Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) is seeking to advance a new treatment modality for a very common condition called chronic rhinosinusitis. The company was founded by MIT's Dr. Robert Langer who is a prolific inventor and patent holder and Harvard's Dr. George Whitesides. Their drug device will likely be positioned as a second line treatment for the 50 percent of patients who fail first line treatment, many of whom wish to avoid surgery. The device uses what Doctors know works, topical steroids, but delivers them continuously at the difficult to reach the site of the disease. The company is on target to complete their Phase II trial by year end and to move to Phase III in 2021. Lyra Therapeutics is well capitalized, and if they produce favorable Phase II data, the stock price is likely to reflect the company's ongoing progress. The current pricing of Lyra stock, which is 25 percent below the IPO price, offers an opportunity to invest with a margin of safety.

Chronic Rhinosinusitis

Rhinosinusitis, also sometimes called chronic sinusitis, is a condition characterized by facial pain and pressure, a reduced ability to smell, nasal discharge, and nasal obstruction that lasts more than 12 weeks. The hallmark of the disease is a chronic inflammation in the nose and paranasal sinuses, which is why steroids are an effective treatment. Some of these patients also have nasal polyps which are inflammatory lesions that block the nasal passages. An article published in ACP Internist noted that patients with chronic rhinosinusitis can be quite miserable and often complain of fatigue and sleeping disturbances due to the symptoms. Patients report complaints such as these.

"My nose just streams. It's like I've got a stream coming out of my nose" "I can never leave the house without tissues, hankies, I've always got them, even in the summer time." "If something's burning, I cannot smell it" "It's more like actually in my nose and up to the eyebrow area, but then it's also just mainly fatigue as well, that's a big part, feeling completely drained". "I have a blocked nose my words are not so clear."

Treatment Options

The first line of treatment that Doctors recommend for the eight million patients treated in the US annually include saline rinses, steroid nasal sprays, and sometimes, a course of antibiotics. When these fail, oral steroids can be prescribed, but they have significant dangers and side effects while offering temporary relief for a chronic problem. Next, if all of these medical interventions fail, endoscopic sinus surgery is often recommended. The European Position Paper on Rhinosinusitis and Nasal Polyps (EPOS) recommends the same treatments for at least 12 weeks and concludes that "the literature regarding the success rates of such regimes suggests that roughly 50% patients seen in secondary care will respond, although some will go on to develop a symptomatic relapse thereafter." A published study which was conducted at the University of California San Diego found that, of 342 patients with chronic rhinosinusitis who were initially managed with standard treatments, approximately 20 percent decided to continue with medical treatment, and 80 percent decided to have endoscopic sinus surgery. This study strongly suggests that medical treatments are not offering a satisfactory resolution of symptoms for a subset of patients.

Figure 1: Lyra Therapeutics Investor Presentation

The study concluded that surgery is more effective than medication in resolving all of the cardinal symptoms except the loss of sense of smell. Although effective, surgery is painful and unpleasant, and patients may wish to avoid it if there are other options. The goal of surgery is to reduce symptoms by enlarging the paranasal sinuses to allow medications to better reach the impacted tissues. Ongoing medication is required to maintain the improvements achieved through surgery, and thus, surgery is not considered to be curative. Furthermore, in some patients, repeat surgery is necessary. Among 338 patients with at least 6 months of followup, 24.9% had revision surgery.

Any company's success fundamentally depends on whether there is a real need for what they are selling. Unbiased sources, such as the aforementioned studies, indicate that there is a true need for better treatments. A published study titled, "Efficacy of medical therapy in treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis," stated that, in their study, 52.5 percent of patients failed to respond to a regimen of saline lavage, topical steroid sprays and a 3-week course of both antibiotics and oral steroids. According to an article published in New England Journal of Medicine's Journal Watch in 2019, "chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) substantially affects patient's quality of life, and few treatment options are available." John Hopkins researchers Jean Kim, M.D. and Robert Naclerio, M.D. wrote in 2019 about some of the most serious cases of chronic rhinosinusitis with polyps and stated that, "there is a clear unmet need for new treatments to better achieve control of the disease."

Drs. Kim and Naclerio also noted why existing therapies have failed. They noted that "sustained topical delivery of steroids to the site of disease deeply seated against the skull base has been a challenge." Standard corticosteroid nasal sprays do not deliver medication into the deeper parts of the nose, and they tend not to stay for prolonged periods. Doctors Hong and Kim noted that "developing a more efficient modality for placing corticosteroid at the target sinonasal region and preventing systemic absorption of steroids can provide a potential improvement of medical treatments in CRS."

