I will be maintaining my bullish rating for Exxon Mobil despite my slight portfolio change, and obviously, my very bullish rating for Energy Transfer is also remaining unchanged.

Although the Dakota Access pipeline situation is certainly undesirable, in the grand scheme, it only comprises one small part of its massive asset base and thus does not threaten the investment.

Introduction

The practice of swapping one investment for another is fairly common for many investors, regardless of whether they are focused on income or growth. Even though I still believe that Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) offers a desirable contrarian dividend investment opportunity, the compelling opportunity offered by Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ET) was impossible to ignore. Since I did not wish to increase my overall allocation to equities, taking advantage of this opportunity required selling a portion of my Exxon Mobil shares, and this article discusses the four primary reasons underpinning this decision.

Reason One - Similar Underlying Force Driving Returns

Although the exact operations of their businesses obviously vary, the same primary underlying force that drives their returns in the long-term remains essentially the same, being oil and gas prices. This means that barring a black swan event, if the tide rises and lifts Exxon Mobil, then it stands to reason that Energy Transfer Partners will also benefit. Likewise, if global economic conditions were to continue deteriorating and thus oil and gas prices never recover, then they will both ultimately suffer.

This situation means that there should be at least a moderate if not a strong positive correlation between their future returns in the medium to long term. When reviewing the correlation between their historical total returns, it can be seen that these normally have at least a moderate coefficient of 0.30 or higher, as the graph included below displays. Whilst their historical performance does not necessarily guarantee their future performance, since their businesses are not fundamentally changing this nonetheless still provides precedence to assume a moderate to strong positive correlation for the future.

Reason Two - The Income Whilst Awaiting A Recovery

Now that it has been established that the general direction of their returns will likely be very similar in the medium to long term, the next consideration is which one offers the best income whilst awaiting for operating conditions to recover. Thankfully this is a simple open and shut case with Energy Transfer Partners providing a distribution yield that is more than double the dividend yield of Exxon Mobil, as the graph included below displays.

Whilst there are significant concerns regarding both of their abilities to sustain their current distributions and dividends, Energy Transfer Partners would have to reduce its distribution by around two-thirds before the yield would be meaningfully below that of Exxon Mobil. Every investor is entitled to their own views; however, based upon the analysis included in my previous article, I believe that Energy Transfer Partners has the ability to sustain its current distributions. To restate this analysis briefly, its capital expenditure reductions should see the free cash flow sufficiently cover distribution payments in 2021, whilst it has also taken appropriate actions to ensure that it should have adequate funding secured in the interim.

Even if it ultimately decided to reduce its distributions, based on my previous analysis, I believe that this will not exceed 50%. This means that in the worst-case scenario, it would still offer roughly the same income as what myself and many other investors consider to be the best-case scenario for Exxon Mobil, being that they keep their dividend unchanged.

Reason Three - Higher Probability Of Seeing Positive Returns

Regardless of the income that they offer investors in the short term, the whole purpose of investing is to acquire assets at less than their intrinsic values, thereby generating alpha. Since they are primarily desired by income investors, their intrinsic values were estimated by using a discounted cash flow valuation that simply replaces their free cash flow with their respective distribution and dividend payments.

The scenario for Energy Transfer Partners foresees its distribution being halved whilst the dividend for Exxon Mobil is foreseen remaining unchanged, with both then having zero growth perpetually into the future. These scenarios were purposely selected to compare a bearish scenario for Energy Transfer Partners to a bullish scenario for Exxon Mobil, thereby further stress testing my preference for the former over the latter.

A Monte Carlo Simulation has been provided with a wide range of 121 different cost of equity assumptions for both individual scenarios. It can be seen in the graph included below that their individual splits between intrinsic values above and below their current share or unit price is essentially equal. These are very impressive results for Energy Transfer Partners, which indicates that its unitholders face similar downside risk and upside reward even in a bearish scenario as the shareholders of Exxon Mobil face in a bullish scenario.

The Monte Carlo Simulation utilized a wide range of 121 different cost of equity assumptions, which include expected market returns from 5% to 10% and risk-free rates from 0% to 5%, both of which used 0.5% increments. The 60M Betas utilized were 1.28 (SA) for Energy Transfer Partners and 1.04 (SA) for Exxon Mobil.

Reason Four - Overblown Dakota Access Pipeline Fears

The primary cause of the recent selloff for the units in Energy Transfer Partners was the court decision for the Dakota Access Pipeline to be shut down whilst another environmental review is conducted. Interestingly, as of the time of writing, it is refusing to comply with the order on the grounds that the judge does not have the jurisdiction to issue such an order, which seems to set up a legal battle that possibly sees it continuing to operate whilst the environmental review is conducted.

Whilst there is obviously no way to spin this development in a positive light, it nonetheless is still important to review the scale of its operations to provide context of the impact if the pipeline is ultimately shut down. It has been mentioned that this could see the owners required to contribute $2.50b to backstop previously issued bonds, which would amount to $950m for Energy Transfer Partners given its 38% ownership. Even though this is certainly an undesirable situation, it would only see the net debt increase 1.90% to $51.086b from $50.136b and thus is barely noticeable.

When looking at the massive scale of its partnership, it really puts the Dakota Access pipeline into perspective, as the diagram included below displays. It has approximately 90,000 miles of pipelines, of which the Dakota Access pipeline contributes only 1,172 miles or tiny 1.30%.

Image Source: Energy Transfer Partners June 2020 Presentation

Whilst everyone tends to think of pipelines when they think of Energy Transfer Partners, the truth of the matter is that its operations span much further than just pipelines, as the graph included below displays. Now let me ask, can you see the slice on the pie chart for the earnings of the Dakota Access Pipeline? No, nor can I.

Image Source: Energy Transfer Partners June 2020 Presentation (previously linked)

The reason for this is quite simple, its business is massive and spans literally thousands of assets, and whilst the Dakota Access Pipeline is a very high profile one, the fortunes of the partnership do not rest upon its individual future. This is one of the primary benefits for investors seeking larger businesses, its assets as well as earnings are more diversified and thus it is more capable of navigating setbacks at the individual asset level. It still remains possible that a negative outcome for its Dakota Access pipeline may finally push it to reduce its distributions; however, it should be remembered that this would have only been the marginal reason and thus does not significantly inflict significant long-term damage.

Conclusion

Even though I believe that Exxon Mobil still offers investors a desirable investment opportunity at the moment, it nonetheless is eclipsed by the midstream giant Energy Transfer Partners. Whilst each investor is naturally free to construct their own portfolios, I feel that the latter should take priority over the former. Despite the changes to my portfolio, I still believe that a bullish rating is appropriate for Exxon Mobil, whilst it should be of little surprise that I will be maintaining my very bullish rating for Energy Transfer Partners.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Energy Transfer Partners' Q1 2020 10-Q SEC Filing, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

