What I Learned In My First Year Of Retirement

Source

Introduction

The Number One thing I learned since retiring is the importance of planning ahead. Going into retirement as we did debt-free with a Net Worth over a $1,000,000 takes away most financial stress and provides more choices on how to proceed. I realize sometimes where you wanted to be financially at retirement is beyond your control, such as times like these when your employment can suddenly end. That is one reason you cannot start planning for retirement at fifty, let alone sixty.

Saving for retirement

Source

Not having children nor parents who didn't/won't need financial help, plus never being unemployed made this top priority for retirement vastly easier to accomplish. Since you cannot count on a perfect life, start saving for retirement when you get that first paycheck! I took advantage of my company's Savings & Investment Plan and then its 401(k) from the very start and never withdrew a cent. Once the Over-50 rule went into effect, I took advantage of the extra contributions allowed and maxed out what I saved. Even investing conservatively, my final balance was seven figures.

Sequence of Returns Risk avoided

Data by YCharts

Sequence of Returns Risk refers to the fact that a large market correction soon after retirement can destroy a well-thought-out retirement plan. Withdrawals required to cover expenses then are not available for recovery. It also means, if you are following the 4% withdrawal rule, you might need to violate it to cover expenses because of your lower asset base. By the end of March, the Dow Jones Index was back to 2017 levels, meaning two years of market gains evaporated in a month. Since then, most of the loss was recovered assuming you were still invested. Being old school, I retired with a pension and my wife was collecting Social Security so we avoided this time bomb as all our income sources covered our living expenses.

To read more on this risk concept, two recent Seeking Alpha articles covered the topic in detail: Alpha Gen Capital and Movement Capital.

Collecting Social Security

Source

My FRA is still one year away, my planned starting date. If I started now, I would take a 9% annual lifetime hit. My estimated break-even year is just past 80. Waiting a year to start only moves the break-even to 82. Putting off starting was an option for us because of the other investing/saving decisions we started in my 20s, her 30s. With my pension not having a COLA clause, having the larger inflation-adjusted SS check will be a definite plus!

Enrolling in Medicare

Source

With my retirement, my wife was required to signup for Medicare as my retirement health insurance did not cover her since she was over 65. Her medical conditions required us to focus on picking plans that covered all her doctors and drugs. Since neither of us have had good experiences using HMOs and no Advantage plan covering all her doctors, we chose the Medicare Gap Plan G that paid all medical costs not covered by MC Part B. We then added a high premium drug plan as it included more of her drugs so the total OOP cost should be the lowest.

My employer provides $1200 each if we pick a plan using ViaBenefits, a service open to anyone. Since I have no ongoing medical conditions, I chose Medicare GAP Plan K. Its the same as G except with lower premiums in exchange for me paying 50% of what MC-B doesn't. Plan K does limit your risk with an OOP cap just over $5000. I added a low premium, high deductible drug plan to complete my required Medicare coverage.

Having to use Medicare instead of private insurance more than doubled our OOP costs for medical coverage. With a smaller monthly income since retiring, this required a more cash-generating investment style that I wrote about in another article.

Dividends do get cut

Our income dropped due to some holdings cutting their payout. If I had just looked at the yield on our accounts, I might not have even noticed as all those assets dropped in price more than the dividend cuts, percent-wise. This possibility is something a good financial plan includes. Since we planned ahead and have a six-month emergency fund, our bills all got paid.

Option writing for income

While working, my employer banned me from trading options. Before that, I had been writing cash-covered Puts for years to generate income. I decided to start again as a means for generating some of the cash flow we need to cover the higher OOP medical costs. I use the cash I like to have in my investment accounts to cover my Put writing trades just in case I get Put to. The extreme volatility starting in March has made earning the extra $600/month needed for Medicare premiums much easier, though with more risk. This is not a strategy I would suggest for most investors looking for extra income.

Don’t overthink it

Source

Being a very left-brain person, I sometimes get lost in the weeds. Should I count my REITs and BDCs as equities or fixed income assets in setting my desired asset allocations? Do I need to delve deeply into my equity ETFs to know my real equity split between large, mid, and small-cap stocks? How much do I worry about my sector or growth/value mixes when over the long haul it probably doesn’t change your performance that much unless you are very good (lucky) at it.