Figure 2: Lyra Therapeutics Investor Presentation

Lyra's device, LYR-210, is designed to improve medical treatment by overcoming the limitations of current treatments and delivering the anti-inflammatory effects of steroids continuously to the sinonasal passages. An article published in the journal Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Research describes the ideal location for steroid delivery. According to the authors, devices should "deliver steroid beyond the nasal valve and above the inferior turbinate, reducing the mucosal inflammation and polyps to widen the key nasal regions obstructed." LYR-210, a biodegradable mesh implant that slowly releases mometasone furoate for 6 months, is designed to be placed in the middle turbinate, which is considerably deeper than nasal sprays reach and above the inferior turbinate. In other words, it is delivering steroid continuously where it is needed.

Figure 3: Lyra Therapeutics Investor Presentation

Poor compliance may also explain why treatments for chronic sinusitis fail. Nasal irrigation can be time consuming and difficult to accomplish. Patients also report failing to remember to use the medications, especially if they did not see improvement. Lyra-210 allows a patient to potentially have symptom resolution by visiting an ENT physician twice per year and having a simple device placed.

Phase I Results

A Phase I study has been completed which tested LYR-210 in 20 patients with moderate to severe chronic rhinosinusitis. All of the 20 patients had failed first line medical management and had SNOT-22 scores (a measure of their symptoms) high enough to be candidates for surgery. Of these patients, 8 of the patients had nasal polyps and 12 did not. An ENT physician used lidocaine to numb the nasal passages then used an applicator to place the steroid embedded mesh. 7 of the 40 meshes had to be reinserted due to poor placement, indicating that there may be a learning curve for physicians who try to place LYR-210. Patients did not report any awareness of the implant being present after placement. The enrolled patients had a baseline SNOT-22 score (a measure of their symptoms) of 50.9. A score above 50 is considered to reflect severe symptoms, and 9 patients had severe symptoms. Nasal congestion was the most prevalent and severe symptom in all of the patients. Overall, at week 20, the average reduction in SNOT-22 score was approximately 25 units with a reduction of 9 units being the minimum reduction that gives a clinically significant improvement. Patients noted improvement in symptoms as early as week one, and reductions in symptoms were sustained for the full 6 months. By the end of the study, 90 percent of patients reported an improvement in symptoms.

LYR-210 appears to provide rapid onset and long term (6 month) efficacy in patients with moderate to severe symptoms who have not yet undergone surgery but have failed medical management. Although it is a small cohort, this study suggests that the use of LYR-210 can potentially reduce the number of patients who need endoscopic sinus surgery by giving a significant improvement in symptoms.

There were no treatment-related serious adverse events. Five of the mesh implants dislodged before the end of the 6-month period, but most were dislodged after 14 weeks. One patient developed sinusitis and had LRY-210 removed. The most common side effects were nasopharyngitis, sinusitis, upper respiratory infection, nasal odor, nasal discomfort, facial pain and procedural headache. There was no evidence of systemic steroid exposure. None of the common side effects from topical nasal sprays which include nasal irritation, mucosal bleeding and crusting occurred.

Phase II is Underway

A Phase II study is underway and on target to produce a data readout before year end. The study will have a placebo group that undergoes a sham procedure and an active drug/device group. The primary end point will be the change in the 4 cardinal symptoms at week 4. Secondary endpoints will be SNOT-22 scores and whether any symptom improvement is maintained out to 48 weeks. LYRA-210 will be removed at week 24, but there will be an assessment of how many weeks the patients can maintain the improvements.

Competitive Products

Xhance is a steroid nasal spray that has a different delivery mechanism than standard nasal sprays. It is only approved to treat nasal polyps. Due to the delivery system, it is effective at delivering steroids deeper than standard sprays. However, it needs to be used twice per day. Studies indicate it is effective in treating chronic rhinosinusitis and shrinking polyps in difficult to treat patients who have failed medical management and even surgery. Insurance companies do cover it, but it is an expensive treatment at approximately $425 per dispenser. These dispensers last between 15 and 30 days depending whether 1 or 2 sprays are used twice per day, so cost varies between $5,100 and $10,200 per year. The company reported revenue of 7 million for Q1 2020, which is unimpressive but probably limited due to the much smaller indication of treating polyps. The company has conducted additional studies and hopes to get a broader FDA approval for the treatment of rhinosinusitis without polyps. Currently, they are only permitted to market the product for the treatment of nasal polyps.

Sinuva is a steroid infused stent for the treatment of nasal polyps in patients who previously had sinus surgery. It lasts for 90 days. Some studies indicate the implant, reduces the need for surgery thus saving money. The cost is $1,400 for a stent. It would be a competitor to another product Lyra Therapeutics is developing for patients post surgery but LYRA's product (LYR-220) would last twice as long. The company that makes Sinuva may also pursue an indication for chronic rhinosinusitis. Q1 revenue of Sinuva was $700,000, down 26 percent due to COVID-19 causing the closing of ENT offices. Like Xhance, there is a limited market due to the FDA approval being limited to the treatment of polyps.

