executive chairman, founder and then-CEO Glen Tullman in a 2015 interview:

So, if I'm using my meter and I have high blood sugar, right after I check it will say, "Drink three glasses of water, walk for 10 minutes, and check again in 15 minutes." Eighty-one percent of the people follow that little tip, which is fascinating. Because the moment you're saying, "What should I do?" there's your suggestion. And if the reading is in a dangerous zone, the phone rings within 60 seconds, and a certified diabetes educator is asking, "How can I help?"

(Livongo's diabetes monitor, source)

Diabetes was a logical first step. More than 30 million Americans are affected by this chronic disease, about 9.5% of the total population. 425 million adults worldwide had diabetes in 2017 and this number is expected to reach 629 million in 2045. China already has surpassed the US as the country with the highest number of diabetes patients and that is not just because of its sheer size:

While China accounts for 19 percent of the world’s population, it had more than 30 percent of adult diabetes cases in 2014. Of the 422 million adults with the chronic disease, an estimated 129.3 million were in China.

(Source)

If you know that Livongo serves 328,000 diabetes patients right now, all within the US, you probably can tell that it's still very early in the game. Just 1% of American diabetes patients are on a Livongo subscription already and worldwide it's less than 0.08%.

Livongo sees its immediately addressable market at $46.7B per year in the US alone:

(Source: Q1 2020 earnings slides; PPPY = per patient per year)

But diabetes and hypertension are just the first steps for Livongo. The company is expanding into other huge markets. Prediabetes seems like a logical step, but there's also depression, addiction and other forms of behavioral health, and weight management. That's about 60% of the American population as a target market then. That's an enormous total addressable market. Even if Livongo can only capture 10% of this TAM over time, it will be huge.

And Livongo's system is beneficial for everybody. Livongo helps patients not only in becoming more healthy but also in cutting costs. Livongo deals with the big players, the ones who pay the bill. Patients don't have to pay to measure their glucose levels, it's already included in Livongo's subscription model and paid for.

Livongo can show results to convince the benefits of Livongo's systems:

(Source: Livongo's S-1)

These results are impressive and better than some drugs, without any of the side effects.

Chronic diseases are tremendously expensive for any health system. Therefore, health benefit plans are willing to cover the costs of Livongo. The costs are a lot lower than traditional treatments and the health benefits much higher. Livongo for Diabetes saves $1,908 per user annually:

(Source: Livongo's S-1)

In his book Unscaled, Hemant Taneja, who was there at the start of Livongo alongside Tullman and is now managing director of Livongo, estimates that over time Livongo could save the US $100B yearly in healthcare spending for diabetes alone.

(Source)

A New Paradigm

For Livongo, innovation is its core business, as it has invented a whole new way of healthcare. The company focuses on the individual approach, not on the average. That's really life changing. In his book Unscaled, Taneja argues that unscaling brings products to the level of the individual is the new trend and it will be at the heart of the evolutions of the 21st Century.

The way to personalize is artificial intelligence or AI. This technology will allow companies to personalize everything, from fashion to healthcare. Mass production has become a disadvantage to companies, not a competitive advantage anymore.

AI can make patients' lives better by recognizing patterns, giving advice electronically or by phone in the case of a more serious event.

Instead of the old tests with blood, Livongo uses a wireless glucometer, combined with a pedometer, so both the glucose level and the physical activity are measured 24/7. This is a huge step forward for patients. They don't like it that they have to use blood each time to test their glucose levels. Besides that, those are just momentarily measurements and they cost money with each test. It's no wonder patients are sometimes reluctant to test. Not with Livongo.

With its AI, Livongo's coaching and intelligence become better and better with each blood reading. And the help is given when patients need it the most, at the moment, not when they visit a doctor. This can help to prevent hypoglycaemic attacks, which is, of course, a lot better than providing help after an attack.

What I also like about Livongo is the subscription model. Livongo is what you could call HaaS (Healthcare-as-a-Service). The fact that the stream of money that flows in is more or less predictable is a great boon for any company. And because this is about people's health, I also think that Livongo is quite recession proof, all the more because the costs are covered by employers and health plans.

Why Livongo jumped 20% on Tuesday

On Tuesday, July 7, Livongo's stock price jumped 20%. The reason: It announced preliminary results for Q2, The full financial results will be released after the market close on Thursday, Aug. 6.

And the numbers were, in one word, outstanding. The results crushed even the most optimistic estimates. Livongo now projects Q2 2020 revenue in the range of $86M to $87M, up from its prior guidance range $73M to $75M. That would mean that the company grows its revenue at 110% to 113% year-over-year. That's incredible growth and it explains the 20% jump. The preliminary results are about 17% higher than the previous guidance and that also means that the 20% jump really makes sense.

This also shows that COVID-19 is a catalyst for the company. People are afraid of going to the doctor's office and prefer Livongo's telehealth.

Some think that this will be a temporary effect but I think they miss the bigger picture. I recommended Livongo before the coronavirus pandemic because of the trend that people want better healthcare. Waiting in the doctor's office between other sick people is a model that's easy to disrupt, I think.

If you look at the crises of the past, you see that they were catalysts for trends that were already present before the crisis. These trends are merely amplified and accelerated by the crisis.

Valuation

I think most investors can see the value proposition of Livongo's products. Still, they don't invest because they are afraid of the valuation. At 45 times trailing twelve-month sales, Livongo indeed looks very expensive. But that is just on the surface.

Investing is always looking forward, though, and if you do that, you'll see that Livongo is not as expensive as it may look.

With the current update, I think it makes no sense to follow the current analysts' estimates of 313.08M for this year. If you add the Q1 earnings and the midpoint of the Q2 guidance, you already have $155.32. That means that the two other quarters would only bring in $157.76 together or just $78.88 per quarter. After the Q2 guidance of $86.5, that's ridiculous.

I think that revenue of $375M for this year will be more realistic for the results of this year. That's up 103% vs. more than 110% in this quarter. That could mean that if we project this forward we could see these results for Livongo over the next few years:

(compiled by the author)

As you can see, the "absurd" P/S ratio of 45 already becomes 25 with the estimates of the current year. If you project further into the future, with slowing revenue growth because of the law of big numbers, you can see that the P/S ratio falls rapidly to single digits and only goes down from there. With gross margins of 74% and such high revenue growth, it perfectly makes sense that Livongo's stock price will keep rising.

Conclusion

With its huge total addressable market, with its AI data pool, with its cost savings for healthcare systems, I think Livongo is set to be a long-term winner, also at this price.

I hoped you enjoyed this article. If so, feel free to hit the follow button next to my name.

In the meantime, keep growing!

As an investor, you want multibaggers, stocks that can go up 10 times or more over the years and that is exactly what Potential Multibaggers focuses on. Potential Multibaggers is not for those who trade in and out of stocks. It's for long-term investors who want to fill their portfolio with life-changing returns. The results are there, with an average return per pick of 143.19%, 132.43% above the S&P500 returns per pick. At Potential Multibaggers, you get exclusive updates, several live portfolios, a watchlist, personal contact and much more. Feel free to start the free trial now!

Disclosure: I am/we are long LVGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.