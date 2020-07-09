Because its fiscal year ends in February, Ennis Inc. (EBF) was one of the first companies to report quarterly results that fall entirely within the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. Before the market opened on June 22nd, Ennis reported first quarter results for the three months ended May 31.

As expected, revenue and profitability were sharply down in the current economic environment. However, the company's liquidity position and cash flow generation should allow it to survive an extended economic slowdown, and to thrive in a recovery scenario. The current share price and robust dividend yield offer investors an enticing entry point.

Q121 Results

First, the bad news. Ennis saw its revenues in the quarter drop by $19.0M, or 17.6% from the prior year. Sequentially, the decline in revenues was 16.6%. To make matters worse, the cost of goods sold fell by a lesser amount in the quarter, leaving gross margin at just 26.9%, compared to 30.3% in the prior year quarter.

On top of this, operating expenses also declined by a smaller percentage than revenues. For the quarter, operating expenses as a % of revenues increased by 200 basis points to 20.2% from 18.2% for the prior year quarter.

The combination of the sharp drop in revenues, 340 basis point decrease in gross margin, and relatively minor 8.6% drop in operating expenses resulted in operating income for the quarter of just $5.9M, or 54.6% less than the $13.0M in the prior year quarter.

Not surprisingly, earnings followed suit. EPS for the quarter was $0.16, which is 56.8% less than the $0.37 EPS for Q120. What is surprising is that Ennis' shares rose about 5.8% on June 22 after the results were announced.

Market Reaction

So why would such a poor showing translate into investor enthusiasm? The broad market averages were essentially flat on the day (SPY was up 0.6%, DIA was up 0.6%, and VTI was up 0.7%) so we can discount a 'piggyback' effect.

The reason for the immediate pop in Ennis' shares was likely the fact that the poor results were better than analysts' estimates. Specifically, EPS at $0.16 was significantly better than the $0.12 projected for the quarter, while revenue at $89.0M was also better than the estimate of $88.2M.

Another factor driving the shares was that operating cash flow ('OCF') declined during the quarter by only 5.2%, despite the massive drop in profitability. Ennis was able to limit its OCF decline by maintaining a stable level of inventory while it used only a portion of the cash it received from the collection of accounts receivable to pay down its payables and accruals.

Cash Flow and Working Capital

OCF for the quarter was $14.9M, derived primarily from net income of $4.2M, depreciation and amortization of $4.4M (unchanged from the prior year quarter), A/R of $9.3M, A/P of ($6.5M), and prepaid expenses and other items of $2.5M. Inventory, as mentioned, was nearly unchanged and generated $0.6M cash inflow.

It should be noted that the strong cash flow that Ennis generated from A/R is typical when revenue lags. This is because the company is collecting on its old sales while generating few A/R from current sales. The cash inflow in this situation is helpful in the short term to fund operations, but it is not sustainable in the long term. Without recurring sales, A/R will eventually dwindle to $0 and cash can no longer be collected. At the current level of $33.2M, A/R are almost 36% below the average level over the past 10 years. If sales do not revive fairly soon, then you can see how quickly A/R will cease to be a source of liquidity for Ennis.

Regarding inventory, Ennis was able to shift its composition toward raw materials, and away from work in process and finished goods.

As this chart shows, raw materials increased by 410 basis points to 62.3% of total inventory while work in process decreased 480 basis points to 8.3%. Finished goods increased 70 basis points to 29.4% of total inventory.

This is a good sign that the company will be prepared to meet demand when it returns to the marketplace. It also indicates that Ennis has reduced its exposure to finished goods and work in process which generally have a higher propensity to become obsolete.

Management's Take

CEO Keith Walters commented that Q121 results were within the company's expectations as:

extreme weakness in our transactional forms sales for the quarter'

was balanced by the fact that

certain sectors of the economy did not experience a downturn, resulting in sales in several of our specialty products remaining flat.'

Ennis responded to the crisis by furloughing 320 employees in various facilities and exiting some of its leased facilities. This adjustment drove the $11.9M or 12.6% year over year reduction in total expenses (COGS and operating combined). The company believes its cost cutting actions 'will not impact our ability to service increased volume when the economy improves.'

Financial Position

Ennis has no debt, either short term or long term, and recently extended the maturity of its $100M credit facility to November of 2021. The company reports a cash balance of $75.8M at Q1 which indicates that it has $175.8M in net liquidity. This is a sizable cushion for a company that is still profitable and positive cash flowing even when its revenue declines significantly as it did in Q1, and likely will again in Q2.

Valuation

Ennis shares traded recently at about $16.75. At this price, the forward P/E is about 16x the fiscal year 2021 EPS estimate of $1.05. This estimate was only slightly revised downward from $1.06 after Q1 results were released. This P/E is a significant discount to the 25.1x forward P/E of the S&P 500 as of July 2.

On a trailing twelve month basis, the discount to the S&P multiple is even greater. Specifically, Ennis trades at 13.2x the $1.26 TTM EPS. This is less than half the 27.4x TTM multiple of the S&P 500 as of July 2.

In our previous article, which was published just before the COVID-19 crisis flared in March, Ennis shares traded at about $21.50 or 14.6x TTM EPS. The share price has declined by about 22%, while the TTM EPS multiple is down only about 9.6%, reflecting the relative stability in earnings.

Multiples of TTM OCF and FCF (free cash flow) at the time of the prior article were 9.5x and 10.1x, respectively. Currently, these multiples have shrunk to 7.7x ($16.75/$2.17 TTM OCF) and 8.3x ($16.75/$2.03 TTM FCF), respectively. Like earnings, the cash flow metrics, while down, have held up relative to the share price which creates the opportunity to buy Ennis at a discount to historical valuation.

A final indicator of valuation for Ennis is its dividend yield, which is a significant component of its total return. Currently the yield is 5.4%, which is elevated from the 4.2% yield when our prior article was published, and 4.6% when this article was published. This yield is sustainable given Ennis' liquidity and lack of debt.

The Takeaway

Although revenue and profitability were sharply down in the first quarter, the results were within management's expectations and came in better than analyst estimates. Ennis has pursued a growth strategy of consolidation of a fragmented industry via acquisitions. In the Q1 press release, management explicitly committed itself to continuing this strategy, and this effort could be boosted by a prolonged economic downturn that makes weaker players more amenable to an Ennis takeover.

The company has also reiterated its focus on maintaining its dividend. Ennis' capacity to generate cash flow via strong profit margins and working capital management, along with its liquidity and minimal leverage, positions it to survive a lengthy slowdown while maintaining its dividend payout. The company should flourish when the inevitable recovery arrives.

At the current price and elevated dividend yield, Ennis shares are a great vehicle for income oriented investors seeking a potential capital gain kicker to their total return.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.