A newly approved drug, Dupilumab, is only approved for use by patients who have nasal polyps with chronic rhinosinusitis. The cost is over $3,000 per syringe and needs to be injected approximately every 2 weeks or symptoms, including polyps return. Johns Hopkins researchers estimated the annual cost at $43,000 to use the drug as prescribed which will make insurance companies hesitant to allow usage without significant hurdles and proof that no other treatment would be effective. Dupilumab is generally well tolerated but due to the high cost, it will likely be reserved for the most serious cases.

An Enormous Market

Chronic rhinosinusitis is an incredibly common disease. The American Academy of Family Practice cites a prevalence of 1 to 5 percent of the population. Even if we take the lowest figure, 1 percent, that amounts to more than 3.3 million cases in the US. If we assumed it was 3 percent, this would be 9 million patients. The medical literature indicates that the incidence of this disease appears to be increasing, and a conservative estimate is that 18-22 million physician visits in the United States are for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis each year. The treatment cost for chronic rhinosinusitis is estimated to be $3.4-5.0 billion annually.

The company has provided no guidance as to what they anticipate peak sales to be or what the cost of LYR-210 will be. Lyra estimates that there are 2,400,000 patients who have failed medical management and are surgically naive. This figure seems plausible, given the prevalence figures in the medical literature. That approximately 250,000 patients undergo sinus surgery annually highlights that many patients have severe symptoms. If Lyra achieves a 10 percent market share of its target market of 2.4 million patients and is priced at $2,000 annually, this is approximately $480 million in peak sales annually. Given the cost of Xhance is $5,100 annually or Dupilumab is $43,000 annually, LYR-210 would be very moderately priced at $2,000 annually. If the use of LYR-210 reduces the need for surgery, which the company estimates costs $14,000, it would offer insurers a reason to include coverage before patients decided to have surgery, especially given that surgery is not curative, and patients need ongoing medical management post surgery.

Cash Position/Share Price/Institutional Ownership

Lyra has approximately $99 million in cash as of March 31, 2020, including the IPO proceeds. The cash burn is approximately 5 million a quarter, which suggests that they have adequate funding to get them to a commercial launch without dilution.

The stock is trading well below the IPO price of $16 a share and has a market cap of $140 million. Even if we assume LYR-210 will be a niche product with only 10 percent market penetration and a cost per unit of $2000, peak sales would still reach $480 million if approved. Perceptive Advisors, a successful biotech hedge fund, owns 25 percent of the shares suggesting they have a favorable view of LYR-210 and the company's future.

Risks

Investors should consider that efficacy and/or safety data from Phase II may not be as strong as the Phase I data. It is also possible that the worst outcome could happen - that the data does not show a statistically significant improvement over the placebo group. Another factor investors must consider is that, despite the published literature stating that there is a need for better treatments, Doctors or patients may not chose to use LYR-210.

Sales of Xhance and Sinuva have been less than impressive. This is likely due to the fact that they only have indications for the treatment of polyps, and thus, insurers can reject coverage for patients who don't have polyps. However, the poor sales could also be a reflection of physicians failing to adopt better treatments. Perhaps, the most significant risk is that both Sinuva and Xhance obtain broader labels that include patients who have chronic rhinosinusitis without polyps, and they provide meaningful competition.

COVID-19 may also pose a risk to Lyra Therapeutics in that studies may be delayed. An additional risk is that Doctors are hesitant to place a steroid implant in patients who may acquire a COVID-19 infection, although there will hopefully be vaccines available before LYR-210 hits the market. However, Doctors may prefer a steroid spray that can be more easily discontinued.

On the positive side, the safety and efficacy profile of mometasone furoate is well known, which effectively serves to mitigate risk for investors. There is still a risk of adverse effects that results from the mesh matrix which may emerge in a larger cohort of patients.

Price Targets in the 20s

Jefferies has rated Lyra Therapeutics a buy with a $24 price target, Bank of America rates it a buy with a $21 price target, and BTIG rates the stock a buy with a $28 price target. Jefferies analyst Chris Howerton describes the story as "relatively simple," as the company's technology is "ideally suited" to ear, nose and throat indications, and the commercial opportunity is large. He also assigned a "greater than 80% chance of positive topline data from Lyra's Phase 2 trial by year-end 2020. Analyst Jason Gerberry agreed that results from Phase 1 testing "partially validate the product" as the efficacy data show benefit on key end points, while the early safety "appears benign."

Conclusions

Lyra Therapeutics is targeting a large market for which standard treatments are not particularly effective. LYR-210 offers considerable convenience over daily saline washes and twice daily nasal spray applications. A patient could have this placed and not visit the physician again for six months. Thus, if approved by the FDA, it is likely there will be a subset of patients who chose to use the product. Because of the size of the market, even a small market share can result in a profitable company. Later this year, Phase II results may provide a catalyst for the stock. As Lyra moves through clinical trials and there is greater clarity as to whether LYR-210 will be safe and effective, the value of the company could increase in parallel. The stock is trading below the IPO pricing offering an opportunity for investors who believe a product like LYR-210 has a place in the treatment paradigm.