I have always tried to compare my results to a benchmark. Looking back, I realize it doesn’t mean much unless you know what you are trying to measure. Do you design a benchmark based on recommended allocations or one closer to your chosen strategy? While I have chosen the second option, I don’t lose sleep over it anymore.

Adjusting our asset mix

Going into retirement, I was already investing conservatively, about 40-45% only in equities. This is the second financial decision we had a choice of because we lived our working years within our means. Based on past history (which COVID-19 could be drastically changing if no vaccine is found), even if interest rates stay low, this allocation should generate enough income, along with my pension and soon to be two SS checks, that taking the higher risk involved in owning equities should not be required.

A large part of our non-equity holdings were (and are) in the Stable Value Fund in my former employer's 401(k) plan. That, combined with the low equity allocation, allowed me to up the risk level in my pseudo Fixed Income allocation by expanding my holdings in Preferreds, REITs, and Business Development Company assets. After these assets took a big hit in March, I added to my positions when many were yielding 12%+. A few have since scaled back their dividends but my YOC is still over 9%.

With not owing my employer 40+ hours every week, I now have more time to explore assets that were unknown to me before retiring, many mentioned by SA Contributors I follow. Besides several very focused REIT ETFs like HOMZ and NETL, I found an ETF that shorts stocks (NASDAQ:DWSH) which appears to provide better downside results than Inverse ETFs, and a mutual fund that invests in merger arbitrage trades which I use as a fixed income alternative based on past results and its benchmark (MUTF:MERFX).

Possible lower tax rate window

Source

Unless you stay fully employed until 72, many retirees will find themselves in the lowest marginal tax window they will ever see again. This is especially true if you delay starting Social Security. In 2020, one positive from COVID-19 is the ability to skip RMDs. That and my delaying SS until 2021 has provided a one-year window where I can convert a large percent of my after-tax 401(k) into a Roth 401(k). While I need to pay tax on about 40% of any conversion, the lower RMD when I reach 72 should justify paying the income taxes now. Odds are marginal tax rates will go up to pay for all the government spending to fight the economic effects of COVID-19 and the pre-virus deficit of $1 Trillion.

A mind is a terrible thing to waste

My fellow retirees might recognize that as the tag line for the United Negro College Fund. It applies equally as well to all retirees. I have greatly expanded my reading list and when relaxing in front of the TV, try watching more PBS and other educational programs versus dramas and comedies. I am spending more time being sure my spouse understands the basics of investing too just in case she either outlives me or my ability to manage them becomes impaired. Reading SA articles has inspired me to explore investing strategies that I either wasn't aware of before or didn't have the time to understand enough to try. Being a contributor has also made me a better investor with the research needed to produce articles others will find educational.

Investing in others

Before retiring, you need to be asking yourself, "What now?" You cannot watch TV all day and unless you live in the deep South, nor can you play golf year-round. If you invested wisely for your family, you now have the time to invest in others. COVID-19 has greatly increased the need for volunteers as many non-profits now have an overwhelming need for their services. If your health allows, donate blood or if a COVID-19 survivor, plasma which is used to treat people still suffering from the virus.

Learnings summary

Start your financial planning for retirement by age 40, if not sooner.

Live within your means.

The bigger your nest egg, the greater your options are for starting Social Security, Medicare plan choices, and your retirement age.

Spend time before and during retirement to understand the risks your investment strategy might have and adjust as your financial situation and life stage changes.

Learn all you can about your employee benefits and what you will be entitled to once you reach certain ages near retirement. These are in constant flux!

Plan for the unexpected. People my age thought we would have better pension benefits and retired medical for life. Neither will exist for most people who are currently under 50.

Remember you are an Investor, not a Trader. Take a long-term view.

Find a way to give back once retired, either via time, talent, or tithes.

In short, quoting the founder of the Methodist movement: Earn all you can; Save all you can; Give all you can!

Source

My very first SA article covered what to review as you approach retirement.

If you appreciate articles of this nature, please mark it 'liked' and click the 'Follow' button above to be notified of my next submission. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MERFX, DWSH, NETL, HOMZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.