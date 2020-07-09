Companies within the ETF are venturing into new sectors thereby creating new streams of revenue. The ETF may be overvalued but potential earnings are likely to justify.

The pandemic has brought about a change in how consumers pay, as cash and checks are being replaced by digital alternatives.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is a fund that is dedicated to the mobile payments sector. Managed by ETF Managers Group LLC, the stock is trading less than 10% below its 52-week high. The ETF can be considered as a hybrid of Finance and Technology stocks, since payment channels are heavily influenced by these two sectors. While the valuations in the Technology sector seem to be stretched, and with the Finance sector under some stress, this ETF can be a tempting proposition given the balance that it provides.

The future of Mobile Payments

In a study conducted by eMarketer, it was found that around 62 million people in the US use mobile payment systems and only 25.3% of smartphone users have used it for making in-store payments. This is significantly smaller compared to 79.4% that was recorded for China. That is an unaddressed market, and there is tremendous potential to be realized in this segment as more people adopt this mode of transaction - especially in the age of a pandemic where electronic payments can be 'touchless.' Looking at the worldwide projections, it is estimated that the next generation payment technology will climb up to 14 trillion US dollars. The primary contributors would be EMV chip, QR code, and contactless payment systems.

It is expected that banks and fin-tech companies would be involved in an intense battle for market share since there have been relaxations in the regulatory environment for payment channels. While mobile payment systems are used for smaller transactions, it shouldn't be surprising to see people buying a car or a house after scanning a QR code in the coming days. The B2B space is another area where mobile technology is expected to penetrate giving rise to a new revenue stream for mobile payment companies. There is also a propensity for customers to move away from cash and checks as online shopping gains steam.

Opportunities for the top holdings

The ETF is moderately diversified in terms of the companies it holds. 90% of the holding is concentrated in the Technology and Financials industry. The fund is invested in leading companies in the payment ecosystem.

If we see the trajectory of the top 4 holdings in the past few months, PayPal (PYPL) seems to be an aberration as the share price has risen by more than 60% over the 6-month period. The company has witnessed a surge in payment volumes since the pandemic. While most businesses are under pressure this year, PayPal expects to post a year on year revenue growth of 14%. Fidelity National Information Services (FIS), another company in the top 5 holdings has an estimated growth of 20% as clients look to switch to the digital channels provided by the company. There could be some pressure on Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA); companies that rely on card payments. It should be noted though that the transactions that are not conducted through cards would automatically be routed through other payment channels, likely offered by companies within the ETF. Therefore, the impact of reduced card payments from a suffering economy could have a limited impact on the ETF.

Another positive development in the past few months has been the adoption of mobile payment systems across different sectors in various countries. Take the case of RentMoola, a Canadian company that has entered into an alliance with PayPal to enable rent payments. There has been a collaboration between PayPal and Indonesian app Gojek that offers rides, food-delivery, and digital payments.

What does the valuation say?

The ETF reports a P/E of 27.06 and looking at this figure one would believe that it is overvalued. However, we should consider the driving factors before making an assessment. The top three holdings report forward P/E of 52.71, 38.94, and 45.18, respectively. The performance of Visa and Mastercard has been impacted by the pandemic, therefore driving the earnings lower. Even though these companies have beaten their estimates, their quarter on quarter growth is missing. PayPal, on the other hand, is expected to increase its market share in the payments ecosystem as it continues to increase the number of merchants. The stock has witnessed an impressive rally backed up by numerous partnerships. The P/E for the company is expected to settle down to a more reasonable level once the earning potential is realized in the coming quarters. It should also be noted that while the top holdings seem to be overvalued and have been driving the valuation higher, the other constituents are available at a discount.

Risks

A highly competitive environment: The mobile payment segment is a competitive niche since numerous players are involved. Banks and technology giants have been making inroads into this space and could put pressure on the revenues of companies within the ETF. The pandemic can cause significant disruptions in the card payment system that is offered by Visa and Mastercard. Many new companies are expected to enter this channel and there could be a pricing pressure put on existing companies.

Overstretched valuations: Most of the companies are overvalued based on the earning potential that these companies provide. It would not be surprising to see a correction in the price of these companies if the revenues do not back up this assumption.

Reverting to cash and checks: The mobile payment system was bolstered by the pandemic. It would be interesting to see if people continue this way or take the traditional approach of using more cash and checks. Larger transactions may continue to be made through checks or traditional banking platforms.

IPAY offers a unique proposition to investors in a segment that has tremendous potential. The mobile payment system is still far away from saturation, and this should urge investors to consider IPAY as a lucrative investment proposition for the long term. It looks like the global pandemic is here to stay, and as technology has been forced to adapt at a much faster rate, so should payment processors.

