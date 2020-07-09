A Deep Dive Into The Cruise Line Industry

In this article, we will commence with a deeper investigation into some of the sectors and companies that have been worst affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Not surprisingly, the tourism, leisure and broader hospitality sectors have been particularly hard hit, most notably the airline and cruise line industries. Along with associated leisure and entertainment industries (restaurants, casinos, cinemas), these are sectors that have emerged on our radar, given our predisposition towards deep value investing, for better or for worse.

In this article, we will focus on the cruise line industry, attempting to assess whether the decline in equity prices since the start of the year has been sufficient to offer an attractive risk-return profile for longer-term investors willing to look beyond the current crisis. The cruise line industry is dominated by three large, listed companies namely Carnival Corporation (CCL), Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH).

Although there has been a modest recovery in equity prices over the past two months, volatility remains elevated, a reflection of the uncertainty that prevails. Financial market participants seem to vacillate between two camps or two extreme narratives. One camp sees a return to normal fairly soon and as such expects share prices - even for these beaten down companies - to eventually return to their prior peak levels. The other sees only doom and gloom and the eventual bankruptcy of these same companies and a "new world order" where no one ever leaves their house again, leaving only Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) as viable business models.

However, the reality lies somewhere between these two extremes. Yes life will return to normal eventually and in the example of the cruise line industry, people will return to vacationing on cruise ships. However, the operational hiatus and inevitable cash burn will result in a permanent downward adjustment in the intrinsic equity value of many of these companies. This is due to either higher debt levels or equity dilution. In many cases, the Enterprise Value of a specific company will very likely remain unchanged - at least in our view. However, the net indebtedness in most instances will increase necessitating a downward adjustment in the company's equity value.

The Cruise Line Industry - A High Level Overview

As deep value macro investors our starting point is always to first assess the macroeconomic and industry backdrop. It is important to assess at a high level that we can indeed assume with confidence that the enterprise value of a specific company remains or should remain unchanged. At a fundamental level, the most important valuation drivers such as revenue growth and profit margins are often dominated by macro or industry trends and shifts.

The cruise line industry has enjoyed several decades of fairly robust growth supported first by rising income growth and standards of living and secondly the aging of wealthy populations in key developed economies. The latter tailwind has been more important in the last decade and will likely continue to be an important growth vector for the industry over the coming two decades.

As the graphic below reveals, the number of cruise line passengers has almost doubled since the last global recession in 2009. In the last four years from 2015 to 2019, the number of passengers grew by an annual rate of 7%, well above real global GDP growth and overall population growth. The forecasts for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic will unfortunately not materialize.

Source: Cruise Lines International Association

Despite the catastrophe that has befallen the industry in 2020, there is no reason to believe that the trend rate of growth that prevailed in recent years will not eventually reassert itself. The continued expansion in the number of retirees in the United states and Europe and a growing middle class in Asia is likely to sustain growth rates well into the 2030s.

As the graphic below indicates, more than half of all cruise line passengers come from North America and Western Europe, while only 4mn passengers annually come from Asia. There is no reason why the number of Asian passengers could not eventually equal the combined passenger numbers from North America and Europe. Europe itself receives roughly 140mn tourists from outside the bloc annually. If only 5% of these inbound tourists opted for a seven-day cruise as well, it would add just over 20% to the number of annual passengers.

Source: Cruise Lines International Association

However, these positive tailwinds are well known to market participants and the companies themselves. As such, and reflexivity being what it is, cruise line companies have in recent years embarked on a significant fleet expansion, supported no doubt by low borrowing costs and ample capital market liquidity. In the graphic below we can see that the industry's average passenger capacity (ships x berths) has increased by 17%.

Source: Statista 2020

The industry is fairly concentrated being dominated by the four largest companies, Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian and MSC Cruises. Based on the 2018 data depicted below, these three companies accounted for nearly 85% of the industry's capacity and 75% of industry revenues.

Source: Cruise Industry News, Andrew Coggins

Source: theHustle

Amazingly, this fairly robust capacity growth has remained below actual demand growth of roughly 7% as discussed earlier in this article. Perhaps it's true what some say about the industry, that it has the ability to create its own demand by discounting fares in order to ensure that all ships are fully booked!

However, analysis from this published article and referencing individual company financial statements, suggest that overall profit margins (until this year) have remained fairly rewarding, pointing to limited discounting or at least to the point where profit margins are compromised. The three largest cruise line companies have on average generated profit margins of around 15% and an Ebitda margin of 25% (Cruise line companies also typically don't pay taxes as they are incorporated in zero or low tax jurisdictions)

Source: theHustle

That being said, what is the outlook for capacity, pricing and profitability in the coming decade, assuming demand growth continues to match the historical trend. According to the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) 10 new large (more than 1000 passenger capacity) cruise ships with some 37,000 berths were scheduled for delivery in 2019, with a total orderbook of 72 ships (244,213 berths) to be delivered between 2020 and 2027. Assuming no retirements, this would take the industry's notional capacity close to 800,000 berths, which represents capacity growth of 45% or an annual CAGR of around 5%.

Although this is still lower than the recent historical demand growth trend, it still represents fairly aggressive capacity growth in the prevailing environment. Perhaps more concerning, most of this additional capacity will enter service before 2024. Cruise line companies may be able to postpone or defer delivery dates, but on balance it seems that at least 50% or 120,000 additional berths will be delivered by 2023. This will likely require roughly (assuming an average 7-day cruise) 35mn passengers in 2023, 17% higher than the annual number of cruise line passengers in 2019.

There are likely to be retirements of older and less fuel efficient vessels. Nevertheless, the industry has much riding on a presumed normalization in demand growth next year and beyond. As an example, even if 10% of the existing fleet is scrapped over the next seven years, the anticipated annual capacity growth (2020-2027) would still amount to around 4% per annum.

Conclusion

In summary, we acknowledge the powerful and positive demand tailwinds for the industry in recent years and would generally agree that they are likely to persist in the coming decade. However, it is difficult to envisage a material expansion in profit margins, given the anticipated growth in capacity over the next several years.

Furthermore, fuel remains a material cost component for the industry. The shift to the low sulfur mandate in the shipping industry (IMO2020) is likely to translate into higher average fuel expenses. Fuel expenses much like in the airline industry will also remain a key risk factor for the industry, in general. As an example, a doubling in fuel prices would halve profit margins, which can make the industry's profit or earnings profile fairly volatile or cyclical.

On the positive side, newer ships are far more fuel efficient which will help mitigate some of the cyclical risk associated with fluctuating fuel prices. Newer ships are also invariably larger, with more berth capacity per ship, which enables economies of scale and improved profitability. On balance, we think the longer-term macro or industry fundamentals remain broadly favorable for the industry - but not overwhelmingly so - at this juncture. In a future article we will focus more on the three largest and listed operators and attempt to obtain a better understanding of the capital efficiency within the industry as well as in the context of each company's capital structure.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.